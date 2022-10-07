Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBSI   US3186871006

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:07 2022-09-29 pm EDT
17.87 USD   -2.08%
10/07First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/18First Bancshares : Quarterly Report
PU
07/15First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/07/2022 | 07:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income, of $1,667,000 or $0.68 per share-diluted, compared to $1,335,000, or $0.52 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2021. Year to date the Company reported net income of $4,088,000 or $1.67 per share compared to $3,715,000 or $1.43 per share the same period 2021. Year to date changes from the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a $1,031,000 increase in net interest income after provisions for loan losses, along with a $135,000 increase in non-interest income, offset by a $762,000 increase in non-interest expense, a $118,000 decrease in income tax expense and a modest $21,000 loss on investments in 2022 compared to an $128,000 gain during the same period in 2021. This resulted in a $373,000 increase in net income for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expenses is due to increased personnel and fixed asset expenses due to the addition of new branches in Hartville, MO and Akron, CO, as well as standard increases to compete with employee demand in the marketplace.

Consolidated total assets on September 30, 2022 were $473.75 million, compared to $445.10 million at December 31, 2021. Since year end 2021, Net loans increased 15.49% to $393.54 million, total deposits increased 6.08% to $420.64 million, and total capital rested at $46.26 million, or 9.76% of total assets compared to $44.16 million, or 9.92% of total assets, on December 31, 2021. The capital changes are primarily driven by the Company’s payment of a cash dividend to shareholders and unrealized losses in the securities portfolio which increased from $283,000 on December 31, 2021 to $1,431,000 on September 30, 2022 as market volatility has been at an all-time high following record inflation and foreign unrest.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.


First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
          
          
   Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
   September 30, September 30,
    2022   2021  2022   2021
Operating Data:        
          
Total interest income $5,066  $4,791 $13,771  $13,111
Total interest expense  442   271  956   885
 Net interest income  4,624   4,520  12,815   12,226
Provision for loan losses  225   535  675   1,117
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses  4,399   3,985  12,140   11,109
Gain (loss) on sale of investments  (18)  -  (21)  128
Non-interest income  478   394  1,240   1,105
Non-interest expense  2,928   2,538  8,165   7,403
Income before taxes  1,931   1,841  5,194   4,939
Income tax expense  264   506  1,106   1,224
 Net income $1,667  $1,335 $4,088  $3,715
          
 Earnings per share $0.68  $0.52 $1.67  $1.43
          
   At At    
   September 30, December 31,    
Financial Condition Data:  2022   2021    
          
Cash and cash equivalents           
 (excludes CDs) $35,980  $60,604    
Investment securities           
 (includes CDs)  13,753   15,729    
Loans receivable, net  393,540   340,767    
Goodwill and intangibles  1,836   1,943    
Total assets  473,751   445,095    
Deposits  420,641   396,527    
Repurchase agreements  2,013   490    
Borrowings  1,500   1,500    
Stockholders' equity  46,258   44,161    
Book value per share $18.96  $18.08    
          

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800

© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
10/07First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/18First Bancshares : Quarterly Report
PU
07/15First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/15First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
04/15First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
04/15First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
03/01First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
02/22First Bancshares : Earnings Release and Financial Highlights 9.30.20
PU
02/22First Bancshares : Earnings Release and Financial Highlights 12.31.20
PU
02/22First Bancshares : Earnings Release and Financial Highlights 3.31.21
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,8 M - -
Net income 2021 5,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 43,6 M 43,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,94x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Alexander Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brady Nachtrieb Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Sutherland Independent Director
John G. Moody Independent Director
Robert J. Breidenthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.0.00%44
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.71%318 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%252 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%206 654
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.90%160 218
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 859