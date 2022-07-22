First BanCorp : Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K 07/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT Send by mail :

Net income of $74.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $82.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Income before income taxes of $108.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $125.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $111.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $196.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $185.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the upward repricing of variable-rate commercial loans and interest-bearing cash balances maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (the "FED"), as well as a decrease in the premium amortization expense on U.S. agencies mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"). Net interest margin increased to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was an expense of $10.0 million ($6.3 million after-tax) or a decrease of $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, reflecting an overall increase in the loan portfolio, mainly in the auto loans and finance lease portfolios, and increased economic uncertainty that is reflected in the forecast of certain macro-economic variables and the related qualitative reserves. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was a net benefit of $13.8 million ($8.6 million after-tax) or an increase of $0.07 per diluted share.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.0 million to $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was mostly driven by seasonal contingent insurance commissions recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.6 million to $108.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $106.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily related to lower pre-tax income when compared to the prior quarter.

Credit quality variances: Non-performing assets decreased by $9.0 million to $147.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The decrease was mainly driven by a $4.2 million reduction in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans and a $3.0 million reduction in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, primarily reflecting payoffs and paydowns received during the second quarter of 2022. An annualized net charge-offs to average loans ratio of 0.21% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.24% for the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, decreased by $360.2 million to $14.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, primarily in the Puerto Rico region.

Government deposits increased in the second quarter by $176.6 million and totaled $3.0 billion as of June 30, 2022, reflecting increases of $98.1 million in the Virgin Islands region, $77.2 million in the Puerto Rico region, and $1.3 million in the Florida region.

Brokered CDs decreased by $11.7 million during the second quarter to $74.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

Total loans increased in the second quarter by $103.9 million to $11.2 billion as of June 30, 2022. The variance consisted of increases of $130.7 million in consumer loans and $18.5 million in commercial and construction loans, partially offset by a $45.3 million decrease in residential mortgage loans. Excluding the $40.3 million decrease in the carrying value of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan portfolio, the growth in the commercial and construction loans portfolio was $58.8 million.

Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals and draws from existing commitments (other than credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $280.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase mainly reflects a $237.1 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations and a $39.7 million increase in consumer loan originations.

During the second quarter of 2022, First BanCorp. repurchased approximately 7.07 million shares of its common stock through open market transactions for a total purchase price of approximately $100 million under the $350 million stock repurchase program announced on April 27, 2022.

Capital ratios remained higher than required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. Estimated total capital, common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1"), tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios were 19.98%, 17.23%, 17.23%, and 10.18%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.67% as of June 30, 2022. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 22, 2022--First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported net income of $74.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $82.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $70.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Financial results for the second quarter of 2022 include an expense of $10.0 million ($6.3 million after-tax) or a decrease of $0.05 per diluted share recorded to the provision for credit losses, compared to a net benefit of $13.8 million ($8.6 million after-tax) or an increase of $0.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We continued to perform exceptionally well during the second quarter by leveraging our market position to strategically grow the balance sheet and continue improving the banking experience of our customers. We earned $74.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share during the quarter and reached a record pre-tax pre-provision income of $118.8 million, up 6.2% when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and 23% when compared to the second quarter last year. These results were achieved within the context of an uncertain global economic backdrop and highlight the strength of our franchise. We continued to register loan growth across our targeted business segments during the quarter. Loan portfolio balances, excluding SBA PPP loans, grew by $144.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by increases of $130.7 million in consumer loans and $58.8 million in construction and commercial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $45.3 million in residential mortgages. Total loan originations, excluding credit card utilization activity, were very strong at $1.4 billion, an increase of $280.8 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily attributed to higher commercial and consumer loan originations. We expect that healthy loan pipelines coupled with steady recovery trends in our main market should result in sustained loan originations throughout the second half of the year. Core deposits, net of government deposits and brokered CDs, decreased by $360.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily in the Puerto Rico region, while government deposits grew by $176.6 million driven by increases in both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Average deposit balances decreased slightly during the quarter but are still 31% above pre-pandemic levels. Asset quality continued to improve with non-performing assets reaching 0.76% of total assets. Notwithstanding, we recorded an expense of $10.0 million to the provision for credit losses, primarily reflecting an overall increase in the loan portfolio and increased uncertainty that is reflected in the forecast of certain macroeconomic variables. We remain attentive to the potential impact of global inflation in our markets. Our strategic focus remains centered around providing the best omnichannel experience to our clients. During the quarter, digital engagement continued to progress nicely with retail digital banking users growing by 4% and continuing to capture over 40% of deposit transactions through digital and self-service channels. Also, mobile Digital Banking users grew by 50% since the application was launched in April of this year. Most importantly, we partnered with an established fintech firm to provide a fully digital commercial lending platform for small business loans. We now have the ability to process consumer, mortgage, and small business loan applications through self-service digital platforms. Finally, we continued to execute on our capital deployment plan and repurchased approximately 7.07 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of $100 million under the previously-announced $350 million stock repurchase program. We believe that our fortress balance sheet, complemented by strong economic tailwinds in Puerto Rico, will contribute to the mitigation of rising market challenges and allow us to continue supporting our clients and delivering value to shareholders." NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, certain capital ratios, and certain other financial measures that exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts (the "Special Items"), and should be read in conjunction with the discussion below in Basis of Presentation - Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. SPECIAL ITEMS The financial results for the second and first quarters of 2022 did not include any significant Special Items. The financial results for the second quarter of 2021 included the significant Special Items discussed below. Quarter ended June 30, 2021 - Merger and restructuring costs of $11.0 million ($6.9 million after-tax) in connection with the Banco Santander Puerto Rico ("BSPR") acquisition integration process and related restructuring initiatives. Merger and restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2021 included approximately $1.7 million related to voluntary employee separation programs implemented in the Puerto Rico region and approximately $2.1 million related to service contracts cancellation penalties. In addition, merger and restructuring costs included expenses related to system conversions and other integration related efforts, and accelerated depreciation charges related to planned closures and consolidation of branches in accordance with the Corporation's integration and restructuring plan. - Costs of $1.1 million ($0.7 million after-tax) related to the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, primarily costs related to additional cleaning, safety materials, and security measures. NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP) Net income was $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $82.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.41 per diluted share. The following table shows the net income and earnings per diluted share for the second and first quarters of 2022 and reconciles, for the second quarter of 2021, the net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above.

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except per share information)

Net income, as reported (GAAP)

$ 74,695 $ 82,600 $ 70,558 Adjustments:

Merger and restructuring costs

- - 11,047 COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses

- - 1,105 Income tax impact of adjustments (1)

- - (4,557 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 74,695 $ 82,600 $ 78,153 Preferred stock dividends

- - (669 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)

$ 74,695 $ 82,600 $ 77,484 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

195,366 199,537 214,609 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.36

(1) See Basis of Presentation for the individual tax impact related to the above adjustments. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP) Income before income taxes was $108.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $125.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $118.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $111.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 108,798 $ 125,625 $ 115,260 $ 112,735 $ 110,650 Add/Less: Provision for credit losses expense (benefit)

10,003 (13,802 ) (12,209 ) (12,082 ) (26,155 ) Add: COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses

- - 4 640 1,105 Add: Merger and restructuring costs

- - 1,853 2,268 11,047 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$ 118,801 $ 111,823 $ 104,908 $ 103,561 $ 96,647 Change from most recent prior quarter (amount)

$ 6,978 $ 6,915 $ 1,347 $ 6,914 $ 10,251 Change from most recent prior quarter (percentage)

6.2 % 6.6 % 1.3 % 7.2 % 11.9 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Basis of Presentation below for definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure. NET INTEREST INCOME The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters: Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 208,625 $ 197,854 $ 198,435 $ 200,172 $ 201,459 Interest expense 12,439 12,230 14,297 15,429 16,676 Net interest income $ 196,186 $ 185,624 $ 184,138 $ 184,743 $ 184,783 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,102,310 $ 11,106,855 $ 11,108,997 $ 11,223,926 $ 11,560,731 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 8,568,022 8,647,087 9,140,313 9,134,121 7,898,975 Average interest-earning assets $ 19,670,332 $ 19,753,942 $ 20,249,310 $ 20,358,047 $ 19,459,706 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,567,228 $ 11,211,780 $ 11,467,480 $ 11,718,557 $ 12,118,631 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 4.25 % 4.06 % 3.89 % 3.90 % 4.15 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.55 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.82 % 3.62 % 3.40 % 3.38 % 3.60 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.00 % 3.81 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.81 % Net interest income amounted to $196.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $10.6 million, compared to $185.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to: A $3.2 million increase in interest income on investment securities, primarily reflecting the effects of a lower U.S. agencies MBS premium amortization expense associated to lower actual and expected prepayments, and the effects of higher reinvestment yields in the investment securities portfolio. A $3.1 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, primarily due to an increase of approximately $105.8 million in the average balance of this portfolio, which resulted in an increase in interest income of approximately $2.5 million and the favorable impact of one additional day in the second quarter, which resulted in an increase in interest income of approximately $0.8 million. A $2.6 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, primarily due to: (i) the upward repricing of variable-rate commercial and construction loans, which resulted in an increase of approximately $3.5 million in interest income, (ii) the effects in the second quarter of interest income of approximately $0.8 million realized from deferred interest recognized on three commercial loans paid off, and (iii) the positive effect of one additional day in the second quarter, which resulted in an increase of approximately $0.7 million in this portfolio, partially offset by (iv) a $1.2 million decrease in interest income from SBA PPP loans and (v) $1.1 million collected on a nonaccrual commercial loan in the first quarter of 2022. A $2.1 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, which consisted primarily of deposits maintained at the FED, with an average yield of 0.75% during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.18% in the first quarter of 2022, mainly attributable to increases in the federal funds target rate during the second quarter of 2022. Partially offset by: A $0.2 million decrease in interest income on residential mortgage loans primarily due to a decrease of $70.2 million in the average balance of this portfolio, partially offset by an improvement in the average yield of the residential mortgage portfolio. A $0.2 million increase in interest expense, which includes $0.6 million mainly related to the upward repricing of floating rate junior subordinated debentures and, to a lesser extent, $452.2 million in average balances of demand deposit accounts that were converted to interest bearing at the end of the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease due to the full effect in the second quarter of 2022 associated with the repayment of a $100 million repurchase agreement that carried a cost of 2.26% and matured early in the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 4.00%, when compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2022. NON-INTEREST INCOME The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (In thousands)

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

$ 9,466 $ 9,363 $ 9,502 $ 8,690 $ 8,788 Mortgage banking activities

4,082 5,206 5,223 6,098 6,404 Other operating income

17,393 18,289 15,653 15,158 14,692 Non-interest income

$ 30,941 $ 32,858 $ 30,378 $ 29,946 $ 29,884 Non-interest income amounted to $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The $2.0 million decrease in non-interest income was mainly due to: A $2.3 million decrease in insurance income, included as part of Other operating income in the table above, reflecting the effect of seasonal contingent commissions of $3.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022 based on the prior year's production of insurance policies. A $1.1 million decrease in revenues from mortgage banking activities, mainly driven by a decrease in net realized gains on sales of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market due to a lower volume of sales. During the second and first quarters of 2022, net gains of $2.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively, were recognized as a result of Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securitization transactions and whole loan sales to U.S. government-sponsored entities ("GSEs") amounting to $64.2 million and $93.9 million, respectively. Partially offset by: A $0.6 million net increase in transactional fee income from credit and debit cards, point-of-sale terminals ("POS"), ATMs, and merchant transactions, mainly due to higher transactional volumes. A $0.9 million gain on the sale of a banking facility related to branch consolidation efforts. NON-INTEREST EXPENSES The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (In thousands)

Employees' compensation and benefits

$ 51,304 $ 49,554 $ 49,681 $ 50,220 $ 49,714 Occupancy and equipment

21,505 22,386 21,589 23,306 24,116 Deposit insurance premium

1,466 1,673 1,253 1,381 1,922 Other insurance and supervisory fees

2,303 2,235 2,127 2,249 2,360 Taxes, other than income taxes

4,689 5,018 5,138 5,238 5,576 Professional service fees:

Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees

1,075 909 874 1,451 1,080 Outsourcing technology services

7,636 6,905 7,909 8,878 11,946 Other professional fees

3,325 2,780 3,154 3,225 3,738 Credit and debit card processing expenses

5,843 4,121 5,523 5,573 6,795 Business promotion

4,042 3,463 5,794 3,370 3,225 Communications

1,978 2,151 2,268 2,250 2,407 Net gain on OREO operations

(1,485 ) (720 ) (1,631 ) (2,288 ) (139 ) Merger and restructuring costs

- - 1,853 2,268 11,047 Other

4,645 6,184 5,933 6,915 6,385 Total

$ 108,326 $ 106,659 $ 111,465 $ 114,036 $ 130,172 Non-interest expenses amounted to $108.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million from $106.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $1.6 million increase reflects, among other things, the following significant variances: A $1.8 million increase in employees' compensation and benefits expense, driven by a $1.0 million increase in compensation expense and a $1.6 million increase in bonus expense and other incentives, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in payroll taxes and other employee expenses. A $1.7 million increase in credit and debit card processing expenses, primarily related to credit card networks expense incentive of $1.0 million received in the first quarter of 2022, as well as higher transaction volumes. A $1.4 million increase in professional service fees, mainly due to a $0.7 million increase in outsourcing technology service fees mainly related to the reversal of technology processing and data-related costs of the acquired BSPR operations in the first quarter of 2022 and a $0.6 million increase in consulting fees driven by various technology projects. A $0.6 million increase in business promotion expenses, mainly related to a credit card loyalty rewards program adjustment recognized in the first quarter of 2022 to reduce the credit card rewards estimated liability based on updated lower historical trends of customer redemption rates. Partially offset by: A $1.5 million decrease in other non-interest expenses, mainly driven by the reversal of a $1.0 million sundry loss reserve as a result of the resolution of an operational loss during the second quarter of 2022. A $0.9 million decrease in occupancy and equipment costs, primarily related to a reduction in rental expense and depreciation charges mainly due to the consolidation of additional branches during the first quarter of 2022 and the resolution of a rent contingency during the second quarter of 2022. A $0.8 million increase in net gains on other real estate owned ("OREO") operations, mainly due to a $0.9 million increase in net realized gains on sales of OREO properties, primarily residential properties in the Puerto Rico region. INCOME TAXES The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily related to lower pre-tax income when compared to the prior quarter. The Corporation's estimated effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, decreased to 31.7% compared to 32.9% for the first quarter of 2022, mostly attributable to a higher proportion of exempt to taxable income when compared to prior quarter. As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $167.0 million, net of a valuation allowance of $166.4 million against the deferred tax assets. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, FirstBank, had a deferred tax asset of $166.9 million net of a valuation allowance of $127.7 million. CREDIT QUALITY Non-Performing Assets The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters: (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Nonaccrual loans held for investment:

Residential mortgage

$ 44,588 $ 48,818 $ 55,127 $ 60,589 $ 121,695 Commercial mortgage

24,753 26,576 25,337 26,812 27,242 Commercial and Industrial

17,079 18,129 17,135 18,990 18,835 Construction

2,375 2,543 2,664 6,093 6,175 Consumer and finance leases

10,315 10,964 10,454 9,657 8,703 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment

$ 99,110 $ 107,030 $ 110,717 $ 122,141 $ 182,650 OREO

41,706 42,894 40,848 43,798 66,586 Other repossessed property

3,840 3,823 3,687 3,550 3,470 Other assets (1)

2,809 2,727 2,850 2,894 2,928 Total non-performing assets (2)

$ 147,465 $ 156,474 $ 158,102 $ 172,383 $ 255,634

Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)

$ 94,485 $ 118,798 $ 115,448 $ 148,322 $ 144,262 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment

0.88 % 0.96 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.60 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.88 % 0.96 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.76 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 1.20 %

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $15.3 million as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $18.0 million; December 31, 2021 - $20.6 million; September 30, 2021 - $22.1 million; June 30, 2021 - $24.6 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $10.8 million as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $9.5 million; December 31, 2021 - $7.2 million; September 30, 2021 - $8.5 million; June 30, 2021 - $8.0 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability. Variances in credit quality metrics: Total non-performing assets decreased by $9.0 million to $147.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million as of March 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment decreased by $7.9 million to $99.1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $107.0 million as of March 31, 2022.



The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by:



- A $4.2 million decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to $5.3 million of loans restored to accrual status, $1.6 million of collections, and $1.2 million of loans transferred to OREO, partially offset by inflows of $4.4 million.



- A $3.0 million decrease in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans mainly related to payoffs and paydowns received during the second quarter.



- A $1.2 million decrease in the OREO portfolio balance, mainly in the Puerto Rico region. Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $16.4 million, a $5.2 million decrease compared to inflows of $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $11.4 million, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to inflows of $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million compared to inflows of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.9 million compared to inflows of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. See Early Delinquency below for additional information. Adversely classified commercial and construction loans decreased by $5.4 million to $170.7 million as of June 30, 2022. Total Troubled Debt Restructured ("TDR") loans held for investment were $394.5 million as of June 30, 2022, down $10.2 million from March 31, 2022. Approximately $345.4 million of total TDR loans held for investment were in accrual status as of June 30, 2022. These figures exclude $55.1 million of government-guaranteed TDR residential mortgage loans (i.e., Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Administration loans). Early Delinquency Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $92.2 million as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $8.2 million, compared to $100.4 million as of March 31, 2022. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows: - Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased in the second quarter by $19.0 million to $5.6 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily due to the renewal of four commercial and construction relationships totaling $14.0 million that had matured during the previous quarter, the migration to the 90 days or more past due and still accruing category of a $2.6 million matured commercial and industrial loan that is in the process of renewal but for which the Corporation continues to receive principal and interest payments from the borrower, and the payoff of a $1.8 million commercial and industrial loan that had matured during the previous quarter. - Consumer loans in early delinquency increased by $9.6 million to $53.3 million, mainly in auto loans, and residential mortgage loans in early delinquency increased by $1.2 million to $33.3 million. Allowance for Credit Losses The following table summarizes the activity of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the second and first quarters of 2022: Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial and

Construction

Loans Consumer Loans

and Finance

Leases Total Loans and

Finance Leases Unfunded

Loans

Commitments Held-to-

Maturity Available-

for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 68,820 $ 68,764 $ 107,863 $ 245,447 $ 1,359 $ 12,324 $ 711 $ 259,841 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (2,797 ) 314 15,148 12,665 812 (3,439 ) (35 ) 10,003 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (792 ) 1,764 (6,932 ) (5,960 ) - - - (5,960 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 65,231 $ 70,842 $ 116,079 $ 252,152 $ 2,171 $ 8,885 $ 676 $ 263,884 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,851,685 $ 5,248,340 $ 3,106,849 $ 11,206,874 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.29 % 1.35 % 3.74 % 2.25 % Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial and

Construction

Loans Consumer Loans

and Finance

Leases Total Loans and

Finance Leases Unfunded

Loans

Commitments Held-to-

Maturity Available-

for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 74,837 $ 91,103 $ 103,090 $ 269,030 $ 1,537 $ 8,571 $ 1,105 $ 280,243 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (4,871 ) (23,099 ) 10,981 (16,989 ) (178 ) 3,753 (388 ) (13,802 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,146 ) 760 (6,208 ) (6,594 ) - - (6 ) (6,600 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 68,820 $ 68,764 $ 107,863 $ 245,447 $ 1,359 $ 12,324 $ 711 $ 259,841 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,891,699 $ 5,229,866 $ 2,976,140 $ 11,097,705 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.38 % 1.31 % 3.62 % 2.21 % The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below: Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases As of June 30, 2022, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $252.1 million, an increase of $6.7 million, from $245.4 million as of March 31, 2022. The ACL for consumer loans increased by $8.2 million, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in the size of the auto loans and finance lease portfolios. The ACL for commercial and construction loans increased $2.1 million, primarily as a result of increased economic uncertainty that is reflected in the forecast of certain macro-economic variables and the related qualitative reserves. On the other hand, the ACL for residential mortgage loans decreased by $3.6 million, primarily due to the overall reduction in the size of this portfolio. The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was an expense of $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. - Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was an expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2022 was related to reductions in qualitative reserves associated with a positive long-term outlook of forecasted macroeconomic variables, primarily in the commercial real estate price index, as a result of a reduced impact of the Omicron variant. - Provision for credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio was an expense of $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an expense of $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in the size of the auto loans and finance lease portfolios. - Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net benefit recorded for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily related to the overall decrease in the size of the residential mortgage portfolio. The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.25% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 2.21% as of March 31, 2022. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 254% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 229% as of March 31, 2022. Net Charge-Offs The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

Residential mortgage

0.11% 0.15% 0.13% 2.94% (1) 0.24% Commercial mortgage

-0.22% 0.00% 0.01% 0.07% 0.01% Commercial and industrial

-0.07% -0.10% 0.10% -0.04% -0.74% Construction

-0.09% -0.03% -0.03% -0.08% -0.09% Consumer loans and finance leases

0.91% 0.85% 0.75% 0.64% 1.72% Total loans

0.21% 0.24% 0.26% 0.99% (1) 0.27%

(1) Includes net charge-offs totaling $23.1 million associated with a bulk sale of residential mortgage nonaccrual loans and related servicing advance receivables. Excluding net charge-offs associated with the bulk sale, residential mortgage and total net charge-offs to related average loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.05% and 0.17%, respectively. The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods. Net charge-offs were $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, or an annualized 0.21% of average loans, compared to $6.6 million, or an annualized 0.24% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $0.6 million in net charge-offs included the following: A $1.0 million increase in commercial and construction loan net recoveries mainly related to $1.2 million in recoveries recorded in the second quarter of 2022 on two commercial mortgage relationships. A $0.3 million decrease in residential mortgage loan net charge-offs. Partially offset by: A $0.7 million increase in consumer loan net charge-offs, primarily reflecting increases in charge-offs taken on credit cards and personal loans. Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments The Corporation estimates expected credit losses over the contractual period during which the Corporation is exposed to credit risk as a result of a contractual obligation to extend credit, such as pursuant to unfunded loan commitments and standby letters of credit for commercial and construction loans, unless the obligation is unconditionally cancellable by the Corporation. The ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures is adjusted as a provision for credit loss expense. As of June 30, 2022, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $2.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million from $1.4 million as of March 31, 2022. Allowance for Credit Losses for Held-to-Maturity Debt Securities As of June 30, 2022, the ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities consisted of Puerto Rico municipal bonds. As of June 30, 2022, the ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities was $8.9 million, compared to $12.3 million as of March 31, 2022. The decrease on the ACL is mostly related to a reduction in qualitative reserves driven by updated financial information received during the second quarter of 2022. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets were approximately $19.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, down $397.4 million from March 31, 2022. The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted: A $432.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents mainly related to the overall decline in total deposits, the deployment of liquidity into U.S. agencies MBS, funding of new loan originations, and the repurchase of approximately 7.07 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $100 million. A $59.1 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by a $175.9 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates, and the prepayments of approximately $166.6 million of U.S. agencies MBS, partially offset by purchases of U.S. agencies MBS totaling $280.2 million which were classified as part of the held-to-maturity debt securities portfolio. A $103.9 million increase in total loans. The increase consisted of a $60.8 million increase in the Puerto Rico region and a $46.2 million increase in the Florida region, partially offset by a reduction of $3.1 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the increase consisted of a $130.7 million increase in consumer loans (including a $101.0 million increase in auto loans and finance leases) and an increase of $18.5 million in commercial and construction loans (net of the $40.3 million decrease in the carrying value of the SBA PPP loan portfolio), partially offset by a reduction of $45.3 million in residential mortgage loans. Excluding the $40.3 million decrease in the carrying value of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, commercial and construction loans increased by $58.8 million mainly reflecting the origination of loans related to seven commercial and industrial relationships, each in excess of $10 million, amounting to $133.8 million, partially offset by a decrease of $36.4 million in the balance of floor plan lines of credit, and payoffs and paydowns.



Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $280.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $237.1 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations; (ii) a $39.7 million increase in consumer loan originations; and (iii) a $4.0 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $993.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $136.0 million when compared to $857.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $136.0 million net increase in total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region consisted of: (i) a $104.2 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations; (ii) a $37.9 million increase in consumer loan originations; and (iii) a $6.1 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $328.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $202.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $125.2 million in total loan originations in the Florida region consisted of: (i) a $115.5 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations; (ii) a $9.4 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $0.3 million increase in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $19.6 million in total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region consisted of: (i) a $17.4 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations; (ii) a $1.5 million increase in consumer loan originations; and (iii) a $0.7 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations. Total liabilities were approximately $18.0 billion as of June 30, 2022, down $174.2 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease in total liabilities was mainly due to: A $360.2 million decrease in total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting reductions of $425.5 million in the Puerto Rico region and $19.0 million in the Virgin Islands region, partially offset by an increase of $84.3 million in the Florida region. A $11.7 million decrease in brokered CDs. Partially offset by: A $176.6 million increase in government deposits, consisting of increases of $98.1 million in the Virgin Islands region, $77.2 million in the Puerto Rico region, and $1.3 million in the Florida region. The increase in the Virgin Islands region was primarily related to income tax collections made by the central government and the increase reflected in the Puerto Rico region was primarily related to municipal tax collections. Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $223.2 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by the $175.9 million increase in other comprehensive loss ("OCL") directly related to reductions in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, the repurchase of approximately 7.07 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $100 million as part of the $350 million stock repurchase program announced in April 2022, and $23.4 million in quarterly dividends declared to common stock shareholders. These variances were partially offset by earnings generated in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2022, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 17.23%, 17.23%, 19.98%, and 10.18%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022, compared to common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 17.71%, 17.71%, 20.44%, and 10.35%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, estimated common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, were 17.16%, 18.00%, 19.25%, and 10.63%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022, compared to common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 18.09%, 18.93%, 20.17%, and 11.07%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Tangible Common Equity The Corporation's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.67% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8.63% as of March 31, 2022. The decrease in tangible common equity includes a $175.9 million increase in OCL. The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information)

Tangible Equity:

Total equity - GAAP

$ 1,557,916 $ 1,781,102 $ 2,101,767 $ 2,197,965 $ 2,204,955 Preferred equity

- - - (36,104 ) (36,104 ) Goodwill

(38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible

(599 ) (873 ) (1,198 ) (1,992 ) (2,855 ) Core deposit intangible

(24,736 ) (26,648 ) (28,571 ) (30,494 ) (32,416 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible

(89 ) (127 ) (165 ) (203 ) (241 )

Tangible common equity

$ 1,493,881 $ 1,714,843 $ 2,033,222 $ 2,090,561 $ 2,094,728

Tangible Assets:

Total assets - GAAP

$ 19,531,635 $ 19,929,037 $ 20,785,275 $ 21,256,154 $ 21,369,962 Goodwill

(38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible

(599 ) (873 ) (1,198 ) (1,992 ) (2,855 ) Core deposit intangible

(24,736 ) (26,648 ) (28,571 ) (30,494 ) (32,416 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible

(89 ) (127 ) (165 ) (203 ) (241 )

Tangible assets

$ 19,467,600 $ 19,862,778 $ 20,716,730 $ 21,184,854 $ 21,295,839

Common shares outstanding

191,626 198,701 201,827 206,496 210,649

Tangible common equity ratio

7.67 % 8.63 % 9.81 % 9.87 % 9.84 % Tangible book value per common share

$ 7.80 $ 8.63 $ 10.07 $ 10.12 $ 9.94

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation had $353.2 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities and public corporations, compared to $356.8 million as of March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, approximately $187.6 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $121.8 million consisted of municipal revenue or special obligation bonds. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $11.7 million in loans extended to an affiliate of a public corporation, $28.7 million in loans to an agency of the Puerto Rico central government, and obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.4 million (fair value of $2.8 million as of June 30, 2022), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $0.6 million as of June 30, 2022, of which $0.4 million is due to credit deterioration. The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $178.4 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities. As of June 30, 2022, the ACL for these securities was $8.9 million, compared to $12.3 million as of March 31, 2022. As of each June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Corporation had $2.3 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico. Approximately 26% of the public sector deposits as of June 30, 2022, was from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico and 74% was from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico. Conference Call / Webcast Information First BanCorp.'s senior management will host an earnings conference call and live webcast on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast through the investor relations section of the Corporation's web site: fbpinvestor.com or through a dial-in telephone number at (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599 for international callers. The participant access code is 030860. The Corporation recommends that listeners go to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. Following the webcast presentation, a question and answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of First BanCorp.'s website, fbpinvestor.com, until July 22, 2023. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 19, 2022 at (929) 458-6194 or (866) 813-9403 for international callers. The replay access code is 577598. Safe Harbor This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning the Corporation's future economic, operational and financial performance. The words or phrases "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "would," "will," "plans," "forecast," "believe" and similar expressions are meant to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. The Corporation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and advises readers that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties more fully discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the following, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements: the impact of rising interest rates and inflation on the Corporation, including a decrease in demand for new mortgage loan originations and refinancings, increased competition for borrowers, and increase in non-interest expenses which would have an impact on the Corporation's margins and may have an adverse impact on origination volumes and financial performance; uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants and mutations of the virus, such as the Omicron variant, and the efficacy and acceptance of various vaccines and treatments for the disease, on the Corporation's business, operations, employees, credit quality, financial condition and net income, including because of uncertainties as to the extent and duration of the pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, the underemployment and unemployment rates, which can adversely affect repayment patterns, the Puerto Rico economy and the global economy, as well as the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate any other factor that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements; risks related to the effect on the Corporation and its customers of governmental, regulatory, or central bank responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Corporation's participation in any such responses or programs, such as the SBA PPP established by the CARES Act of 2020, as amended, including any judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines or reputational damage resulting from claims or challenges against the Corporation by governments, regulators, customers or otherwise, relating to the Corporation's participation in any such responses or programs; risks, uncertainties and other factors related to the Corporation's acquisition of BSPR, including the risk that the Corporation may not realize, either fully or on a timely basis, the cost savings and any other synergies from the acquisition that the Corporation expected, because of deposit attrition, customer loss and/or revenue loss as a result of unexpected factors or events, including those that are outside of our control, and any future business acquisitions or dispositions; uncertainty as to the ultimate outcome of the recently approved debt restructuring plan of Puerto Rico ("Plan of Adjustment" or "PoA") and the 2022 Fiscal Plan for Puerto Rico as certified by the Financial Oversight Management Board for Puerto Rico, or any revisions to it, on our clients and loan portfolios, and any potential impact from future economic or political developments in Puerto Rico; the impact that a resumption of the slowing economy and increased unemployment or underemployment may have on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market price of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; uncertainty as to the availability of wholesale funding sources, such as securities sold under agreements to repurchase, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered CDs; the effect of a resumption of deteriorating economic conditions in the real estate markets and the consumer and commercial sectors and their impact on the credit quality of the Corporation's loans and other assets, which may contribute to, among other things, higher than targeted levels of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provisions for credit losses, and may subject the Corporation to further risk from loan defaults and foreclosures; the impact of changes in accounting standards or assumptions in applying those standards, including the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or geopolitical concerns, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, on forecasts of economic variables considered for the determination of the ACL required by the CECL accounting standard; the ability of FirstBank to realize the benefits of its net deferred tax assets; the ability of FirstBank to generate sufficient cash flow to make dividend payments to the Corporation; adverse changes in general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, including the interest rate environment, market liquidity, housing absorption rates, real estate prices, and disruptions in the U.S. capital markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may reduce interest margins, affect funding sources and demand for all of the Corporation's products and services, and reduce the Corporation's revenues and earnings and the value of the Corporation's assets; uncertainty about the effect of the cessation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, which could adversely affect the Corporation's results of operations, cash flows, and liquidity; an adverse change in the Corporation's ability to attract new clients and retain existing ones; the risk that additional portions of the unrealized losses in the Corporation's investment portfolio are determined to be credit-related, resulting in additional charges to the provision for credit losses on the Corporation's available-for-sale securities portfolio uncertainty about legislative, tax or regulatory changes that affect financial services companies in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, which could affect the Corporation's financial condition or performance and could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from prior results and anticipated or projected results; changes in the fiscal and monetary policies and regulations of the U.S. federal government and the Puerto Rico and other governments, including those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), government-sponsored housing agencies, and regulators in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands; the risk of possible failure or circumvention of the Corporation's internal controls and procedures and the risk that the Corporation's risk management policies may not be adequate; the Corporation's ability to identify and prevent cyber-security incidents, such as data security breaches, ransomware, malware, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking", identity theft and state-sponsored cyberthreats, and the occurrence of any of which may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information and could result in the disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses or an adverse effect to our reputation; the risk that the FDIC may increase the deposit insurance premium and/or require special assessments to replenish its insurance fund, causing an additional increase in the Corporation's non-interest expenses; a need to recognize impairments on the Corporation's financial instruments, goodwill and other intangible assets relating to business acquisitions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the impact of the occurrence of any of these uncertainties on the Corporation's capital would preclude further growth of FirstBank and preclude the Corporation's Board of Directors from declaring dividends; uncertainty as to whether FirstBank will be able to continue to satisfy its regulators regarding, among other things, its asset quality, liquidity plans, maintenance of capital levels and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and related requirements; and general competitive factors and industry consolidation. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any "forward-looking statements" to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by federal securities laws. Basis of Presentation Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes them to be helpful to an investor's understanding of the Corporation's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total equity less preferred equity, goodwill, and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, finance leases and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items regarded as Special Items, such as merger and restructuring costs in connection with the acquisition of BSPR and related integration and restructuring efforts, and costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, because management believes these items are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts. Net Interest Income, Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers. The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second and first quarters of 2022, the second quarter of 2021 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The table also reconciles netinterest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,2022 March 31, 2022 June 30,2021 June 30,2022 June 30,2021 Net Interest Income

Interest Income - GAAP

$ 208,625 $ 197,854 $ 201,459 $ 406,479 $ 396,101 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments

(9 ) (15 ) 7 (24 ) (18 ) Interest income excluding valuations

208,616 197,839 201,466 406,455 396,083 Tax-equivalent adjustment

9,389 7,219 6,129 16,608 10,681 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations

$ 218,005 $ 205,058 $ 207,595 $ 423,063 $ 406,764

Interest Expense - GAAP

$ 12,439 $ 12,230 $ 16,676 $ 24,669 $ 35,053

Net interest income - GAAP

$ 196,186 $ 185,624 $ 184,783 $ 381,810 $ 361,048

Net interest income excluding valuations

$ 196,177 $ 185,609 $ 184,790 $ 381,786 $ 361,030

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations

$ 205,566 $ 192,828 $ 190,919 $ 398,394 $ 371,711

Average Balances

Loans and leases

$ 11,102,310 $ 11,106,855 $ 11,560,731 $ 11,104,571 $ 11,663,924 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances

8,568,022 8,647,087 7,898,975 8,607,337 7,208,803 Average Interest-Earning Assets

$ 19,670,332 $ 19,753,942 $ 19,459,706 $ 19,711,908 $ 18,872,727 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$ 11,567,228 $ 11,211,780 $ 12,118,631 $ 11,390,486 $ 11,967,743

Average Yield/Rate

Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP

4.25 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.16 % 4.23 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP

0.43 % 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest spread - GAAP

3.82 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.64 % Net interest margin - GAAP

4.00 % 3.81 % 3.81 % 3.91 % 3.86 %

Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations

4.25 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.16 % 4.23 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities excluding valuations

0.43 % 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest spread excluding valuations

3.82 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.64 % Net interest margin excluding valuations

4.00 % 3.81 % 3.81 % 3.91 % 3.86 %

Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis

and excluding valuations

4.45 % 4.21 % 4.28 % 4.33 % 4.35 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

0.43 % 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations

4.01 % 3.77 % 3.73 % 3.89 % 3.76 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations

4.19 % 3.96 % 3.94 % 4.08 % 3.97 % Financial measures adjusted to exclude the effect of Special Items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts. To supplement the Corporation's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Corporation uses, and believes that investors would benefit from disclosure of, non-GAAP financial measures that reflect adjustments to net income to exclude items that management identifies as Special Items because management believes they are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts. Adjusted net income - The adjusted net income amount for the second quarter of 2021 reflects the following exclusions: Merger and restructuring costs of $11.0 million related to transaction costs and restructuring initiatives in connection with the acquisition of BSPR. COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses of $1.1 million. The tax-related effects of all of the pre-tax items mentioned in the above bullets as follows: Tax benefit of $4.1 million related to merger and restructuring costs in connection with the acquisition of BSPR (calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%). Tax benefit of $0.4 million in connection with COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses (calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%).

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. In addition, the Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. FIRST BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



As of

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for share information)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 1,261,590 $ 1,694,066 $ 2,540,376 Money market investments:

Time deposits with other financial institutions

300 300 300 Other short-term investments

1,633 1,883 2,382 Total money market investments

1,933 2,183 2,682 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $676 as of June 30, 2022; $711 as of March 31, 2022; $1,105 as of December 31, 2021)

6,081,120 6,424,660 6,453,761 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $8,885 as of June 30, 2022, $12,324 as of March 31, 2022, and $8,571 as of December 31, 2021

449,342 165,735 169,562 Equity securities

32,843 32,014 32,169 Total investment securities

6,563,305 6,622,409 6,655,492 Loans, net of ACL (June 30, 2022 - $252,152; March 31, 2022 - $245,447; December 31, 2021 - $269,030)

10,954,722 10,852,258 10,791,628 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market

22,601 27,905 35,155 Total loans, net

10,977,323 10,880,163 10,826,783 Premises and equipment, net

145,395 145,850 146,417 OREO

41,706 42,894 40,848 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments

62,501 57,425 61,507 Deferred tax asset, net

166,999 176,775 208,482 Goodwill

38,611 38,611 38,611 Intangible assets

25,424 27,648 29,934 Other assets

246,848 241,013 234,143 Total assets

$ 19,531,635 $ 19,929,037 $ 20,785,275 LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,286,922 $ 6,344,385 $ 7,027,513 Interest-bearing deposits

10,853,206 10,991,018 10,757,381 Total deposits

17,140,128 17,335,403 17,784,894 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

200,000 200,000 300,000 Advances from the FHLB

200,000 200,000 200,000 Other borrowings

183,762 183,762 183,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities

249,829 228,770 214,852 Total liabilities

17,973,719 18,147,935 18,683,508 STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY

Common stock, $0.10 par value, authorized, 2,000,000,000 shares; 223,663,116 shares issued

22,366 22,366 22,366 Less: Treasury stock (at par value)

(3,203 ) (2,496 ) (2,183 ) Common stock outstanding (June 30, 2022 - 191,626,336; March 31, 2022 - 198,700,871;

19,163 19,870 20,183 December 31, 2021 - 201,826,505)

Additional paid-in capital

589,175 687,070 738,288 Retained earnings

1,541,334 1,489,995 1,427,295 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(591,756 ) (415,833 ) (83,999 ) Total stockholdersʼ equity

1,557,916 1,781,102 2,101,767 Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity

$ 19,531,635 $ 19,929,037 $ 20,785,275

FIRST BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except per share information)

Net interest income:

Interest income

$ 208,625 $ 197,854 $ 201,459 $ 406,479 $ 396,101 Interest expense

12,439 12,230 16,676 24,669 35,053 Net interest income

196,186 185,624 184,783 381,810 361,048 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit):

Loans

12,665 (16,989 ) (26,302 ) (4,324 ) (40,745 ) Unfunded loan commitments

812 (178 ) (1,669 ) 634 (2,375 ) Debt securities

(3,474 ) 3,365 1,816 (109 ) 1,713 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit)

10,003 (13,802 ) (26,155 ) (3,799 ) (41,407 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

186,183 199,426 210,938 385,609 402,455

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

9,466 9,363 8,788 18,829 17,092 Mortgage banking activities

4,082 5,206 6,404 9,288 13,677 Other non-interest income

17,393 18,289 14,692 35,682 30,071 Total non-interest income

30,941 32,858 29,884 63,799 60,840

Non-interest expenses:

Employees' compensation and benefits

51,304 49,554 49,714 100,858 100,556 Occupancy and equipment

21,505 22,386 24,116 43,891 48,358 Business promotion

4,042 3,463 3,225 7,505 6,195 Professional service fees

12,036 10,594 16,764 22,630 34,465 Taxes, other than income taxes

4,689 5,018 5,576 9,707 11,775 Insurance and supervisory fees

3,769 3,908 4,282 7,677 8,632 Net (gain) loss on OREO operations

(1,485 ) (720 ) (139 ) (2,205 ) 1,759 Merger and restructuring costs

- - 11,047 - 22,314 Other non-interest expenses

12,466 12,456 15,587 24,922 29,419 Total non-interest expenses

108,326 106,659 130,172 214,985 263,473

Income before income taxes

108,798 125,625 110,650 234,423 199,822 Income tax expense

(34,103 ) (43,025 ) (40,092 ) (77,128 ) (68,114 )

Net income

$ 74,695 $ 82,600 $ 70,558 $ 157,295 $ 131,708

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 74,695 $ 82,600 $ 69,889 $ 157,295 $ 130,370

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.61 Diluted

$ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 About First BanCorp. First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Corp. and First Express, both small loan companies. First BanCorp.'s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBP. Additional information about First BanCorp. may be found at www.1firstbank.com. EXHIBIT A Table 1 - Selected Financial Data













Quarter ended Six-Month Period Ended (Shares in thousands)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent):

Per Common Share Results:

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.61 Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 Average shares outstanding

194,405 198,130 213,574 196,257 215,294 Average shares outstanding diluted

195,366 199,537 214,609 197,441 216,433 Book value per common share

$ 8.13 $ 8.96 $ 10.30 $ 8.13 $ 10.30 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 7.80 $ 8.63 $ 9.94 $ 7.80 $ 9.94 Profitability:

Return on Average Assets

1.52 1.65 1.40 1.59 1.35 Interest Rate Spread (2)

4.01 3.77 3.73 3.89 3.76 Net Interest Margin (2)

4.19 3.96 3.94 4.08 3.97 Return on Average Total Equity

17.82 16.64 12.60 17.18 11.71 Return on Average Common Equity

17.82 16.64 12.68 17.18 11.77 Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets

8.52 9.94 11.13 9.24 11.55 Total capital

19.98 20.44 20.38 19.98 20.38 Common equity Tier 1 capital

17.23 17.71 17.34 17.23 17.34 Tier 1 capital

17.23 17.71 17.64 17.23 17.64 Leverage

10.18 10.35 10.51 10.18 10.51 Tangible common equity ratio (1)

7.67 8.63 9.84 7.67 9.84 Dividend payout ratio

31.23 23.81 21.39 27.45 23.12 Efficiency ratio (3)

47.69 48.82 60.64 48.25 62.45 Asset Quality:

Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment

2.25 2.21 2.85 2.25 2.85 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans

0.21 0.24 0.27 0.23 0.35 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases - expense (benefit) to net charge-offs

212.50 (257.64 ) (342.66 ) (34.44 ) (201.87 ) Non-performing assets to total assets

0.76 0.79 1.20 0.76 1.20 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment

0.88 0.96 1.60 0.88 1.60 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment

254.42 229.33 177.91 254.42 177.91 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans

462.48 421.64 533.11 462.48 533.11 Other Information:

Common Stock Price: End of period

$ 12.91 $ 13.12 $ 11.92 $ 12.91 $ 11.92

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Basis of Presentation above for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (Non-GAAP financial measure). (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 2 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)













Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

Money market and other short-term investments

$ 1,530,353 $ 1,835,766 $ 1,741,167 $ 2,873 $ 820 $ 433 0.75 % 0.18 % 0.10 % Government obligations (2)

2,922,226 2,736,095 1,895,868 10,090 8,232 6,609 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.40 % Mortgage-backed securities

4,081,573 4,041,975 4,222,478 22,804 19,420 14,352 2.24 % 1.95 % 1.36 % FHLB stock

21,275 21,465 28,489 251 287 366 4.73 % 5.42 % 5.15 % Other investments

12,595 11,786 10,973 12 21 6 0.38 % 0.72 % 0.22 % Total investments (3)

8,568,022 8,647,087 7,898,975 36,030 28,780 21,766 1.69 % 1.35 % 1.11 % Residential mortgage loans

2,891,403 2,961,456 3,357,114 40,573 40,687 45,627 5.63 % 5.57 % 5.45 % Construction loans

124,070 114,732 177,688 1,768 1,524 5,108 5.72 % 5.39 % 11.53 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans

5,054,223 5,103,870 5,353,657 64,500 62,004 67,027 5.12 % 4.93 % 5.02 % Finance leases

617,399 588,200 501,734 11,410 10,912 9,322 7.41 % 7.52 % 7.45 % Consumer loans

2,415,215 2,338,597 2,170,538 63,724 61,151 58,745 10.58 % 10.60 % 10.86 % Total loans (4) (5)

11,102,310 11,106,855 11,560,731 181,975 176,278 185,829 6.57 % 6.44 % 6.45 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 19,670,332 $ 19,753,942 $ 19,459,706 $ 218,005 $ 205,058 $ 207,595 4.45 % 4.21 % 4.28 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs")

$ 76,790 $ 91,713 $ 146,912 $ 404 $ 477 $ 768 2.11 % 2.11 % 2.10 % Other interest-bearing deposits

10,906,676 10,495,194 11,131,583 7,290 7,175 10,014 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.36 % Other borrowed funds

383,762 424,873 483,762 3,670 3,515 3,828 3.84 % 3.36 % 3.17 % FHLB advances

200,000 200,000 356,374 1,075 1,063 2,066 2.16 % 2.16 % 2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 11,567,228 $ 11,211,780 $ 12,118,631 $ 12,439 $ 12,230 $ 16,676 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.55 % Net interest income

$ 205,566 $ 192,828 $ 190,919 Interest rate spread

4.01 % 3.77 % 3.73 % Net interest margin

4.19 % 3.96 % 3.94 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $3.0 million, $2.6 million and $2.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 3 - Year-to-Date Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)













Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Six-Month Period Ended

June 30,2022 June 30,2021 June 30,2022 June 30,2021 June 30,2022 June 30,2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

Money market and other short-term investments

$ 1,682,216 $ 1,585,468 $ 3,693 $ 782 0.44 % 0.10 % Government obligations (2)

2,829,675 1,669,130 18,322 12,583 1.31 % 1.52 % Mortgage-backed securities

4,061,883 3,915,238 42,224 24,082 2.10 % 1.24 % FHLB stock

21,370 29,851 538 767 5.08 % 5.18 % Other investments

12,193 9,116 33 15 0.55 % 0.33 % Total investments (3)

8,607,337 7,208,803 64,810 38,229 1.52 % 1.07 % Residential mortgage loans

2,926,236 3,425,090 81,260 91,213 5.60 % 5.37 % Construction loans

119,427 195,085 3,292 8,352 5.56 % 8.63 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans

5,078,910 5,392,420 126,504 133,296 5.02 % 4.98 % Finance leases

602,880 491,919 22,322 18,192 7.47 % 7.46 % Consumer loans

2,377,118 2,159,410 124,875 117,482 10.59 % 10.97 % Total loans (4) (5)

11,104,571 11,663,924 358,253 368,535 6.51 % 6.37 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 19,711,908 $ 18,872,727 $ 423,063 $ 406,764 4.33 % 4.35 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs")

$ 84,210 $ 167,814 $ 881 $ 1,757 2.11 % 2.11 % Other interest-bearing deposits

10,702,072 10,918,211 14,465 21,367 0.27 % 0.39 % Other borrowed funds

404,204 483,762 7,185 7,400 3.58 % 3.08 % FHLB advances

200,000 397,956 2,138 4,529 2.16 % 2.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 11,390,486 $ 11,967,743 $ 24,669 $ 35,053 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest income

$ 398,394 $ 371,711 Interest rate spread

3.89 % 3.76 % Net interest margin

4.08 % 3.97 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $5.6 million and $5.2 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.



Table 4 - Loan Portfolio by Geography





As of June 30, 2022

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands)

Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,265,653 $ 178,879 $ 407,153 $ 2,851,685

Commercial loans:

Construction loans

21,628 3,849 89,833 115,310 Commercial mortgage loans

1,718,961 65,918 485,234 2,270,113 Commercial and Industrial loans (1)

1,795,134 74,076 993,707 2,862,917 Commercial loans

3,535,723 143,843 1,568,774 5,248,340

Finance leases

633,781 - - 633,781

Consumer loans

2,404,267 55,581 13,220 2,473,068 Loans held for investment

8,839,424 378,303 1,989,147 11,206,874

Loans held for sale

22,425 176 - 22,601 Total loans

$ 8,861,849 $ 378,479 $ 1,989,147 $ 11,229,475



As of March 31, 2022

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands)

Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,305,461 $ 181,632 $ 404,606 $ 2,891,699

Commercial loans:

Construction loans

41,176 4,244 66,488 111,908 Commercial mortgage loans

1,667,028 66,829 503,845 2,237,702 Commercial and Industrial loans (1)

1,851,527 75,399 953,330 2,880,256 Commercial loans

3,559,731 146,472 1,523,663 5,229,866

Finance leases

606,266 - - 606,266

Consumer loans

2,302,480 53,253 14,141 2,369,874 Loans held for investment

8,773,938 381,357 1,942,410 11,097,705

Loans held for sale

27,151 232 522 27,905 Total loans

$ 8,801,089 $ 381,589 $ 1,942,932 $ 11,125,610



As of December 31, 2021

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands)

Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,361,322 $ 188,251 $ 429,322 $ 2,978,895

Commercial loans:

Construction loans

38,789 4,344 95,866 138,999 Commercial mortgage loans

1,635,137 67,094 465,238 2,167,469 Commercial and Industrial loans (1)

1,867,082 79,515 940,654 2,887,251 Commercial loans

3,541,008 150,953 1,501,758 5,193,719

Finance leases

575,005 - - 575,005

Consumer loans

2,245,097 52,282 15,660 2,313,039 Loans held for investment

8,722,432 391,486 1,946,740 11,060,658

Loans held for sale

33,002 177 1,976 35,155 Total loans

$ 8,755,434 $ 391,663 $ 1,948,716 $ 11,095,813

(1) Includes $49.4 million of SBA PPP loans, net of unearned fees of $3.3 million, as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $89.7 million; December 31, 2021 - $145.0 million).



Table 5 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography





As of June 30, 2022 (In thousands)

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment:

Residential mortgage

$ 32,161 $ 6,455 $ 5,972 $ 44,588 Commercial mortgage

15,604 9,149 - 24,753 Commercial and Industrial

14,350 1,830 899 17,079 Construction

985 1,390 - 2,375 Consumer and finance leases

9,900 211 204 10,315 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment

73,000 19,035 7,075 99,110 OREO

37,606 4,100 - 41,706 Other repossessed property

3,709 98 33 3,840 Other assets (1)

2,809 - - 2,809 Total non-performing assets (2)

$ 117,124 $ 23,233 $ 7,108 $ 147,465 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)

$ 92,739 $ 1,625 $ 121 $ 94,485



As of March 31, 2022 (In thousands)

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment:

Residential mortgage

$ 36,348 $ 6,851 $ 5,619 $ 48,818 Commercial mortgage

16,861 9,715 - 26,576 Commercial and Industrial

15,582 1,623 924 18,129 Construction

1,119 1,424 - 2,543 Consumer and finance leases

10,643 168 153 10,964 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment

80,553 19,781 6,696 107,030 OREO

39,124 3,770 - 42,894 Other repossessed property

3,654 107 62 3,823 Other assets (1)

2,727 - - 2,727 Total non-performing assets (2)

$ 126,058 $ 23,658 $ 6,758 $ 156,474 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)

$ 115,029 $ 3,638 $ 131 $ 118,798



As of December 31, 2021 (In thousands)

Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment:

Residential mortgage

$ 39,256 $ 8,719 $ 7,152 $ 55,127 Commercial mortgage

15,503 9,834 - 25,337 Commercial and Industrial

14,708 1,476 951 17,135 Construction

1,198 1,466 - 2,664 Consumer and finance leases

10,177 144 133 10,454 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment

80,842 21,639 8,236 110,717 OREO

36,750 3,450 648 40,848 Other repossessed property

3,456 187 44 3,687 Other assets (1)

2,850 - - 2,850 Total non-performing assets (2)

$ 123,898 $ 25,276 $ 8,928 $ 158,102 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)

$ 114,001 $ 1,265 $ 182 $ 115,448

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $15.3 million as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $18.0 million; December 31, 2021 - $20.6 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $10.8 million as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $9.5 million; December 31, 2021 - $7.2 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.











Table 6 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases













Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period

$ 245,447 $ 269,030 $ 358,936 $ 269,030 $ 385,887 Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit)

12,665 (16,989 ) (26,302 ) (4,324 ) (40,745 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans:

Residential mortgage

(792 ) (1,146 ) (1,987 ) (1,938 ) (4,079 ) Commercial mortgage

1,216 7 (31 ) 1,223 (771 ) Commercial and industrial

521 745 5,809 1,266 5,264 Construction

27 8 38 35 29 Consumer loans and finance leases

(6,932 ) (6,208 ) (11,505 ) (13,140 ) (20,627 ) Net charge-offs

(5,960 ) (6,594 ) (7,676 ) (12,554 ) (20,184 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period

$ 252,152 $ 245,447 $ 324,958 $ 252,152 $ 324,958

Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment

2.25 % 2.21 % 2.85 % 2.25 % 2.85 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

0.21 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.35 % Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period

2.13x -2.58x -3.43x -0.34x -2.02x





Table 7 - Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans





Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Residential mortgage 0.11% 0.15% 0.24% 0.13% 0.24% Commercial mortgage -0.22% 0.00% 0.01% -0.11% 0.07% Commercial and industrial -0.07% -0.10% -0.74% -0.09% -0.33% Construction -0.09% -0.03% -0.09% -0.06% -0.03% Consumer loans and finance leases 0.91% 0.85% 1.72% 0.88% 1.56% Total loans 0.21% 0.24% 0.27% 0.23% 0.35% Contacts First BanCorp.

Ramon Rodriguez

Senior Vice President

Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

ramon.rodriguez@firstbankpr.com

(787) 729-8200 Ext. 82179 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer First BanCorp published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 13:53:06 UTC.

