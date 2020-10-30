First BanCorp : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning the Corporation's future economic, operational and financial performance. The words or phrases "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "would," "believe" and similar expressions are meant to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. The Corporation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, the following could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements: uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in, and any additional waves of, COVID-19 cases and the development and availability of a vaccine and treatments for the disease, on the Corporation's business, operations, employees, credit quality, financial condition and net income, including because of uncertainties as to the extent and duration of the pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, the underemployment and unemployment rates, which can adversely affect repayment patterns, the Puerto Rico economy and the global economy, as well as the risk that COVID-19 may exacerbate any other factor that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements; the success of our preventative actions to protect the Corporation's information and that of its customers in response to the cyber incident that we recently experienced, including the integrity of our data and data security systems, increased mitigation costs or an adverse effect to our reputation; risks related to the effect on the Corporation and its customers of governmental, regulatory, or central bank responses to COVID-19 and the Corporation's participation in any such responses or programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act of 2020, including any judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines or reputational damage resulting from claims or challenges against the Corporation by governments, regulators, customers or otherwise, relating to the Corporation's participation in any such responses or programs; the risk that costs, expenses, and resources associated with the Corporation's recent acquisition of BSPR may be higher than expected; the ability to successfully complete the integration of systems, procedures, and personnel of BSPR into FirstBank that are necessary to make the transaction economically successful; the risk that the Corporation may not be able to effectively integrate BSPR into the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting; the risk that the cost savings and any other synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, such as the risk that deposit attrition, customer loss and/or revenue loss following the acquisition may exceed expectations, including because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers; uncertainty as to the ultimate outcomes of actions taken, or those that may be taken, by the Puerto Rico government, or the oversight board established by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act ("PROMESA") to address the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's financial problems, including a court-supervised debt restructuring process similar to U.S. bankruptcy protection undertaken pursuant to Title III of PROMESA, the designation by the PROMESA oversight board of Puerto Rico municipalities as instrumentalities covered under PROMESA, the effects of measures included in the Puerto Rico government fiscal plan, or any revisions to it, on our clients and loan portfolios, and any potential impact from future economic or political developments in Puerto Rico; changes in economic and business conditions, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in, and any additional waves of, COVID-19 cases, or other global or regional health crises as well as past or future natural disasters, such as the earthquakes affecting Puerto Rico's southern coast, that directly or indirectly affect the financial health of the Corporation's customer base in the geographic areas we serve and may result in increased costs or losses of property and equipment and other assets; the impact that a slowing economy and increased unemployment or underemployment may have on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market price of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; a decrease in demand for the Corporation's products and services, resulting in lower revenues and earnings because of the continued economic recession in Puerto Rico; uncertainty as to the availability of certain funding sources, such as brokered CDs; the deteriorating weakness of the real estate markets and of the consumer and commercial sectors, which may be exacerbated by unemployment and underemployment and government restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in, and any additional waves of, COVID-19 cases, and their impact on the credit quality of the Corporation's loans and other assets, which have contributed and may continue to contribute to, among other things, higher than targeted levels of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provisions for credit losses, and may subject the Corporation to further risk from loan defaults and foreclosures; the impact of changes in accounting standards or assumptions in applying those standards, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the determination of the allowance for credit losses required by the new CECL accounting standard effective since January 1, 2020; the ability of FirstBank to realize the benefits of its net deferred tax assets; the ability of FirstBank to generate sufficient cash flow to make dividend payments to the Corporation; adverse changes in general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands, including the interest rate environment, market liquidity, housing absorption rates, real estate prices, and disruptions in the U.S. capital markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent increases in, and any additional waves of, COVID-19 cases, which may further reduce interest margins, affect funding sources and demand for all of the Corporation's products and services, and reduce the Corporation's revenues and earnings and the value of the Corporation's assets; uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate at the end of 2021; an adverse change in the Corporation's ability to attract new clients and retain existing ones; the risk that additional portions of the unrealized losses in the Corporation's investment portfolio are determined to be credit-related, including additional charges to the provision for credit losses on the Corporation's remaining $8.0 million exposure to the Puerto Rico government's debt securities held as part of the available-for-sale securities portfolio; uncertainty about legislative, tax or regulatory changes that affect financial services companies in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, which could affect the Corporation's financial condition or performance and could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from prior results and anticipated or projected results; changes in the fiscal and monetary policies and regulations of the U.S. federal government and the Puerto Rico and other governments, including those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the New York FED, the FDIC, government-sponsored housing agencies, and regulators in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands; the risk of possible failure or circumvention of the Corporation's internal controls and procedures and the risk that the Corporation's risk management policies may not be adequate; the Corporation's ability to identify and prevent cyber-security incidents, such as data security breaches, malware, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft, a failure of which most recently caused a cyber incident, and which may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, and could result in the disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses or an adverse effect to our reputation; the risk that the FDIC may increase the deposit insurance premium and/or require special assessments to replenish its insurance fund, causing an additional increase in the Corporation's non-interest expenses; the impact on the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition of business acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of BSPR, and dispositions; a need to recognize impairments on the Corporation's financial instruments, goodwill and other intangible assets relating to business acquisitions, including as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic; the effect of changes in the interest rate environment, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in, and any additional waves of, COVID-19 cases, on the global economy, on the Corporation's businesses, business practices and results of operations; the risk that the impact of the occurrence of any of these uncertainties on the Corporation's capital would preclude further growth of the Bank and preclude the Corporation's Board of Directors from declaring dividends; uncertainty as to whether FirstBank will be able to continue to satisfy its regulators regarding, among other things, its asset quality, liquidity plans, maintenance of capital levels and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and related requirements; and general competitive factors and industry consolidation. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any "forward-looking statements" to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.