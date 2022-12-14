First Bank : Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Presentation
12/14/2022 | 10:43am EST
First Bank Announces Strategic Combination
December 14, 2022
The Combined Franchise Delivers Strategic and Financial Benefits
Compelling
Strategic
Combination
Generates critical mass in highly desirable Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Significant acceleration of time frame to achieve strategic goal of scale in the Southeastern Pennsylvania market.
Business mix shifts from approximately 75% NJ / 25% PA to 60% NJ / 40% PA.
Another example of disciplined and successful M&A strategy.
Pricing metrics and financial upside similar to prior deals.
Proven ability to execute on these types of transactions.
Ability to achieve cost savings and drive growth.
Generates further operating scale and increased stock trading volume.
Opportunity to further improve industry-leading efficiency.
Helps to eliminate/reduce smaller bank liquidity discount in the market.
Complementary
Enhancement to
Our New Jersey /
Pennsylvania
Platform
FRBA adds five (5) branches in Chester County, Pennsylvania expanding its market presence to six (6) branches in total.
The combined company will be ranked 5th in deposit market share in the county for community banks(1), and 11th overall.
FRBA adds one (1) branch in Morris County, New Jersey bolstering its two (2) branches already in the county.
The combined company will be ranked 6th in deposit market share in the county for community banks(1), and 16th overall.
FRBA expands into Delaware County, Pennsylvania adding two (2) branches and $134.3 million in market deposits.
(1) Community Bank defined as banks with total assets less than $30.0 billion
Sources: S&P Capital IQ Pro; Company management; Deposit data as of June 30, 2022
Overview of Malvern Bancorp, Inc.
Company Overview
NASDAQ Listed: MLVF
Headquarters: Paoli, Pennsylvania
Locations: 7 branches in PA, 1 branch in Morris County, NJ and 1 branch in Palm Beach County, FL
Profile: Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for
Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern Bank"), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally- chartered savings bank. The Bank serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner.
Financial Highlights (September 30, 2022)
Balance Sheet ($ in millions)
Profitablity (Quarter-to-Date)
Assets
$1,044
ROAA
1.01%
Net Loans
$816
ROAE
7.08%
Deposits
$785
Net Interest Margin
3.26%
Net Loans-to-Deposits
103.9%
Efficiency Ratio
61.4%
Capital Ratios
Credit Quality (Quarter End)
TCE / TA
14.0%
NPAs (excl. TDRs) / Assets(1)
1.37%
Leverage Ratio(1)
16.3%
ALLL / Gross Loans
1.10%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
20.3%
NCOs / Average Loans
0.10%
(1) Bank-level regulatory data
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro, Company documents; Data as of September 30, 2022
Branch Footprint
Pennsylvania
Florida
New Jersey
Malvern Bancorp, Inc.
