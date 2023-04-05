Advanced search
    FBP   PR3186727065

FIRST BANCORP.

(FBP)
04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
11.08 USD   -0.63%
First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2023 Results on April 25, 2023
BU
10:41aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on First BanCorp to $12.50 From $14, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
03/22First Bancorp : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2023 Results on April 25, 2023

04/05/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on April 25, 2023.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Corporation’s investor relations website: fbpinvestor.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839 for international callers. The participant access code is 842558. Following the webcast presentation, a question-and-answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in First BanCorp’s website until April 25, 2024. A telephone replay will be available until May 25, 2023, at 866-813-9403, with access code 342184.

About First BanCorp

First BanCorp is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC.

First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 942 M - -
Net income 2023 261 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 4,55%
Capitalization 2 003 M 2 003 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 133
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Aurelio Alemán-Bermúdez Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Orlando Berges-González Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto R. Herencia Non-Executive Chairman
Donald L. Kafka Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Acosta-Reboyras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCORP.-12.34%2 003
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.85%139 035
