Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Bank : Do You Feel that Your Identity is Well Protected?

12/17/2021 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fraud Alerts|
December 17, 2021

Do you feel that your identity is protected? This is a very important question to ask yourself, but maybe you have not given your identity protection enough thought. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimates that millions of Americans have their identities stolen each year. Additionally, according to Security Magazine, identity theft has become the fastest growing type of financial crime in the United States over the last two years. Specifically synthetic identity theft has become especially prevalent.

Synthetic identity theft is when a fraudster combines real information with fabricated credentials to obtain credit cards & banking information. They use this information to spend money before moving on to the next fake identity. The United States has been particularly vulnerable to this type of crime. This is due to U.S. identification system requiring so much personal information, alongside the drastic increase in data & cybersecurity breaches in recent years.

The holiday season can be an especially susceptible time for information leaks, as shoppers become increasingly geared towards buying gifts online. The pandemic has only exacerbated this concern. The increased traffic online can mean hackers have more opportunities to acquire your personal information.

If you would like to create safe habits online, consider these tips:

  • Don't give out personal information over the phone or the Internet unless you know it is going to a secure recipient. Identity thieves may pose as employees of your bank or the Government to gain access to your personal information.
  • Don't include revealing personal details, such as your social security number or birthdate, in any of your account passwords.
  • Pay close attention to your bills, and ensure that the charges listed are legitimate.
  • Familiarize yourself with the privacy policies of the companies you do business with. Know exactly where your personal information is going and what it is being used for.

While many instances of identity theft can occur online, your identity can also be stolen while you are out and about in your everyday life. Consider these tips to keep yourself safe when shopping in person:

  • Exercise caution with your PIN when using ATMs or paying for items.
    • Closely examine the ATM/card machine for anything that looks out of the ordinary. "Skimming" devices can copy your card information to make unauthorized purchases.
  • Beware of pickpockets! Be sure your identification and credit cards are safely secured when out in public.
  • Try to minimize what you carry on you, and don't carry it around if you don't need it.

All of these tips and tricks can be helpful in preventing your identity from being stolen. If you fear you may have become a victim of identity theft, visit www.identitytheft.gov for a comprehensive guideline of necessary actions to assist consumers with identity theft issues. Additionally, you can call the FTC's Identity Theft Hotline at 1-877-438-4338.

To learn more about how First Bank works to protect your personal information, visit our Privacy Policy page.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST BANK
03:29pFIRST BANK : Do You Feel that Your Identity is Well Protected?
PU
12:09pMexican retailer Grupo Elektra embraces bitcoin for payments
RE
12/16Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski
RE
12/15FIRST BANK : “Give First” Campaign Hits the Ground Running
PU
12/15Canada Annual CPI Unchanged in November at 4.7% -- Update
DJ
12/09FIRST BANK : Don't Let Scammers Fake You Out!
PU
12/06First Bank Completes Acquisition of Two Central NJ Branches from OceanFirst
MT
12/06First Bank Completes Acquisition of Two Former OceanFirst Branch Locations Strengthenin..
AQ
12/03First Bank completed the acquisition of Premises and Equipment, all Deposits and Perfor..
CI
12/02EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over 'Sterling Lads' forex cartel
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,3 M - -
Net income 2021 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,14x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,67 $
Average target price 17,88 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Hibshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick M. Ryan Chairman
Gabriel K. Dragos Chief Technology Officer & First Senior VP
Gregory Weckel SVP & Director-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANK56.40%286
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION92.93%94 609
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.29%64 163
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES27.02%33 915
FIRSTRAND LIMITED14.62%20 558
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED37.85%14 309