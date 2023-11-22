First and Goal Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

First and Goal Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.020248 million compared to CAD 0.003103 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0039 compared to CAD 0.0006 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0039 compared to CAD 0.0006 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.040691 million compared to CAD 0.022608 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0078 compared to CAD 0.0043 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.0078 compared to CAD 0.0043 a year ago.