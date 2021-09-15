Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/15 03:17:50 pm
39.705 USD   +2.07%
First Bancorp : Announces Cash Dividend

09/15/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share payable on October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.  The $0.20 dividend rate represents an 11.1% increase over the dividend rate of $0.18 paid in the comparable period of 2020.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $8.2 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 100 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com.  First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

