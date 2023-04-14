Advanced search
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBSI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:07:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
21.90 USD    0.00%
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for 2023
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for 2023
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend of $0.30 Per Share
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for 2023

04/14/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $1,787,000 or $0.73 per share-diluted, compared to $1,020,000, or $0.42 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2022. Quarter to date changes from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, include a $1,087,000 increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, along with a $57,000 increase in non-interest income, offset by a $122,000 increase in non-interest expense and a $255,000 increase in income tax expense. This resulted in a $767,000 increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The Company has successfully improved both net interest margin and efficiency ratio, despite the challenges presented by persistent wage and cost inflation as well as increased competition in the liquidity market.

Consolidated total assets increased 6.06% to $500.17 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $471.58 million on December 31, 2022. Since year end 2022, Net loans increased 2.37% to $414.79 million, liquid assets increased 30.21% to $44.04 million, total deposits increased 3.33% to $434.65 million, and total capital rested at $49.39 million, or 9.88% of total assets compared to $47.59 million, or 10.09% of total assets, on December 31, 2022. The capital changes are primarily driven by the Company’s organic earnings, balance sheet growth, and unrealized losses in the securities portfolio.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.



First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2023   2022 
Operating Data:    
     
Total interest income $6,028  $4,093 
Total interest expense  1,115   255 
Net interest income  4,914   3,838 
Provision for loan losses  215   225 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  4,699   3,613 
Gain (loss) on sale of investments  -   - 
Non-interest income  400   343 
Non-interest expense  2,715   2,593 
Income before taxes  2,384   1,363 
Income tax expense  598   343 
Net income $1,787  $1,020 
     
Earnings per share $0.73  $0.42 
     
  At At
  March 31, December 31,
Financial Condition Data:  2023   2022 
     
Cash and cash equivalents        
(excludes CDs) $40,822  $21,781 
Investment securities        
(includes CDs)  13,971   13,831 
Loans receivable, net  414,788   405,188 
Goodwill and intangibles  1,765   1,800 
Total assets  500,166   471,575 
Deposits  434,653   420,666 
Repurchase agreements  1,015   864 
Borrowings  11,000   - 
Stockholders' equity  49,393   47,586 
Book value per share $20.25  $19.50 

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO – (719) 955-2800

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for 2023
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend of $0.30 Per Share
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on April 15. 2023
CI
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Robust Operating Results For the Quarter and Year Ende..
GL
First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year En..
CI
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,8 M - -
Net income 2021 5,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 53,4 M 53,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,94x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Alexander Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brady Nachtrieb Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Sutherland Independent Director
John G. Moody Independent Director
Robert J. Breidenthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.15.26%53
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
