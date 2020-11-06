Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Bancorp    FBNC

FIRST BANCORP

(FBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancorp : Added to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:31pm EST

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has received notice that S&P Global will add First Bancorp to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index effective Friday, November 13, 2020.  This Index is comprised of 600 stocks in various sectors with market capitalizations of between $600 million and $2.4 billion and seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.  The Index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable.

Richard Moore, the Chief Executive Officer of First Bancorp, stated, "We are pleased with the addition of our stock to this widely followed stock index and expect that it will increase the liquidity of the stock for our shareholders."

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com.  First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

(PRNewsfoto/First Bancorp)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bancorp-added-to-the-sp-smallcap-600-index-301167971.html

SOURCE First Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST BANCORP
12:31pFIRST BANCORP : Added to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index
PR
10/26FIRST BANCORP /NC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
10/26FIRST BANCORP : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
09/29FIRST BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15FIRST BANCORP /NC/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15FIRST BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
08/10FIRST BANCORP : NC/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Results..
AQ
07/23FIRST BANCORP /NC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
07/23FIRST BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Results
PR
07/09FIRST BANK : Opens A New Downtown Cary Branch
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group