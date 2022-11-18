Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBPI   US31867T2024

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

(FBPI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:58 2022-11-18 pm EST
16.76 USD   -2.84%
05:19pFirst Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
09/21First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/30FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancorp of Indiana : Dividend Press Release

11/18/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

**PRESS RELEASE**

Contact: Michael H. Head, President and CEO (812) 492-8100

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYABLE DECEMBER 15, 2022

Evansville, Indiana: November 18, 2022. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCPK:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about December 15, 2022. The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.71% based on the $17.25 share price for the last reported trade as of November 17, 2022.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates seven offices in the Evansville, Indiana area, one office in Washington, Indiana and one office in Petersburg, Indiana.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.

5001 Davis Lant Drive (47715)  PO Box 1111  Evansville, IN 47706-1111

Disclaimer

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 22:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
05:19pFirst Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
09/21First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
08/30FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19First Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
05/27FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18First Bancorp Of Indiana : Ukrainian Refugee Relief
PU
01/25First Bancorp Of Indiana : Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering
PU
01/25First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. announced that it has received $12 million in funding
CI
2021FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,6 M - -
Net income 2022 2,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 74,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 29,3 M 29,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Head President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Jeff Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Christy McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Harvey Seaman Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Haag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.-17.46%29
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.93%388 767
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.45%298 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%198 365
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%175 244
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 235