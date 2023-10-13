First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 13, 2023 at 05:46 pm EDT
First Bancshares, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 5.29 million compared to USD 4.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.64 million compared to USD 1.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.
For the nine months, net interest income was USD 15.67 million compared to USD 12.82 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.16 million compared to USD 4.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.12 compared to USD 1.67 a year ago.
First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for Stockmens Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides its customers with a range of community banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from, and making loans to, the general public, including individuals and businesses. It originates real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans and home equity loans and non-real estate loans, including commercial business, agricultural business and consumer loans. It also invests in mortgage-back securities, United States Government and agency securities and other assets. It conducts its business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee, Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.