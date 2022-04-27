First Bancorp : Reports First Quarter Results - Form 8-K

First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results





SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. - First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $28.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Comparisons for the financial periods presented are significantly impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.





Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Our team produced strong results in nearly all areas of the bank as we completed the integration of Select into our core systems during the first quarter of this year. Core performance measures continue to be strong and despite an uncertain economic landscape, we remain optimistic that we will continue to benefit from our increased balance sheet as the year continues."





First Quarter 2022 Highlights





•Annualized return on average assets of 1.30% and annualized return on average common equity of 11.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

•Tax equivalent net interest margin remained strong at 3.21% as a result of our low cost of funds and loan yield of 4.30%.

•Increase in average earning assets of 42.3% realized from March 31, 2021. Year-over-year growth in core legacy loans (excluding loans acquired from Select and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) was $536.1 million, or 11.6%, as of March 31, 2022.

•Continued favorable credit results with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") and a NPA to total assets ratio of 0.46% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.65% for the comparable period of 2021.

•Total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.75% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.87%. There were no common shares repurchased during the quarter.

•Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to unrealized losses on available for sale securities increased and reduced the tangible common equity by 13.2% resulting in a tangible common equity ratio of 7.17% at quarter end.

•Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10.0% increase over the dividend rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $76.9 million, a 39.2% increase from the $55.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both the Select acquisition and organic growth, offset somewhat by a reduction in

net interest margin ("NIM"). Average interest-earning assets increased 42.3% from the first quarter of 2021, with increases in both loans and investment securities. The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.21%, compared to 3.27% for the first quarter of 2021. The decline year-over-year was primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from funds provided by the Company's high deposit growth.





The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 with the increase being due primarily to loans acquired from Select. Loan discount accretion had a 10 basis point positive impact on the NIM in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an 8 basis point positive impact in the first quarter of 2021.





Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments, and Asset Quality





For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million based on changes in the loan portfolio and updated economic forecasts. No provision for credit losses was required in the comparable period of 2021, which was the first quarter of the Company's adoption of CECL.





Asset quality continues to improve with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net charge-off ratio of 0.10% for the same period of 2021. Total nonperforming assets amounted to $48.9 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.46% of total assets, down from $50.0 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.





During the three months ended March 31, 2022, under the CECL methodology, the Company recorded a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments totaling $1.5 million related primarily to fluctuations in the levels of outstanding loan commitments. The Company's allowance for unfunded commitments at March 31, 2022 totaled $12.0 million and is recorded within the line item "Other liabilities".





Noninterest Income





Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, a 6.9% decrease from the $20.7 million recorded for the first quarter of 2021. The primary factors driving fluctuations between the two periods were as follows:





•Fees from presold mortgages decreased 75.3% to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to the general decline in refinancings and new originations commencing in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of increases in mortgage interest rates.

•Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $976,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decline was due to the sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021.

•A 29.6% increase in "Service charges on deposit accounts" and a 26.3% increase in "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were driven by the Select acquisition and related increase in the number of new customers and transaction accounts. Higher bankcard revenues (up $1.3 million or 32.5%) also contributed to the increase.

•SBA loan sale gains were up 40.0% to total $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was related to the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period. Offsetting the higher SBA sale gains, SBA consulting fees declined $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.

•Other gains amounted to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies.





Noninterest Expenses





Noninterest expenses amounted to $51.5 million and $40.1 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of 28.5%. Included in the March 31, 2022 quarter was $3.5 million in merger and acquisition expenses primarily related to computer system conversion costs. The balance of the increase in noninterest expenses was driven by increased operating expenses resulting from the Select acquisition.





Income Taxes





The Company's effective tax rates were 20.4% and 21.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 was related to higher tax-exempt income in that quarter relative to taxable income.





Balance Sheet and Capital





Total assets at March 31, 2022 amounted to $10.7 billion, a 37.7% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by the acquisition of Select and a significant increase in deposits.





Total loans amounted to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 31.2% from March 31, 2021, due to a combination of organic loan growth and the Select acquisition, partially offset by reductions in PPP loans. Total deposits amounted to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 39.4%, from March 31, 2021. Exclusive of deposits acquired from Select, the high core deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.





Total investment securities increased $1.2 billion from March 31, 2021 to total $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, as the Company deployed excess liquidity during the period.





The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2022 of 14.87% compared to 15.58% reported at March 31, 2021. The decline resulted from the high balance sheet growth experienced between the periods. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.17% at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 116 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI.





First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.7 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."





Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.





Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended March 31, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2021 Change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 64,202 51,073 Interest on investment securities 14,258 6,236 Other interest income 649 700 Total interest income 79,109 58,009 36.4% Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,771 2,388 Interest on borrowings 460 383 Total interest expense 2,231 2,771 (19.5)% Net interest income 76,878 55,238 39.2% Provision for loan losses 3,500 - Reversal for unfunded commitments (1,500) - Total provision for credit losses 2,000 - 100.0% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,878 55,238 35.6% Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,541 2,733 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 6,974 5,522 Fees from presold mortgage loans 1,121 4,544 Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 976 2,190 SBA consulting fees 780 2,764 SBA loan sale gains 3,261 2,330 Bank-owned life insurance income 976 620 Other gains (losses), net 1,622 (34) Total noninterest income 19,251 20,669 (6.9)% Noninterest expenses Salaries expense 23,454 20,131 Employee benefit expense 5,578 4,574 Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,688 3,949 Merger and acquisition expenses 3,484 - Intangibles amortization expense 1,017 897 Foreclosed property (gains) losses, net (80) 157 Other operating expenses 13,324 10,357 Total noninterest expenses 51,465 40,065 28.5% Income before income taxes 42,664 35,842 19.0% Income tax expense 8,695 7,648 13.7% Net income $ 33,969 28,194 20.5% Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.95 0.99 (4.0)% ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION Net interest income, as reported $ 76,878 55,238 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 697 443 Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 77,575 55,681 39.3%

(1)This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2022 2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.30 % 1.53 % Return on average common equity (2) 11.38 % 12.92 % COMMON SHARE DATA Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.22 0.20 Stated book value - common 31.36 30.78 Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP) 20.66 21.87 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,639,889 28,489,474 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,640,978 28,537,853 CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.17 % 8.33 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 12.75 % 13.25 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 9.61 % 9.60 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 13.63 % 14.33 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.87 % 15.58 % AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 10,564,419 7,477,826 Loans 6,051,487 4,684,143 Earning assets 9,814,193 6,898,406 Deposits 9,220,352 6,474,115 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,852,296 4,233,740 Shareholders' equity 1,210,122 885,190

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.





TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 77,575 74,552 59,129 59,276 55,681 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 697 707 576 517 443 Net interest income 76,878 73,845 58,553 58,759 55,238 Provision (reversal) for loan losses 3,500 11,011 (1,400) - - (Reversal) provision for unfunded commitments (1,500) 2,432 1,049 1,939 - Noninterest income 19,251 15,057 16,511 21,374 20,669 Noninterest expense 51,465 62,789 40,817 40,985 40,065 Income before income taxes 42,664 12,670 34,598 37,209 35,842 Income tax expense 8,695 2,148 6,955 7,924 7,648 Net income 33,969 10,522 27,643 29,285 28,194 Earnings per common share - diluted 0.95 0.30 0.97 1.03 0.99 Cash dividends declared per share 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) At March 31,

2022

(unaudited) At December 31,

2021

(audited) At March 31,

2021

(unaudited) One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 124,785 128,228 71,206 75.2 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 440,974 332,934 458,860 (3.9) % Total cash and cash equivalents 565,759 461,162 530,066 6.7 % Investment securities 3,231,138 3,144,239 2,020,540 59.9 % Presold mortgages in process of settlement 5,672 19,257 31,869 (82.2) % SBA loans held for sale 3,630 61,003 7,002 (48.2) % Loans 6,064,698 6,081,715 4,624,054 31.2 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (82,069) (78,789) (65,849) 24.6 % Net loans 5,982,629 6,002,926 4,558,205 31.2 % Premises and equipment 135,482 136,092 123,271 9.9 % Operating right-of-use lease assets 20,380 20,719 16,899 20.6 % Intangible assets 381,191 382,090 253,878 50.1 % Foreclosed properties 2,750 3,071 1,811 51.8 % Bank-owned life insurance 164,273 165,786 107,594 52.7 % Other assets 159,156 112,556 85,259 86.7 % Total assets $ 10,652,060 10,508,901 7,736,394 37.7 % Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 3,593,642 3,348,622 2,430,198 47.9 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 1,577,197 1,593,231 1,258,500 25.3 % Money market accounts 2,636,913 2,562,283 1,721,230 53.2 % Savings accounts 735,659 708,054 567,715 29.6 % Time deposits > $100,000 543,542 613,414 535,519 1.5 % Other time deposits 298,194 299,025 220,325 35.3 % Total deposits 9,385,147 9,124,629 6,733,487 39.4 % Borrowings 67,415 67,386 61,342 9.9 % Operating lease liabilities 20,903 21,192 17,354 20.5 % Other liabilities 61,105 65,119 47,358 29.0 % Total liabilities 9,534,570 9,278,326 6,859,541 39.0 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 723,441 722,671 397,094 82.2 % Retained earnings 559,004 532,874 483,944 15.5 % Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (1,814) (1,803) (2,256) 19.6 % Rabbi trust obligation 1,814 1,803 2,256 (19.6) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,955) (24,970) (4,185) n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,117,490 1,230,575 876,853 27.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,652,060 10,508,901 7,736,394 37.7 %





n/m - not meaningful





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Yield on loans 4.30 % 4.37 % 4.19 % 4.48 % 4.42 % Yield on securities 1.76 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.47 % Yield on other earning assets 0.55 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.56 % 0.57 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.27 % 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.32 % 3.41 % Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 2.77 % 2.88 % 2.45 % 2.49 % 2.53 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.27 % Total cost of funds 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Net interest margin (1) 3.18 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.19 % 3.25 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.03 % 3.22 % 3.27 % Average prime rate 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 %





(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands - unaudited) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans $ 1,671 1,912 530 2,913 752 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans 667 703 697 718 589 Total interest income impact 2,338 2,615 1,227 3,631 1,341 Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits 234 261 8 11 15 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings (73) (116) (45) (44) (44) Total net interest expense impact 161 145 (37) (33) (29) Total impact on net interest income $ 2,499 2,760 1,190 3,598 1,312





As of / for the Three Months Ended PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS ($ in thousands - unaudited) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 PPP loans outstanding $ 15,623 38,979 66,876 155,515 241,421 PPP fee amortization 1,324 1,676 2,093 2,696 3,035





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 33,460 34,696 31,268 32,993 39,566 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 12,727 13,866 7,600 8,026 8,601 Accruing loans > 90 days past due - 1,004 - - - Total nonperforming loans 46,187 49,566 38,868 41,019 48,167 Foreclosed real estate 2,750 3,071 1,819 826 1,811 Total nonperforming assets $ 48,937 52,637 40,687 41,845 49,978 Asset Quality Ratios Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans - annualized 0.01 % 0.05 % - % 0.07 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.86 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.42 %





