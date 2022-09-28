First Bank : Expands with New Private Fund Equity Banking…

Featured,Newsworthy | September 28, 2022

HAMILTON, N.J.-September 28, 2022-First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) announced today that it has expanded commercial lending service offerings to now service private equity funds and their portfolio companies.

The award-winning, community bank now offers capital call lines of credit, working capital lines of credit and financing for the private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I understand the challenges that private equity groups encounter," said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. "We're relationship-focused community bankers who know entrepreneurs are an important part of our economy. That's why First Bank continues to be nimble, creative and responsive to their needs."

Through the capital call line of credit, First Bank provides working capital to private equity firms so they can move quickly and produce better equity returns. This type of facility is typically used to bridge gaps between the timing of acquisitions and receipt on incoming capital from private equity group's investors. With the working capital lines of credit, First Bank provides capital to private equity groups for general purposes, such as short-term needs and payment of obligations.

Ramzi Dagher SVP/Team Leader, and Adam Regnery, VP/Relationship Manager head up the Private Equity Banking Division of First Bank.

To complete the finance cycle, First Bank also provides acquisition financing for the purchase of portfolio companies, in addition to banking services for portfolio companies owned by the private equity groups. Portfolio companies have traditional commercial banking needs like deposit and cash management services along with term loans and working capital lines of credit.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

Supporting entrepreneurs and private equity groups are part of First Bank's history.

Mr. Ryan was part of an investment group that recapitalized First Bank with $20 million in late 2008. Prior to the acquisition, he gained valuable entrepreneurial insight in mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street. Based on its most recent quarterly filing, First Bank has $2.57 billion in assets.

Once Pat made the difficult decision to leave more lucrative professions to follow his passion, he never looked back. His vision was clear: Build a community bank focused on providing best-in-class services and access to capital for business owners and entrepreneurs in the New York City to Philadelphia corridor.

From year-end 2007, First Bank's first year of operation, the Bank has delivered a 41% compounded annual growth rate in total assets.

Earlier this year, Mr. Ryan was awarded EY's Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New Jersey Award. He is in consideration for the EY National Award in November.

To learn more about First Bank, visit firstbanknj.com or firstbankpa.com. The Private Equity Banking division is led by Ramzi Dagher, SVP/Team Leader, who can be contacted at (215) 807-9301 or ramzi.dagher@firstbanknj.com.

