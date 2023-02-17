Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBPI   US31867T2024

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

(FBPI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:38:45 2023-02-17 am EST
16.66 USD   -0.54%
2022FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022First Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
2022First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancorp of Indiana : Dividend Press Release

02/17/2023 | 06:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

**PRESS RELEASE**

Contact: Michael H. Head, President and CEO (812) 492-8100

FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYABLE MARCH 15, 2023

Evansville, Indiana: February 17, 2023. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCPK:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023. The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2023. The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.82% based on the $16.75 share price for the last reported trade as of February 16, 2023.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates nine offices in southwest Indiana and one office in Henderson, Kentucky.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.

5001 Davis Lant Drive (47715)  PO Box 1111  Evansville, IN 47706-1111

Disclaimer

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 23:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
2022FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022First Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
2022First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
2022FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022First Bancorp Of Indiana : Dividend Press Release
PU
2022FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022First Bancorp Of Indiana : Ukrainian Refugee Relief
PU
2022First Bancorp Of Indiana : Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering
PU
2022First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. announced that it has received $12 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,6 M - -
Net income 2022 2,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 74,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 28,0 M 28,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Head President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Jeff Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Christy McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Harvey Seaman Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Haag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCORP OF INDIANA, INC.1.53%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791