  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Summary
COVID-19 Scams and Fraud: Don't be a Victim

09/10/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
Fraud Alerts|
September 10, 2021

Anytime there is a disaster or situation where information is seemingly coming from all directions, the fraudsters and scam artists are ready with new schemes to take advantage of consumers. COVID-19 has presented a ripe opportunity for fraudsters to create deception. According to FTC data, consumers have lost over $545 million dollars to COVID-related fraud since the beginning of 2020 in addition to being targeted by the countless schemes of fraudsters trying to take advantage of the situation. By arming yourself with a little knowledge, you can avoid falling victim to these scams.

Here are some tips to help you remain vigilant against COVID-related fraud:

  • Be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes. Never share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
  • Be wary of unsolicited telephone calls and emails from individuals claiming to be IRS and Treasury employees. The IRS's first form of communication is by mail - not by phone.
  • Be aware of unsolicited requests for Medicare information, even if they are accompanied by offers of 'free' COVID-19 tests or supplies or an email or call by someone claiming to be a representative from Medicare or the Department of Health and Human Services. Scammers may use Medicare information to submit false medical claims for unrelated, unnecessary, or fictitious services.
  • Be on the lookout for telephone calls, mass-mailings, spam email, or text messages by individuals posing as government officials or payment facilitators promising CARES Act stimulus payments and asking for personal identifying information. Communications may provide a website, a phone number, or an email address for consumers to contact to arrange for stimulus payments upon payment of an advanced fee or threatening adverse consequences for failure to cooperate. Also be wary of calls claiming you received overpayment of the stimulus money and demanding a 'refund' of the difference.

If something seems too good to be true, or just doesn't feel 'right', trust your instinct. If you want to verify the validity of a communication you've received, search for the organization's official website and get the phone number to call them directly. And remember - First Bank will never contact you via email requesting personal identifying information!

Learn more about these and other evolving scams plus how to protect yourself by visiting fbi.gov/coronavirus and the FTC at FTC.gov/coronavirus.

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 19:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 88,5 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,84 $
Average target price 17,13 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen F. Carman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Patrick M. Ryan Chairman
Gabriel Dragos Chief Technology Officer
John F. Shepardson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANK36.03%252
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION68.21%82 525
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.57%69 478
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES32.88%36 026
FIRSTRAND LIMITED16.71%23 623
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED32.55%15 523