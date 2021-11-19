Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBPI   US31867T2024

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

(FBPI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/19 11:32:32 am
23.96 USD   +11.39%
FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA : Dividend Announcement
PU
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Earnings Release
PU
First Bancorp of Indiana : Dividend Announcement

11/19/2021 | 05:44pm EST
**PRESS RELEASE**

Contact: Michael H. Head, President and CEO (812) 492-8100

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Evansville, Indiana: November 19, 2021. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCBB:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on or about December 15, 2021. The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 2.88% based on the $21.51 share price for the last reported trade as of November 18, 2021.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates seven offices in the Evansville, Indiana area, one office in Washington, Indiana and one office in Petersburg, Indiana.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.

5001 Davis Lant Drive (47715)  PO Box 1111  Evansville, IN 47706-1111

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,1 M - -
Net income 2021 3,79 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 37,2 M 37,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Head President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Jeff Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Christy McBride Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
E. Harvey Seaman Vice Chairman
Timothy A. Flesch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.24.70%37
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.43%481 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.82%379 087
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%203 896
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.14%198 963