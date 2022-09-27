Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First American Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-09-27 pm EDT
44.59 USD   -1.13%
07:01aThe Number of Markets Considered Overvalued Increasing as Mortgage Rates Rise, According to First American Real House Price Index
BU
09/21Housing Market Potential Increases for First Time in Nearly a Year, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
BU
09/14First American Data & Analytics Executive Nicole Herold Named a 2022 HW Insiders Award Winner
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ by Great Place to Work® for Seventh Year in a Row

09/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored First American as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™, marking the seventh straight year the company has earned a spot on the list. It is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace.

“Our consistent national recognition as a top workplace for women reflects the opportunities, flexibility and important benefits that have led so many talented women to choose First American as a place to advance their careers,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our policies, people-first approach and the opportunities we provide underscore why women represent approximately 70 percent of our employees, a percentage that’s remained consistent over time.”

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Earlier this year, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, and earlier this month Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, First American earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ workplace equality, marking the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past eight years. In 2022, the company was also recognized for the third consecutive year on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
07:01aThe Number of Markets Considered Overvalued Increasing as Mortgage Rates Rise, Accordin..
BU
09/21Housing Market Potential Increases for First Time in Nearly a Year, According to First ..
BU
09/14First American Data & Analytics Executive Nicole Herold Named a 2022 HW Insiders Award ..
AQ
09/08First American Named One of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insuranceâ&bdqu..
AQ
09/07First American Named One of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance&trade..
BU
09/07FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend ..
FA
08/30The 'Great House Price Moderation' Varies by Market, According to First American Real H..
AQ
08/29The ‘Great House Price Moderation' Varies by Market, According to First American ..
BU
08/26First American Title Unveils PRISMâ„¢ Digital Platform for Title Agents
AQ
08/25First American Title Unveils PRISM™ Digital Platform for Title Agents
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 156 M - -
Net income 2022 559 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,73x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 4 698 M 4 698 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 22 233
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 45,10 $
Average target price 70,60 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-42.35%4 698
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.86%36 812
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.73%35 739
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.19.73%35 497
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.47%33 498
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.98%25 023