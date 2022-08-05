First BanCorp : August 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Corporation's future economic, operational and financial performance and can be identified by the words or phrases "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "would," "will," "plans," "forecast," "believe" and similar expressions. First BanCorp (the "Corporation" ) cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, some of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties more fully discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the following, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements: the impact of rising interest rates and inflation on the Corporation, including a decrease in demand for new mortgage loan originations and refinancings, increased competition for borrowers, and an increase in non-interest expenses, which would have an impact on the Corporation's margins and may have an adverse impact on origination volumes and financial performance; uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the impact of the pandemic on the Corporation's business, operations, employees, credit quality, financial condition and net income; the Corporation's ability to identify and prevent cyber-security incidents; risks associated with the Corporation's acquisition of Banco Santander de Puerto Rico ("BSPR") and any future business acquisitions or dispositions; uncertainty as to the ultimate outcome of the recently approved debt restructuring plan of Puerto Rico ("Plan of Adjustment" or "PoA") and the 2022 Fiscal Plan for Puerto Rico as certified by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, or any revisions to it; changes in economic and business conditions, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other global or regional health crises as well as past or future natural disasters or geopolitical concerns, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, that directly or indirectly affect the financial health of the Corporation's customer base; the impact of a resumption of the slowing economy and increased unemployment or underemployment ; uncertainty as to the availability of certain funding sources; the effect of a resumption of deteriorating economic conditions in the real estate markets and the consumer and commercial sectors and their impact on the credit quality of the Corporation's loans and other assets; the impact of changes in accounting standards or assumptions in applying those standards; the ability of FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank") to realize the benefits of its net deferred tax assets; the ability of FirstBank to generate sufficient cash flow to make dividend payments to the Corporation; adverse changes in general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands, and disruptions in the U.S. capital markets; the effect of changes in the interest rate environment, including the cessation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; an adverse change in the Corporation's ability to attract new clients, retain existing ones, and gain acceptance from current and prospective customers for new products and services, including those related to the offering of digital banking and financial services ; the risk that additional portions of the unrealized losses in the Corporation's investment portfolio are determined to be credit-related; uncertainty about legislative, tax or regulatory changes that affect financial services companies in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands; changes in the fiscal and monetary policies and regulations of the U.S. federal government and the Puerto Rico and other governments; the risk of possible failure or circumvention of the Corporation's internal controls and procedures and the risk that the Corporation's risk management policies may not be adequate; the risk that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") may increase the deposit insurance premium and/or require special assessments to replenish its insurance fund, causing an additional increase in the Corporation's non-interest expenses; the impact of any of these uncertainties on the Corporation's capital and declaration of dividends by the Corporation's Board of Directors; uncertainty as to whether FirstBank will be able to continue to satisfy its regulators regarding, among other things, its asset quality, liquidity plans, maintenance of capital levels and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and related requirements; and general competitive factors and industry consolidation. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

