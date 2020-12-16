First BanCorp : Trust Committee Charter

Trust Committee Charter

This Trust Committee Charter was adopted by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of FirstBank Puerto Rico (the "Bank") on December 15, 2020.

This Charter is intended as a component of the flexible governance framework within which the Board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the Bank. While it should be interpreted in the context of all applicable laws, regulations and listing requirements, as well as in the context of the Bank's Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, it is not intended to establish by its own force any legally binding obligations.

PURPOSE

The FirstBank Puerto Rico (the "Bank" or the "Corporation") Trust Committee (the "Committee") is appointed by the Bank Board of Directors (the "Board") to represent the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to the Trust Department and its fiduciary responsibilities. The mission of the Committee is to ensure proper exercise of the fiduciary powers of the bank, and to review the activities of the Trust Department. The Committee shall have jurisdiction over all aspects of the Trust Department and may act on behalf of the Board.

COMMITTEE MEMEMBERSHIP

The Committee shall consist of no fewer than three and no more than five members, each of whom shall be a director of the Corporation. Committee members shall be appointed and hold office in accordance with the Bank's Bylaws.

The Committee Chair shall be a non-management/independent director. Independence shall be determined in accordance with applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange and the Corporation's Independence Principles for Directors.

Each member of the Committee shall, in the judgment of the Board, have the experience and understanding necessary to evaluate the reports and other information presented to the Committee commensurate to fulfilling his/her responsibilities.

The members of the Committee shall be nominated by the Committee and appointed by the Board, and shall serve for such term as the Board determines or until their successors are elected or appointed or until their death, resignation or removal. Committee members may be replaced by a majority vote of the Board. The Committee will recommend, and the Board will designate, one member of the Committee to serve as the Chairman of the Committee.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Committee shall meet as often as it may deem necessary and appropriate to carry out its roles and responsibilities, but at least quarterly. Meetings may be called out by the Chairman of the Committee or the Chairman of the Board. All meetings of and other actions by the Committee shall be held or otherwise taken pursuant to the Bank's bylaws, including bylaw provisions governing notices of meetings, waivers thereof,