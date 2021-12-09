First Bank : Don't Let Scammers Fake You Out!

Fraud Alerts | December 9, 2021

The Social Security Administration will never threaten, scare, or pressure you to take immediate action. If you receive a call, text, or email that:

Threatens to suspend your Social Security number , even if they have part or all of your Social Security number

, even if they have part or all of your Social Security number Warns of arrest of legal action

Demands or requests immediate payment

Requires payment by gift card, prepaid debit card, internet currency, or by mailing cash

Pressures you for personal information

Requests secrecy

Threatens to seize your bank account

Promises to increase your Social Security benefit

Tries to gain your trust by providing fake "documentation," false "evidence," or the name of a real government official

…it is a scam! Don't get hooked.

If you do receive a call or communication that doesn't seem right:

Remain calm. Do not provide anyone with money or personal information when you feel pressured, threatened, or scared.

Do not provide anyone with money or personal information when you feel pressured, threatened, or scared. Hang up or ignore it. If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond. Government employees will not threaten you, demand immediate payment, or try to gain your trust by sending you pictures or documents.

If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond. Government employees will not threaten you, demand immediate payment, or try to gain your trust by sending you pictures or documents. Report Social Security-related scams. If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Do not be embarrassed if you shared personal information or suffered a financial loss.

If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Do not be embarrassed if you shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. Get up-to-date information. Follow SSA OIG on Twitter @TheSSAOIG and Facebook @SSA Office of the Inspector General for the latest information on Social Security-related scams. Visit the Federal Trade Commission for information on other government scams.

Follow SSA OIG on Twitter @TheSSAOIG and Facebook @SSA Office of the Inspector General for the latest information on Social Security-related scams. Visit the Federal Trade Commission for information on other government scams. Spread the word. Share your knowledge of Social Security-related scams. Post on social media using the hashtag #SlamtheScam to share your experience and warn others. Visit oig.ssa.gov/scam for more information. Please also share with your friends and family.

Learn about this scam and more on the Office of the Inspector General's website HERE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook