    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report
First Bank : Do You Have a New Year's Resolution?

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
Financial Tips|
January 14, 2022

An exciting part of beginning a new year on the calendar is deciding if you want to have a New Year's resolution. This can be any goal, big or small, that you decide you would like to accomplish over the next year. A popular goal for every new year is to save more money; almost half of Americans wanted to save more money for their resolution last year, according to a poll by Experian. This is a resolution that takes time to see results, but can be very gratifying to accomplish.

Getting started can be the most difficult part of saving. The first step is to figure out how much you would like to save. It is much easier to accomplish this if you have a set number or benchmark to achieve, rather than just wanting to "save more money". Try setting a percentage you want to save, like saving 5% of your paychecks, for example.

There are many different ways you can go about saving money. Consider these options for ways to save more money:

  • Open a savings account.
    • Many people do not have dedicated savings accounts, and it can be a great way to begin your saving journey by earning interest on your money.
  • Setting up a direct deposit into your savings account can ensure money is automatically being saved for you.
  • If you are interested in information about a savings account, visit First Bank's Personal Savings & Money Market Accounts page.
  • Create a budget and stick to it!
    • Start with determining what your fixed monthly expenses are and search for other areas you can cut expenses. Dining out, for example, is a common expense many people try to cut from their budgets.
    • Creating a budget allows you to have set amounts you plan to save each week or month or year; whatever time frame you choose for your budget!
    • There are different budget templates and financial management apps that are free to access on the Internet.
  • If you have a 401(k), try increasing your periodic contributions. This money will accrue over time, and it's another easy way to save.

Another helpful tip is to do your best to stick to your own bank's ATM to withdraw money. Foreign ATMs may charge you to withdraw money from them, and those charges can add up. First Bank provides surcharge-free access to over 55,000 ATMs across the United States via the Allpoint Network. Visit our Branch & ATM locator to find the nearest location, or visit www.allpointnetwork.com.

These tips can hopefully help you begin your savings journey in 2022. As with any New Year's resolution, it might not be easy, but it is important to persevere. Sticking to your goals and cutting spending can result in a very successful savings plan, and you will see results sooner than you think. If you would like more information on how to effectively save, contact your Personal Banker at First Bank today!

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
