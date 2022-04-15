Log in
    FBSI   US3186871006

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/07 02:11:45 pm EDT
17.10 USD   -0.06%
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
FIRST BANCSHARES : Earnings Release and Financial Highlights 9.30.21
PU
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

04/15/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income, of $1,020,000 or $0.39 per share-diluted, compared to $1,234,000, or $0.47 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2021. Changes from the same respective period in 2021 include a $168,000 increase in net interest income after provisions for loan losses, along with a modest $5,000 increase in non-interest income and a $6,000 decrease in income tax expense, offset by a $273,000 increase in non-interest expense and the Company had a $120,000 gain on sale of investments in 2021 but did not have any realized gains in 2022. This resulted in a $214,000 decrease in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expenses is due to increased employee salaries and benefits expenses due to the addition of a new branch in Hartville opened in the middle of 2021, as well as standard increases to compete with employee demand in the marketplace.

Consolidated total assets at March 31, 2022 were $457.94 million, compared to $445.10 million at December 31, 2021. Since year end 2021, Net loans increased 5.31% to $358.87 million, total deposits increased 3.08% to $408.76 million, and total capital rested at $43.89 million, or 9.58% of total assets compared to $44.16 million, or 9.92% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The capital changes are primarily driven by the Company’s payment of a cash dividend to shareholders and unrealized losses in the securities portfolio as market volatility has been at an all-time high following record inflation and foreign unrest.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status and has elected to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and a full-service office in Bartley, Nebraska.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.



First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 
       
       
  Quarter Ended 
   March 31, 
   2022 2021 
Operating Data:      
       
Total interest income  $ 4,093 $ 3,994 
Total interest expense  255 324 
Net interest income   3,838 3,670 
Provision for loan losses  225 225 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,613 3,445 
Gain (loss) on sale of investments  - 120 
Non-interest income  343 338 
Non-interest expense  2,593 2,320 
Income before taxes  1,363 1,583 
Income tax expense (benefit)  343 349 
Net income (loss)   $ 1,020 $ 1,234 
       
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted   $ 0.39 $ 0.47 
       
   At At 
   March 31, December 31, 
Financial Condition Data:  2022 2021 
       
Cash and cash equivalents      
(excludes CDs)   $ 55,611 $ 60,604 
Investment securities      
(includes CDs)   14,898 15,729 
Loans receivable, net  358,869 340,767 
Goodwill and intangibles  1,908 1,943 
Total assets  457,943 445,095 
Deposits  408,759 396,527 
Repurchase agreements  796 490 
Borrowed Funds  1,500 1,500 
Stockholders' equity  43,888 44,161 
Book value per share  $ 17.97 $ 18.08 

 


