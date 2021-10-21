First American Financial : —Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $4.00 per Diluted Share, or $2.15 per Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains— - Form 8-K

-Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $4.00 per Diluted Share, or $2.15 per Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains-

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 - First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Current Quarter Highlights

• Total revenue of $2.6 billion, up 34 percent compared with last year

- Title agent premiums up 38 percent to $998.5 million

- Title direct premiums and escrow fees up 17 percent to $794.2 million

- Commercial title revenues up 84 percent to $262.4 million

• Net realized investment gains of $275.2 million, or $1.85 per diluted share

- Recognized net realized investment gains on venture investments totaling $278.0 million, including $195.3 million from the company's investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.

• Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 16.4 percent

• Specialty Insurance segment pretax margin of (1.4) percent due to a pretax loss of $10.5 million in the company's property and casualty business

- Wind-down of property and casualty business remains on track for completion in third quarter 2022

• Repurchased 208,700 shares for a total of $14.1 million at an average price of $67.37

• Raised $650 million in a public offering of 10-year senior notes at 2.4 percent

• Debt-to-capital ratio of 28.5 percent, or 22.7 percent excluding secured financings payable of $593.6 million

• Cashflow from operations of $399.0 million, up 27 percent compared with last year

Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 2,555.9 $ 1,913.7 Income before taxes 603.2 243.4 Net income $ 445.3 $ 182.3 Net income per diluted share 4.00 1.62

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 34 percent relative to the same quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter was $445.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared with net income of $182.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net realized investment gains in the quarter were $275.2 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared with net realized investment gains of $45.0 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter of last year. The net realized investment gains in the quarter were primarily related to venture investments, while

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 2

net realized investment gains in the third quarter of last year were primarily driven by the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

"The company once again delivered outstanding financial results," said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. "Our title segment achieved a pretax margin of 16.4 percent resulting from record commercial and agency revenues which, along with continued growth in purchase, far outweighed the decline in refinance activity.

"We continue to realize strategic and financial benefits from the venture investments we've made over the past few years. This quarter, we recognized net realized investment gains totaling $278 million, the most significant of these gains coming from our investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.

"Looking to the fourth quarter and into 2022, we maintain a positive outlook based on the strength of the commercial and housing markets. We also remain highly focused on innovation and enhancing our leadership position in the digital transformation of the title business."

Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,146.8 $ 1,772.0 Income before taxes $ 352.4 $ 337.5 Pretax margin 16.4 % 19.0 % Title open orders(1) 318,800 410,600 Title closed orders(1) 252,700 291,500 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 262.4 $ 142.6 Open orders 34,600 31,100 Closed orders 20,200 15,900 Average revenue per order $ 13,000 $ 9,000 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the third quarter were $2.1 billion, up 21 percent compared with the same quarter of 2020. Direct premiums and escrow fees were up 17 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020, driven by a 31 percent increase in the average revenue per direct title order closed, partly offset by a 13 percent decline in the number of direct title orders closed. The average revenue per direct title order rose to $2,884, primarily attributable to an increase in the average deal size in our commercial business and the impact of strong home price appreciation on residential purchase transactions. In addition, the shift in the order mix from lower-premium residential refinance transactions to higher-premium commercial and purchase transactions also impacted the average revenue per order. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, were up 38 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 3

Information and other revenues were $307.6 million during the quarter, up 9 percent compared with the same quarter of last year, primarily due to higher demand for the company's title information and loss mitigation products.

Investment income was $49.8 million in the third quarter, up $5.1 million, or 11 percent from the same quarter of last year. This increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances in the company's investment portfolio. Net realized investment losses totaled $3.4 million in the current quarter, compared with net realized investment gains of $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Personnel costs were $561.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of $80.0 million, or 17 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salary expense due to an increase in the number of employees, and higher incentive compensation driven by growth in revenues and profitability.

Other operating expenses were $298.1 million in the third quarter, up $46.8 million, or 19 percent, compared with the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher production-related costs, and higher software and professional services expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $71.7 million in the third quarter, or 4.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, a decrease from a 5.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0 percent for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $37.8 million in the third quarter, up $1.6 million, or 4 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of intangible assets.

Pretax income was $352.4 million in the third quarter, compared with $337.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Pretax margin was 16.4 percent in the current quarter, compared with 19.0 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net realized investment losses and gains, the pretax margin was 16.5 percent this year, compared with 17.1 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 132.2 $ 136.3 Income before taxes $ (1.9 ) $ (72.1 ) Pretax margin (1.4 %) (52.9 %)

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $132.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decline of 3 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020. Pretax loss for the segment was $1.9 million, compared with a pretax loss of $72.1 million last year.

Home warranty revenues were up 7 percent this quarter to $107.9 million. The loss rate was 56.8 percent, compared with 64.5 percent last year, due to a decline in the number of claims, partly offset by

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 4

higher average cost per claim. Home warranty's pretax income was $8.6 million, compared with $3.6 million last year.

The wind-down of the property and casualty business remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2022. At the close of the third quarter, policies-in-force had declined by 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The property and casualty business ended the quarter with a pretax loss of $10.5 million.

Corporate

Pretax income in the corporate segment was $252.7 million in the third quarter, up $274.7 million compared with the same quarter last year. During the quarter, a total of $278.0 million in net realized investment gains were recognized from venture investments, including a $195.3 million gain on the company's investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.

Teleconference/Webcast

First American's third-quarter 2021 results will be discussed in more detail on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, via teleconference. The toll-free dial-in number is 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on First American's website at www.firstam.com/investor. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 4, 2021, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13724239. An audio archive of the call will also be available on First American's investor website.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Website Disclosure

First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month.

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 5

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "estimate," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; impairments in the company's goodwill or other intangible assets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company's title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company's businesses; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company's title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company's investment portfolio or venture capital portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company's use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company's risk management framework; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; the company's use of a global workforce; inability of the company's subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; and other factors described in the company's annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including an adjusted debt to capitalization ratio, personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company's management and investors with additional insight into the financial leverage, operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company's competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Media Contact: Marcus Ginnaty

Corporate Communications

First American Financial Corporation

714-250-3298 Investor Contact: Craig Barberio Investor Relations First American Financial Corporation 714-250-5214

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 6

First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in thousands, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,555,928 $ 1,913,721 $ 6,848,048 $ 4,935,393 Income before income taxes $ 603,174 $ 243,371 $ 1,308,612 $ 540,990 Income tax expense 152,709 59,780 320,281 121,859 Net income 450,465 183,591 988,331 419,131 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,215 1,312 7,166 2,993 Net income attributable to the Company $ 445,250 $ 182,279 $ 981,165 $ 416,138 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 4.01 $ 1.62 $ 8.84 $ 3.69 Diluted $ 4.00 $ 1.62 $ 8.81 $ 3.68 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 1.43 $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 110,956 112,584 111,000 112,913 Diluted 111,368 112,843 111,344 113,176 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 318,800 410,600 1,011,500 1,116,300 Title orders closed(1) 252,700 291,500 811,400 748,700 Paid title claims $ 34,180 $ 43,134 $ 107,022 $ 120,852 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 7

First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,953,987 $ 1,275,466 Investments 10,356,604 7,150,689 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,604,866 1,573,102 Total assets 16,686,064 12,795,988 Reserve for claim losses 1,261,515 1,178,004 Notes and contracts payable 1,648,863 1,010,756 Total stockholders' equity $ 5,597,135 $ 4,909,972

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 8

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 921,336 $ 794,215 $ 127,121 $ - Agent premiums 998,534 998,534 - - Information and other 310,145 307,616 2,789 (260 ) Net investment income 50,670 49,827 1,682 (839 ) Net realized investment gains (losses) 275,243 (3,413 ) 634 278,022 2,555,928 2,146,779 132,226 276,923 Expenses Personnel costs 584,649 561,461 22,708 480 Premiums retained by agents 794,165 794,165 - - Other operating expenses 333,195 298,149 25,103 9,943 Provision for policy losses and other claims 155,300 71,710 83,590 - Depreciation and amortization 39,238 37,792 1,410 36 Impairment losses on exit of business - - - - Premium taxes 26,981 25,679 1,302 - Interest 19,226 5,457 - 13,769 1,952,754 1,794,413 134,113 24,228 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 603,174 $ 352,366 $ (1,887 ) $ 252,695 Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 807,947 $ 680,910 $ 127,037 $ - Agent premiums 722,434 722,434 - - Information and other 285,882 282,671 3,450 (239 ) Net investment income 52,466 44,726 2,105 5,635 Net realized investment gains 44,992 41,252 3,740 - 1,913,721 1,771,993 136,332 5,396 Expenses Personnel costs 511,298 481,417 22,271 7,610 Premiums retained by agents 572,780 572,780 - - Other operating expenses 281,079 251,304 20,899 8,876 Provision for policy losses and other claims 157,836 70,167 87,669 - Depreciation and amortization 38,227 36,194 1,995 38 Impairment losses on exit of business 73,264 - 73,264 - Premium taxes 19,885 17,522 2,363 - Interest 15,981 5,129 - 10,852 1,670,350 1,434,513 208,461 27,376 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 243,371 $ 337,480 $ (72,129 ) $ (21,980 )

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 9

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 2,624,462 $ 2,238,956 $ 385,506 $ - Agent premiums 2,748,723 2,748,723 - - Information and other 890,476 881,262 9,994 (780 ) Net investment income 155,797 139,963 5,432 10,402 Net realized investment gains 428,590 45,405 19,403 363,782 6,848,048 6,054,309 420,335 373,404 Expenses Personnel costs 1,708,097 1,622,432 69,361 16,304 Premiums retained by agents 2,183,890 2,183,890 - - Other operating expenses 959,317 860,223 71,468 27,626 Provision for policy losses and other claims 445,677 199,508 246,169 - Depreciation and amortization 118,475 113,976 4,392 107 Impairment losses on exit of business - - - - Premium taxes 72,034 67,195 4,839 - Interest 51,946 16,500 - 35,446 5,539,436 5,063,724 396,229 79,483 Income before income taxes $ 1,308,612 $ 990,585 $ 24,106 $ 293,921 Nine Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 2,080,568 $ 1,712,946 $ 367,622 $ - Agent premiums 1,920,011 1,920,011 - - Information and other 728,563 719,196 9,992 (625 ) Net investment income 156,760 147,628 7,005 2,127 Net realized investment gains 49,491 35,777 7,199 6,515 4,935,393 4,535,558 391,818 8,017 Expenses Personnel costs 1,392,445 1,320,097 64,398 7,950 Premiums retained by agents 1,520,559 1,520,559 - - Other operating expenses 788,407 700,090 61,731 26,586 Provision for policy losses and other claims 414,001 181,648 232,353 - Depreciation and amortization 110,652 104,705 5,832 115 Impairment losses on exit of business 73,264 - 73,264 - Premium taxes 53,554 47,360 6,194 - Interest 41,521 12,838 - 28,683 4,394,403 3,887,297 443,772 63,334 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 540,990 $ 648,261 $ (51,954 ) $ (55,317 )

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 10

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains and Losses ("NRIG(L)") (in thousands, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Total revenues $ 2,555,928 $ 1,913,721 $ 6,848,048 $ 4,935,393 Less: NRIG(L) 275,243 44,992 428,590 49,491 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 2,280,685 $ 1,868,729 $ 6,419,458 $ 4,885,902 Pretax income $ 603,174 $ 243,371 $ 1,308,612 $ 540,990 Less: NRIG(L) 275,243 44,992 428,590 49,491 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 327,931 $ 198,379 $ 880,022 $ 491,499 Pretax margin 23.6 % 12.7 % 19.1 % 11.0 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 9.2 % 2.1 % 5.4 % 0.9 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 14.4 % 10.6 % 13.7 % 10.1 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 4.00 $ 1.62 $ 8.81 $ 3.68 Less: EPS impact of NRIG(L) 1.85 $ 0.30 2.91 0.34 EPS excluding NRIG(L) $ 2.15 $ 1.32 $ 5.90 $ 3.34 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 2,146,779 $ 1,771,993 $ 6,054,309 $ 4,535,558 Less: NRIG(L) (3,413 ) 41,252 45,405 35,777 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 2,150,192 $ 1,730,741 $ 6,008,904 $ 4,499,781 Pretax income $ 352,366 $ 337,480 $ 990,585 $ 648,261 Less: NRIG(L) (3,413 ) 41,252 45,405 35,777 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 355,779 $ 296,228 $ 945,180 $ 612,484 Pretax margin 16.4 % 19.0 % 16.4 % 14.3 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) (0.1 )% 1.9 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 16.5 % 17.1 % 15.7 % 13.6 % Specialty Insurance Segment Total revenues $ 132,226 $ 136,332 $ 420,335 $ 391,818 Less: NRIG(L) 634 3,740 19,403 7,199 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 131,592 $ 132,592 $ 400,932 $ 384,619 Pretax income $ (1,887 ) $ (72,129 ) $ 24,106 $ (51,954 ) Less: NRIG(L) 634 3,740 19,403 7,199 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ (2,521 ) $ (75,869 ) $ 4,703 $ (59,153 ) Pretax margin (1.4 )% (52.9 )% 5.7 % (13.3 )% Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 0.5 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 2.1 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) (1.9 )% (57.2 )% 1.2 % (15.4 )% Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 11

First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,146,779 $ 1,771,993 $ 6,054,309 $ 4,535,558 Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains (3,413 ) 41,252 45,405 35,777 Net investment income 49,827 44,726 139,963 147,628 Premiums retained by agents 794,165 572,780 2,183,890 1,520,559 Net operating revenues $ 1,306,200 $ 1,113,235 $ 3,685,051 $ 2,831,594 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 859,610 $ 732,721 $ 2,482,655 $ 2,020,187 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 65.8 % 65.8 % 67.4 % 71.3 % Ratio (% total revenues) 40.0 % 41.4 % 41.0 % 44.5 % Change in net operating revenues $ 192,965 $ 853,457 Change in personnel and other operating expenses 126,889 462,468 Success Ratio(1) 66 % 54 % (1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

First American Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Page 12

First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q321 Q221 Q121 Q420 Q320 Open Orders per Day Purchase 2,191 2,381 2,275 1,925 2,405 Refinance 1,771 1,752 2,652 2,923 3,154 Refinance as % of residential orders 45 % 42 % 54 % 60 % 57 % Commercial 540 579 537 509 486 Default and other 479 436 491 273 370 Total open orders per day 4,981 5,148 5,954 5,629 6,416 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,782 1,873 1,495 1,740 1,820 Refinance 1,435 1,628 2,506 2,430 2,320 Refinance as % of residential orders 45 % 47 % 63 % 58 % 56 % Commercial 316 315 272 307 248 Default and other 416 420 442 207 167 Total closed orders per day 3,948 4,236 4,715 4,684 4,555 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO) Purchase $ 3,044 $ 3,001 $ 2,794 $ 2,826 $ 2,726 Refinance 1,246 1,260 1,228 1,228 1,204 Commercial 12,993 11,078 9,838 11,703 8,993 Default and other 179 161 128 55 46 Total ARPO $ 2,884 $ 2,651 $ 2,118 $ 2,457 $ 2,193 Business Days 64 64 61 63 64 (1) U.S. operations only. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

