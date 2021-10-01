First Bank : October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month!

Fraud Alerts | October 1, 2021

Cybersecurity Awareness Month works to show the importance of keeping your technology safe and secure. Internet safety is a shared responsibility, one that falls on the shoulders of all its users. Whether you are at home, in the workplace, or around the community, cybersecurity is crucial.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Fall of 2004 to help Americans safely navigate the web. The campaign is currently run by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in partnership with the NCSA. Since its inception, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has grown to reach consumers, businesses, and other internet users across the nation.

Each year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has a new theme; this year's theme is "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart." This will help emphasize the role everyone plays in online safety, as well as show the importance of taking steps to enhance your internet security both at home and at work.

Here are a few tips from the CISA on how to make your online access more secure:

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - enabling MFA on all your accounts will help ensure that you are the only person able to access your account.

- enabling MFA on all your accounts will help ensure that you are the only person able to access your account. Change up your passwords - many people use the same password, or a slightly different variation, across their accounts. Try using a different password for each site and consider using as long of a password as you can.

- many people use the same password, or a slightly different variation, across their accounts. Try using a different password for each site and consider using as long of a password as you can. If it is connected, it must be protected - Any device with network access should be updated to the latest security software. This includes computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Enabling automatic updates can help protect your devices when you aren't around.

Any device with network access should be updated to the latest security software. This includes computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Enabling automatic updates can help protect your devices when you aren't around. Never click and tell - Do your best to limit the amount of personal information you share on the internet, especially social media. Information like social security numbers, account numbers, addresses, and birthdays should not be shared. Posting your vacation plans or even posting where you get your morning coffee can be enough for a hacker to target you.

There is a plethora of resources available to you throughout the year to help improve your cybersecurity:

NSCA - the National Cyber Security Alliance creates partnerships to empower users to keep themselves and their organizations safe online. Visit staysafeonline.org for more information.

DHS - The Department of Homeland Security's "Be Cyber Smart" campaign helps young Americans learn about common scams and other cybersecurity basics. Visit the DHS website for more information.

NICCS - the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies provides resources for cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Visit the NICCS website for more information.

Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month, First Bank will be posting helpful news and resources about the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign from the American Bankers Association on social media. Make sure to frequently check out our Facebook & LinkedIn for more helpful tips and resources!

