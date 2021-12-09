First Bank : Don't Let Scammers Fake You Out!

Social Security scams are among the many types of fraud that are prevalent during the holiday season. Keep an eye out for telltale signs of a scam.
The Social Security Administration will never threaten, scare, or pressure you to take immediate action. If you receive a call, text, or email that:
Threatens to suspend your Social Security number, even if they have part or all of your Social Security number
Warns of arrest of legal action
Demands or requests immediate payment
Requires payment by gift card, prepaid debit card, internet currency, or by mailing cash
Pressures you for personal information
Requests secrecy
Threatens to seize your bank account
Promises to increase your Social Security benefit
Tries to gain your trust by providing fake "documentation," false "evidence," or the name of a real government official
…it is a scam! Don't get hooked.
If you do receive a call or communication that doesn't seem right:
Remain calm. Do not provide anyone with money or personal information when you feel pressured, threatened, or scared.
Hang up or ignore it. If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond. Government employees will not threaten you, demand immediate payment, or try to gain your trust by sending you pictures or documents.
Report Social Security-related scams. If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Do not be embarrassed if you shared personal information or suffered a financial loss.
Spread the word. Share your knowledge of Social Security-related scams. Post on social media using the hashtag #SlamtheScam to share your experience and warn others. Visit oig.ssa.gov/scam for more information. Please also share with your friends and family.