First American's The REconomy Podcast™ Reaches 50th Episode Milestone

—Launched in 2020, The REconomy Podcast delivers easy-to-understand expert insight and perspective on the forces shaping the housing market from First American’s economics team—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today published the 50th episode of The REconomy Podcast™, reaching the milestone just over two years after it was launched. Designed to deliver economic insights for real estate professionals and anyone interested in real estate, housing, affordability and related economic issues in under 15 minutes an episode, the REconomy Podcast’s audience continues to grow, with average first-week downloads ranking among the top 10% of podcasts, according to industry statistics from Buzzsprout.

The podcast is hosted by First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming and Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi, whose data-driven insights into the dynamics shaping the housing market are frequently quoted in national news and industry trade media outlets.

“The housing market is often the topic of casual conversations among family and friends, so there’s strong interest in how economic forces and demographic trends influence housing demand,” said Fleming. “Broadening the understanding of the housing market in a fun, engaging way helps home buyers and sellers, as well as real estate and mortgage finance professionals, better understand where the housing market is headed and that benefits everyone.”

The bi-weekly REconomy podcast can be found on all major podcasting platforms. Recent episodes include:

Fleming and Kushi’s research and analysis on the housing market is regularly published on the First American Economic Center and they can be found on Twitter at @mflemingecon and @odetakushi.

Disclaimer

Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page are those of First American’s Chief Economist, do not necessarily represent the views of First American or its management, should not be construed as indicating First American’s business prospects or expected results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

