Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:10 2022-09-28 am EDT
13.71 USD   -0.22%
12:26pFirst Bank : Expands with New Private Fund Equity Banking…
PU
09/26Indian rupee may sink to 82.50 on towering dollar, funding gap - IDFC
RE
09/21India's banking system liquidity may remain in deficit in second half- analysts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Bank : Expands with New Private Fund Equity Banking…

09/28/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Featured,Newsworthy|
September 28, 2022

HAMILTON, N.J.-September 28, 2022-First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) announced today that it has expanded commercial lending service offerings to now service private equity funds and their portfolio companies.

The award-winning, community bank now offers capital call lines of credit, working capital lines of credit and financing for the private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I understand the challenges that private equity groups encounter," said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. "We're relationship-focused community bankers who know entrepreneurs are an important part of our economy. That's why First Bank continues to be nimble, creative and responsive to their needs."

Through the capital call line of credit, First Bank provides working capital to private equity firms so they can move quickly and produce better equity returns. This type of facility is typically used to bridge gaps between the timing of acquisitions and receipt on incoming capital from private equity group's investors. With the working capital lines of credit, First Bank provides capital to private equity groups for general purposes, such as short-term needs and payment of obligations.

Ramzi Dagher SVP/Team Leader, and Adam Regnery, VP/Relationship Manager head up the Private Equity Banking Division of First Bank.

To complete the finance cycle, First Bank also provides acquisition financing for the purchase of portfolio companies, in addition to banking services for portfolio companies owned by the private equity groups. Portfolio companies have traditional commercial banking needs like deposit and cash management services along with term loans and working capital lines of credit.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

Supporting entrepreneurs and private equity groups are part of First Bank's history.

Mr. Ryan was part of an investment group that recapitalized First Bank with $20 million in late 2008. Prior to the acquisition, he gained valuable entrepreneurial insight in mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street. Based on its most recent quarterly filing, First Bank has $2.57 billion in assets.

Once Pat made the difficult decision to leave more lucrative professions to follow his passion, he never looked back. His vision was clear: Build a community bank focused on providing best-in-class services and access to capital for business owners and entrepreneurs in the New York City to Philadelphia corridor.

From year-end 2007, First Bank's first year of operation, the Bank has delivered a 41% compounded annual growth rate in total assets.

Earlier this year, Mr. Ryan was awarded EY's Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New Jersey Award. He is in consideration for the EY National Award in November.

To learn more about First Bank, visit firstbanknj.com or firstbankpa.com. The Private Equity Banking division is led by Ramzi Dagher, SVP/Team Leader, who can be contacted at (215) 807-9301 or ramzi.dagher@firstbanknj.com.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST BANK
12:26pFirst Bank : Expands with New Private Fund Equity Banking…
PU
09/26Indian rupee may sink to 82.50 on towering dollar, funding gap - IDFC
RE
09/21India's banking system liquidity may remain in deficit in second half- analysts
RE
09/13India's RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates - analysts
RE
09/06First Bank : September is Self-Care Awareness Month
PU
09/01India's Q1 growth may not deter RBI from raising rates -analysts
RE
08/29Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms First Bank Investment Grade Rating
AQ
08/24Barclays Says National Bank Q3 Results Impressive but International Operations Disappoi..
MT
08/21India's headline inflation may ease below 6% by March -analysts
RE
08/19The First Bancshares Appoints CEO Ray Cole as Board Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 98,9 M - -
Net income 2022 37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 267 M 267 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,74 $
Average target price 18,83 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Hibshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick M. Ryan Director
Gabriel K. Dragos Chief Technology Officer & First Senior VP
Gregory Weckel SVP & Director-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANK-5.31%267
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-10.07%84 753
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.47%50 962
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-21.25%24 859
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.45%19 394
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.27.62%15 312