First Bancshares, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 5.29 million compared to USD 4.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.64 million compared to USD 1.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.
For the nine months, net interest income was USD 15.67 million compared to USD 12.82 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.16 million compared to USD 4.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.12 compared to USD 1.67 a year ago.