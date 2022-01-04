Log in
First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

01/04/2022 | 01:18pm EST
HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Event:Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2021 
   
When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time 
   
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: +1-844-200-6205 (toll free U.S.)
  +1-929-526-1599 (all other locations)
 Conference Call Access Code:448993

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2021 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on January 26, 2022 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.44 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com

 


