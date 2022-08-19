Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBPI   US31867T2024

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

(FBPI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:17 2022-08-11 pm EDT
19.55 USD   -1.66%
05:46pFIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA : Dividend Press Release
PU
05/27FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancorp of Indiana : Dividend Press Release

08/19/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
**PRESS RELEASE**

Contact: Michael H. Head, President and CEO (812) 492-8100

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Evansville, Indiana: August 19, 2022. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCPK:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about September 15, 2022. The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration increased from $0.155 per share paid the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.27% based on the $19.55 share price for the last reported trade as of August 18, 2022.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates seven offices in the Evansville, Indiana area, one office in Washington, Indiana and one office in Petersburg, Indiana.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.

5001 Davis Lant Drive (47715)  PO Box 1111  Evansville, IN 47706-1111

Disclaimer

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 19,1 M - -
Net income 2021 3,79 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 33,1 M 33,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Head President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Jeff Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Christy McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Harvey Seaman Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Haag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.-6.46%33
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.18%356 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.45%291 518
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%157 290