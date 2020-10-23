Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/23/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First American Financial Corporation (“First American” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FAF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. First American announced on October 22, 2020, that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC. The notice was “informing the Company that the enforcement staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend a filing of an enforcement action[.]” The Wells Notice followed the May 24, 2019, revelation by security researcher Brian Krebs that the Company’s faulty systems allowed unauthorized access to 885 million customer records. Based on this news, shares of First American fell by 9%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

