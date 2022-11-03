Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First American Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-11-03 am EDT
48.52 USD   -2.09%
09:32aFirst American's The REconomy Podcast™ Reaches 50th Episode Milestone
BU
10/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/27First American Financial Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American's The REconomy Podcast™ Reaches 50th Episode Milestone

11/03/2022 | 09:32am EDT
—Launched in 2020, The REconomy Podcast delivers easy-to-understand expert insight and perspective on the forces shaping the housing market from First American’s economics team—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today published the 50th episode of The REconomy Podcast™, reaching the milestone just over two years after it was launched. Designed to deliver economic insights for real estate professionals and anyone interested in real estate, housing, affordability and related economic issues in under 15 minutes an episode, the REconomy Podcast’s audience continues to grow, with average first-week downloads ranking among the top 10% of podcasts, according to industry statistics from Buzzsprout.

The podcast is hosted by First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming and Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi, whose data-driven insights into the dynamics shaping the housing market are frequently quoted in national news and industry trade media outlets.

“The housing market is often the topic of casual conversations among family and friends, so there’s strong interest in how economic forces and demographic trends influence housing demand,” said Fleming. “Broadening the understanding of the housing market in a fun, engaging way helps home buyers and sellers, as well as real estate and mortgage finance professionals, better understand where the housing market is headed and that benefits everyone.”

The bi-weekly REconomy podcast can be found on all major podcasting platforms. Recent episodes include:

Fleming and Kushi’s research and analysis on the housing market is regularly published on the First American Economic Center and they can be found on Twitter at @mflemingecon and @odetakushi.

Disclaimer

Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page are those of First American’s Chief Economist, do not necessarily represent the views of First American or its management, should not be construed as indicating First American’s business prospects or expected results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 800 M - -
Net income 2022 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 5 130 M 5 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 22 233
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,55 $
Average target price 63,20 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
Jim H. Rogers Vice President-Investments
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-36.66%5 130
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.74%42 800
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.54%42 724
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.29.47%37 669
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.84%33 338
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION25.27%26 467