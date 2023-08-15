FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 17, 2023
FIRST BANK
Explanatory Note
On July 17, 2023, First Bank filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Report") to report the completion of its acquisitions of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. ("Malvern") and Malvern Bank, National Association. In the Original Report, First Bank also reported the appointment of three former Malvern directors to the First Bank Board of Directors (the "Board"): Andrew Fish, Howard Kent and Cynthia Felzer Leitzell. As of the date of the Original Report, the new directors were not appointed, or expected to be appointed, to any particular Board committees. This Amendment No. 1 to the Original Report is being filed solely to amend and supplement Item 5.02 of the Original Report, as described below. This Amendment No. 1 makes no other amendments to the Original Report.
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Effective August 15, 2023, Director Andrew Fish was appointed to the Compensation & Personnel Committee of the Board, Howard Kent was appointed to the Audit & Risk Management Committee of the Board, and Cynthia Felzer Leitzell was appointed to the Nominating & Governance and Audit & Risk Management Committees of the Board. Additional information about Board committee membership is available at First Bank's investor relations website, at frba.q4ir.com. Information on the website is not incorporated by reference and is not a part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
