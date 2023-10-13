First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for Stockmens Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides its customers with a range of community banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from, and making loans to, the general public, including individuals and businesses. It originates real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans and home equity loans and non-real estate loans, including commercial business, agricultural business and consumer loans. It also invests in mortgage-back securities, United States Government and agency securities and other assets. It conducts its business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee, Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Sector Banks