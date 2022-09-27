First American Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ by Great Place to Work® for Seventh Year in a Row

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored First American as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™, marking the seventh straight year the company has earned a spot on the list. It is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace.

“Our consistent national recognition as a top workplace for women reflects the opportunities, flexibility and important benefits that have led so many talented women to choose First American as a place to advance their careers,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our policies, people-first approach and the opportunities we provide underscore why women represent approximately 70 percent of our employees, a percentage that’s remained consistent over time.”

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Earlier this year, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, and earlier this month Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, First American earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ workplace equality, marking the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past eight years. In 2022, the company was also recognized for the third consecutive year on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year.

