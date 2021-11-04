Log in
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
First American Kicks Off 10th Year of Innovative “Women in Leadership Program

11/04/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Program designed to cultivate women leaders continues to grow and now reaches more women in multiple ways

November 4, 2021, Santa Ana, Calif.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today kicked off the 10th year of the company's innovative "Women in Leadership" program, gathering the program's 2021 class at the Women in Leadership Institute™, a multi-day leadership conference in Orlando hosted by Linkage, a global leadership development firm committed to advancing women and accelerating inclusion in leaders and organizations.

Each year, First American business leaders identify approximately a dozen of the company's top-performing and emerging women leaders to participate in the company's Women in Leadership program. Designed to cultivate women leaders and provide a forum for participants to have important conversations about the company and their own professional development, First American's Women in Leadership program helps further enhance a culture that empowers women and plays a powerful role in career development.

Sally French Tyler, who serves as executive vice president and group president of First American Title's residential and commercial operations, co-founded First American's Women in Leadership program with Mark Rutherford, senior vice president and head of human resources at First American, as a way to further engage leadership in a company whose employee base is approximately 70 percent women.

"When we launched the program in 2012, the first in the title and settlement industry, we recognized the tremendous opportunity to engage with and support the emerging women leaders within the company," said Tyler, who also recently received the Linkage Women in Leadership Executive Impact Award. "We continue to expand the program to reach even more of the women making a difference within First American and the industry, and often the program enhancements are generated by graduates of the program."

Earlier this year, First American launched the Women in Leadership Mentoring Program, a 12-month program that engages alumnae of the company's Women in Leadership program as mentors for the next generation of women leaders. In 2019, the company introduced its Spark program, an initiative focused on providing leadership development and networking opportunities to a broader group of women within First American through virtual events that give Women in Leadership alumnae a platform to take an active role in developing future women leaders within the company.

Entering its 10th year, First American's Women in Leadership program has produced 91 graduates who are pioneering new approaches throughout the company and 45 percent of the program's alumnae have received promotions, with many promoted multiple times. First American's Women in Leadership program is one reason Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, have recognized First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™, marking the company's sixth consecutive year on the list.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

# # #

Contacts Investor Contact
Craig Barberio
Investor Relations
714.250.5214
Email Investor RelationsMedia Contact
Marcus Ginnaty
Corporate Communications
First American Financial Corporation
714.250.3298
Email Media Relations

Disclaimer

First American Financial Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
