Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Bank : Community Banker Recognized as one of NJBIZ's…

09/14/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Newsworthy|
September 14, 2021
Allentown-Resident David J. DiStefano Recognized for Leadership

HAMILTON, N.J. -Sept. 14, 2021-First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) announced today that one of its community bankers has won the 2021 NJBIZ Forty Under 40 award as one of the state's successful business leaders.

David J. DiStefano, who is New Jersey Region President and First Senior Vice President, at First Bank, will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, September 30. He currently oversees all commercial banking activity in central and northern New Jersey, including 11 branches with approximately $1.5 billion in deposits and an additional $1.4 billion in commercial loans.

'Since the community bank's beginnings, David has brought First Bank's tagline to life: Personal Bankers, Real Relationships,' said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. 'As the company's first employee, he believes old-school relationships begin with a conversation-and that's the secret behind First Bank's success. It's a business philosophy that runs deeper than a logo or an ad campaign. The bank operates with a long-term approach, which centers on being a solution-provider and doing good work in the community.'

During DiStefano's tenure, the commercial lender has delivered a 44% compound annual growth rate in total assets. It has been recognized as one of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Best-Performing Community Banks in the United States for its record of growth and profitability.

To promote growth, DiStefano reorganized his lending team, which includes 16 commercial relationship managers, plus team members associated with the retail branch network. The decision flattened the structure and improved the bank's 'personal banker' model. In 2020, his team increased net loan growth by $80 million and net deposit growth by $100 million in the New Jersey region, excluding any activity tied to the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Gives Back To Businesses, Communities


DiStefano also believes in giving back. He has received the New Leaders in Banking Award from the New Jersey Bankers Association for his accomplishments and community service. He helped the Allentown Village Initiative with revitalization projects, created networking for other young professionals at various organizations, including the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce, and won the Top Fundraiser Award from Alex's Lemonade Stand, where proceeds were directed to benefit research for children with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome.

DiStefano has earned his Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance with a minor in economics from Franklin & Marshall. He earned his MBA at Rider University.

About First Bank

First Bank (firstbanknj.com) is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches throughout New Jersey in Burlington, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Morris counties, as well as in Bucks and Chester counties in Pennsylvania. With $2.44 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol 'FRBA.' Member FDIC and EHL.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST BANK
09/10COVID-19 SCAMS AND FRAUD : Don't be a Victim
PU
09/10FIRST BANK : Announces New Community Checking Account
PU
09/09First bank of england rate hike more likely to come earlier rather than later..
RE
09/09FIRST BANK : September is National College Savings Month
PU
09/01FIRST BANK : & Everfi Provide Back to School Resources
PU
08/31FIRST BANK : Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms First Bank Investment Grade&hellip..
PU
08/27FIRST BANK : Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms First Bank Investment Grade Rating
AQ
08/26IDFC FIRST BANK : RBI Approves Appointment of IDFC First Bank's Part-Time Chairm..
MT
08/17FIRST BANK : August 17 is National NonProfit Day!
PU
08/04First Bank and OceanFirst Bank Announce Definitive Agreement for First Bank t..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 88,5 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 17,13 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen F. Carman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Patrick M. Ryan Chairman
Gabriel Dragos Chief Technology Officer
John F. Shepardson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANK36.46%255
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION65.76%81 312
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.30%69 923
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES35.38%36 703
FIRSTRAND LIMITED16.95%23 677
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED32.31%15 499