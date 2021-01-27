First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $6.2 Million
01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Full Year 2020 Net Income of $19.4 Million
For the Fourth Quarter 2020: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth, Stable and Solid Asset Quality Metrics Continued Effective Expense Management with an Efficiency Ratio1 of 52.5%
HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Net income for fourth quarter 2020 was $6.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.06% and 10.44%, respectively, compared to fourth quarter 2019 return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.02% and 9.24%, respectively. First Bank’s fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share2 were $0.31, adjusted return on average assets2 was 1.06% and adjusted return on average equity2 was 10.44% compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.29, adjusted return on average assets of 1.16% and adjusted return on average equity of 10.53%.
Net income for 2020 was $19.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for 2019. Net income for 2019 was adversely impacted by merger-related expenses and a deferred tax asset revaluation. Excluding the impact of these expenses, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.88 for 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Performance Highlights:
Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) of $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew $3.4 million or 19.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Total net revenue for 2020 was $75.9 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 21.7% compared to 2019
Total loans of $2.05 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $324.0 million, or 18.8%, from December 31, 2019
Total deposits of $1.90 billion at 2020 yearend, up $262.8 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2019, with a $148.3 million, or 53.8%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits
Continued effective non-interest expense management was reflected in the fourth quarter 2020 efficiency ratio of 52.54%, compared to 52.64% for fourth quarter 2019 and 49.31% for the linked third quarter of 2020
Asset quality metrics remained solid and stable during the quarter, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with net charge-offs of $465,000, or an annualized 0.09% of average loans, for fourth quarter 2020 and nonperforming loans of $10.2 million on December 31, 2020, or 0.50% of total loans at year-end
Fourth quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.56% increased by 22 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2019 and 33 basis points compared to the linked quarter
“Despite the considerable operational challenges that 2020 presented to all financial institutions, the First Bank team was able to produce strong results highlighted by double-digit loan and deposit growth, continued solid asset quality metrics, net revenue growth of 22%, and a well-managed operating expense profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our lenders had a strong year, adding $324 million to the loan portfolio at yearend, with approximately $187 million coming from non-PPP-related organic opportunities. Fourth quarter net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, exceeded $96 million, helping to offset $53.6 million of PPP loan forgiveness in the quarter. Despite this very strong growth to finish the year, we are not changing our expectations for loan growth next year. Net loan growth in any particular quarter can be unpredictable given the timing of new loan funding and payoffs, but we expect annual loan growth in 2021 in the 5% to 7% range.”
“2020 was an important year as we transitioned from an early-stage enterprise focused on growth and scale to a more mature model focused on margin and profitability. To help achieve this transformation, we became laser-focused on two primary goals: i) driving down deposit costs, and ii) improving our deposit mix. We made a concerted effort to reduce our dependence on higher-cost time deposits and to focus on attracting and retaining lower-cost checking and money market accounts. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, our total deposit cost was 0.50%, significantly improved from 1.39% one year prior, and time deposits were just 27.5% of total deposits, down from 41.0% at the end of 2019. Even more important, our non-interest bearing deposits were 22.3% at year-end compared to 16.8% at the end of 2019. At the same time, our team’s commitment and effort resulted in a more than $262 million increase in total deposits.”
“Despite challenges from COVID-19, our overall asset quality profile actually improved during 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans for the full year 2020 of 0.15% were comparable to 0.12% in 2019 which we consider a solid performance during a year marked by considerable economic uncertainty. When looking at non-performing assets, our ratio actually improved considerably, dropping from 1.20% of average assets at the end of 2019 to 0.46% at the end of 2020. Despite very manageable charge-offs and a reduction in nonperforming loans throughout 2020, we set aside significant additional reserves for potential loan losses in response to the ongoing business disruption that has resulted from the pandemic. While the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a significant impact on charge-offs to-date, we may see some level of charge-offs in 2021 related to the continued challenges facing many business and individual borrowers. With our ALLL/Loans of 1.25%, excluding PPP loans, we feel we have done a good job making sure we’re adequately reserved for potential problems that could arise.”
“Our top and bottom line performance for both the fourth quarter and full year would be considered strong in a normal economic environment, but it’s particularly satisfying in the current period of uncertainty. With net revenue growth of 19% for the quarter and 22% for the year, it appears that we were pulling the right levers. We remain equally focused on maintaining our operating expense at a level that’s appropriate for the size of our organization. With an efficiency ratio in the low 50s during 2020, we were able to take our top line growth and translate it into strong earnings improvement for the quarter and the full year. With an return on average assets over 1% in each of the past two quarters, and a return on average tangible equity3 over 11%, we believe our focus on driving bottom line results is bearing fruit. Importantly, we expect these strong improvements in profitability can continue in to 2021 as we further improve our funding mix, improve our margin and gain further operating leverage.”
Income Statement
Net interest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $19.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 21.8%, compared to $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily the result of a $3.5 million decrease in total interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019, while interest and dividend income modestly increased. The decrease in total interest expense for fourth quarter 2020 was primarily a result of a $158.7 million decrease in average time deposits coupled with a 112-basis point reduction in the interest rate paid on these deposits, along with a 106-basis point decline in the rate paid on money market deposits. Fourth quarter 2020 interest income on loans increased by $542,000, compared to fourth quarter 2019, reflecting an increase in the average loan balance of $278.6 million, partially offset by a 57-basis point decline in the average yield. The yield on the loan portfolio was impacted by lower rates paid on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, partially offset by amortization of deferred PPP loan fees.
Net interest income of $69.6 million for 2020 increased by $11.2 million, or 19.2%, compared to $58.4 million for 2019. Interest and dividend income for 2020 increased by $5.0 million to $89.2 million, compared to $84.2 million for 2019. Net interest income also benefitted from a $6.2 million decline in interest expense which dropped from $25.8 million in 2019 to $19.6 million in 2020. The increase in interest and dividend income for 2020 was primarily driven by significant growth in average loans, which increased by $336.1 million, but partially offset by a 56-basis point decrease in the average interest rate on loans compared to the prior year. As with the fourth quarter of 2020, the average yield on loans reflected lower rates paid on PPP loans, partially offset by amortization of deferred PPP loan fees. The decline in interest expense for 2020 also was a result of a decrease in the average balance of time deposits, coupled with lower average interest rates paid, and a lower average rate paid on money market deposits.
The fourth quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.56% increased by 22 basis points compared to 3.34% for the prior-year quarter and increased by 33 basis points from the linked third quarter 2020. The increase in the 2020 fourth quarter margin compared to 2019 was primarily the result of lower average rates paid for interest-bearing liabilities, primarily time and money market deposits, in addition to a significant decline in the average balance of time deposits. The increase in the net interest margin compared to third quarter 2020 was a result of a 15-basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets driven by a higher yield on loans, along with a 25-basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The higher yield on the loan portfolio reflected the amortization of PPP loan fees during the fourth quarter.
The net interest margin for 2020 was 3.29%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to 3.32% for the prior year, primarily a result of a 57-basis point decline in the yield on average interest earning assets, mostly offset by a 62-basis point decline in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. A decline in the average balance of time deposits along with a 52-basis point decrease in the interest rate was primarily responsible for the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2020.
The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $340,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $364,000 compared to the linked third quarter of 2020. The increase in the provision compared to fourth quarter 2019 is primarily attributable to the strong loan growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses for 2020 totaled $9.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2019. The more than two-fold increase in the 2020 provision for loan losses reflected our assessment of the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on potential credit losses.
Fourth quarter 2020 non-interest income was $1.3 million, a decrease of $181,000 compared to $1.5 million in fourth quarter 2019. The decline was primarily the result of a $323,000 decrease in loan fees (primarily loan swap fees), along with a $121,000 decrease in gains on sale of loans. This was partially offset by a $225,000 increase in gains on recovery of acquired loans. Non-interest income totaled $6.4 million for 2020, an increase of $2.4 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2019. This increase in non-interest income for 2020 was primarily a result of a $1.0 million increase in loan fees (primarily loan swap fees), a $613,000 increase on gains on recovery of acquired loans, and a $459,000 increase in income from bank-owned life insurance.
Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2020 totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million compared to $9.3 million for the prior-year quarter and an increase of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits reflecting an increase in performance-related compensation expense which was updated based on actual 2020 year-end results, along with increased regulatory and other professional fees.
Non-interest expense for 2020 totaled $40.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.6%, compared to $39.4 million for 2019. Excluding $3.6 million in merger-related expenses in 2019, the increase in non-interest expense was $4.7 million, or 13.1%. The 2020 increase in non-interest expense over the prior year was also primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits expense, along with an increase in occupancy and equipment costs, which, in addition to other certain non-interest expense categories, reflects a full year of the additional expense related to the acquisition of Grand Bank.
The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 52.54%, a reduction of 10 basis points compared to 52.64% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 323 basis points compared to 49.31% for the linked third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2020 was 53.21% compared to 57.28% in 2019.
Pre-provision net revenue4 for fourth quarter 2020 was $10.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 19.2%, compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019, and up $61,000, or 0.61%, compared to $9.9 million in the linked third quarter of 2020.
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.2 million, with an effective tax rate of 25.8%, compared to $2.8 million and an effective tax rate of 34.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million with an effective tax rate of 25.5% for the third quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for 2020 was $6.5 million, with an effective tax rate of 25.1% compared to $5.6 million for 2019, with an effective tax rate of 29.3%. Income tax expense for the quarter and full year included an increase in the New Jersey state income tax surcharge from 1.5% to 2.5%. Income tax expense for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 included an expense of approximately $730,000 due to a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $2.35 billion, an increase of $334.7 million, or 16.6%, compared to $2.01 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and commercial loan growth. Total loans were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $324.0 million, or 18.8%, compared to $1.72 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $42.9 million, or 2.1%, from $2.00 billion at end of the linked third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter $53.6 million in PPP loans were forgiven. As a result, organic loan growth was $96.5 million, mainly derived from commercial real estate loan activity with existing and new relationships.
Total deposits were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $262.7 million, or 16.0%, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $424.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $148.3 million, or 53.8%, from December 31, 2019, primarily a result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP lending program and continued growth in commercial banking relationships. Borrowings at December 31, 2020 were $161.1 million, an increase of $55.7 million, or 52.8%, compared to the 2019 yearend. The increase in deposits and borrowings provided additional liquidity to support strong commercial loan growth as well as PPP lending.
Stockholders’ equity was $238.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $226.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity for 2020 was due to net income of $19.4 million, $2.0 million in stock option exercises and restricted stock grants or vesting and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $812,000. The increase was partially offset by stock repurchase program activity, whereby slightly over 1.0 million shares have been repurchased during 2020 for an aggregate of $8.2 million or an average cost of $7.91 per share, along with $2.4 million paid in cash dividends. The Bank’s current share repurchase program received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. Of the shares repurchased during 2020, only 34,684 shares had been repurchased under this repurchase program which will run through September 30, 2021. So far in 2021, through January 25th, we have repurchased an additional 33,663 shares at an average cost of $9.41 per share.
Asset Quality and Capital Ratios
Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2020 were $465,000, compared to $325,000 for fourth quarter 2019 and $633,000 for the linked third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.09% in fourth quarter 2020, compared to 0.07% for fourth quarter 2019 and 0.13% for the linked third quarter 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020, were 0.50%, compared with 1.32% at December 31, 2019, and 0.63% at September 30, 2020. Average and actual total loan balances in 2020 were impacted by the level of PPP loans. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 234.3% at December 31, 2020, compared with 75.8% at December 31, 2019, and 179.7% at September 30, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.74%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.36%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.36%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.90%.
COVID-19 Response
First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020. PPP is a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs. As of December 31, 2020, First Bank had 937 PPP loans with a current balance of $137.1 million. First Bank generated gross fees of $6.9 million from the SBA related to the origination of these loans. These fees, net of the associated direct origination costs of approximately $529,000, are being amortized through interest income over the life of the PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $3.0 million in remaining unamortized fees associated with these loans with $3.3 million in income recorded during the year-ended December 31, 2020 from the amortization of these fees. During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Bank realized $1.8 million in fee income on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. The Bank is also participating in the appropriations for new PPP loans and advances under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Through January 26, 2021 we already have 255 PPP loans totaling $56.5 million approved by the SBA and have begun funding these loans. In addition, we have received another 283 applications totaling $35.9 million that are in various stages of the approval process.
First Bank continues to monitor and analyze its COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals (COVID-19 deferrals) based on asset class and borrower type. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s population of COVID-19 deferrals was $37.2 million, or 1.8% of total loans, down from a peak of $433.7 million. The $37.2 million in COVID-19 deferrals is comprised of loans across a diverse list of industries and are primarily secured by real estate. The largest industry components are hospitality at $12.1 million, arts, entertainment and recreation at $8.3 million, multi-family $2.9 million, transportation at $2.6 million, and retail at $2.6 million.
Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period, continue to accrue interest and are not required to be accounted for as a troubled debt restructuring.
Cash Dividend Declared
On January 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021, payable on February 26, 2021.
Conference Call
_______________ 1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for certain one-time items). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
3 Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average stockholders’ equity net of goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
4 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
CONTACT: Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO (609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
24,203
$
16,751
Federal funds sold
-
40,000
Interest bearing deposits with banks
71,270
25,041
Cash and cash equivalents
95,473
81,792
Interest bearing time deposits with banks
4,371
6,087
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
61,731
47,462
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $38,319 at December 31, 2020 and $47,100 at December 31, 2019)
37,593
46,612
Restricted investment in bank stocks
8,545
6,652
Other investments
6,498
6,388
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
2,047,572
1,723,574
Less: Allowance for loan losses
23,974
17,245
Net loans
2,023,598
1,706,329
Premises and equipment, net
10,736
11,881
Other real estate owned, net
575
1,363
Accrued interest receivable
6,806
4,810
Bank-owned life insurance
50,197
49,580
Goodwill
16,253
16,253
Other intangible assets, net
1,745
2,083
Deferred income taxes
11,394
10,400
Other assets
10,755
13,895
Total assets
$
2,346,270
$
2,011,587
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
424,119
$
275,778
Interest bearing deposits
1,479,498
1,365,089
Total deposits
1,903,617
1,640,867
Borrowings
161,135
105,476
Subordinated debentures
29,508
21,964
Accrued interest payable
561
1,076
Other liabilities
13,341
15,811
Total liabilities
2,108,162
1,785,194
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,742,158 shares issued and 19,707,474 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 20,458,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
103,135
101,887
Additional paid-in capital
78,887
78,112
Retained earnings
63,431
46,367
Accumulated other comprehensive income
839
27
Treasury stock, 1,034,684 shares at December 31, 2020
(8,184
)
-
Total stockholders' equity
238,108
226,393
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,346,270
$
2,011,587
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest and Dividend Income
Investment securities—taxable
$
500
$
586
$
2,229
$
2,160
Investment securities—tax-exempt
57
84
277
360
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
139
516
911
2,181
Loans, including fees
22,391
21,849
85,784
79,469
Total interest and dividend income
23,087
23,035
89,201
84,170
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,357
5,816
15,573
21,750
Borrowings
565
630
2,260
2,461
Subordinated debentures
441
398
1,815
1,593
Total interest expense
3,363
6,844
19,648
25,804
Net interest income
19,724
16,191
69,553
58,366
Provision for loan losses
1,633
340
9,539
3,984
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,091
15,851
60,014
54,382
Non-Interest Income
Service fees on deposit accounts
189
178
629
515
Loan fees
79
402
1,659
623
Income from bank-owned life insurance
352
347
1,624
1,165
Gains on sale of loans
71
192
289
264
Gains on recovery of acquired loans
415
190
1,389
776
Other non-interest income
206
184
762
652
Total non-interest income
1,312
1,493
6,352
3,995
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,601
5,306
22,809
20,460
Occupancy and equipment
1,533
1,377
6,130
5,221
Legal fees
191
159
864
595
Other professional fees
631
397
2,116
1,634
Regulatory fees
273
26
1,076
387
Directors' fees
220
199
869
785
Data processing
515
584
1,933
1,852
Marketing and advertising
89
147
427
822
Travel and entertainment
15
147
147
486
Insurance
168
61
673
334
Other real estate owned expense, net
73
(7
)
57
152
Merger-related expenses
-
-
-
3,646
Other expense
743
913
3,286
2,990
Total non-interest expense
11,052
9,309
40,387
39,364
Income Before Income Taxes
8,351
8,035
25,979
19,013
Income tax expense
2,156
2,789
6,531
5,568
Net Income
$
6,195
$
5,246
$
19,448
$
13,445
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.26
$
0.98
$
0.70
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.25
$
0.97
$
0.69
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
0.12
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
19,721,653
20,377,478
19,885,699
19,098,464
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
19,827,708
20,666,729
20,005,432
19,392,429
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Interest earning assets
Investment securities (1) (2)
$
103,736
$
569
2.18
%
$
92,875
$
688
2.94
%
Loans (3)
2,017,496
22,391
4.42
%
1,738,847
21,849
4.99
%
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
69,015
40
0.23
%
81,247
346
1.69
%
Restricted investment in bank stocks
7,199
84
4.64
%
7,078
122
6.84
%
Other investments
6,493
15
0.92
%
6,374
48
2.99
%
Total interest earning assets (2)
2,203,939
23,099
4.17
%
1,926,421
23,053
4.75
%
Allowance for loan losses
(23,323
)
(17,547
)
Non-interest earning assets
135,433
128,253
Total assets
$
2,316,049
$
2,037,127
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
178,190
$
78
0.17
%
$
159,936
$
171
0.42
%
Money market deposits
576,608
624
0.43
%
397,248
1,488
1.49
%
Savings deposits
149,946
207
0.55
%
126,768
338
1.06
%
Time deposits
531,495
1,448
1.08
%
690,194
3,819
2.20
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,436,239
2,357
0.65
%
1,374,146
5,816
1.68
%
Borrowings
168,396
565
1.33
%
114,965
630
2.17
%
Subordinated debentures
29,491
441
5.98
%
21,946
398
7.25
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,634,126
3,363
0.82
%
1,511,057
6,844
1.80
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
429,604
283,112
Other liabilities
16,220
17,758
Stockholders' equity
236,099
225,200
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,316,049
$
2,037,127
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
19,736
3.35
%
16,209
2.95
%
Net interest margin (2) (4)
3.56
%
3.34
%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
(12
)
(18
)
Net interest income
$
19,724
$
16,191
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest earning assets
Investment securities (1) (2)
$
103,859
$
2,564
2.47
%
$
94,185
$
2,596
2.76
%
Loans (3)
1,914,266
85,784
4.48
%
1,578,174
79,469
5.04
%
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
83,840
425
0.51
%
73,544
1,575
2.14
%
Restricted investment in bank stocks
6,785
375
5.53
%
6,848
421
6.15
%
Other investments
6,462
111
1.72
%
6,303
185
2.94
%
Total interest earning assets (2)
2,115,212
89,259
4.22
%
1,759,054
84,246
4.79
%
Allowance for loan losses
(20,768
)
(16,458
)
Non-interest earning assets
132,466
115,695
Total assets
$
2,226,910
$
1,858,291
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
165,346
$
455
0.28
%
$
148,234
$
877
0.59
%
Money market deposits
524,520
3,982
0.76
%
355,046
5,619
1.58
%
Savings deposits
139,091
1,047
0.75
%
91,293
763
0.84
%
Time deposits
600,447
10,089
1.68
%
658,741
14,491
2.20
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,429,404
15,573
1.09
%
1,253,314
21,750
1.74
%
Borrowings
131,031
2,260
1.72
%
113,740
2,461
2.16
%
Subordinated debentures
28,367
1,815
6.40
%
21,906
1,593
7.27
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,588,802
19,648
1.24
%
1,388,960
25,804
1.86
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
391,686
244,820
Other liabilities
16,257
17,173
Stockholders' equity
230,165
207,338
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,226,910
$
1,858,291
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
69,611
2.98
%
58,442
2.93
%
Net interest margin (2) (4)
3.29
%
3.32
%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
(58
)
(76
)
Net interest income
$
69,553
$
58,366
(1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
19,724
$
17,630
$
16,328
$
15,871
$
16,191
Provision for loan losses
1,633
1,997
2,977
2,932
340
Non-interest income
1,312
1,946
1,880
1,214
1,493
Non-interest expense
11,052
9,653
9,767
9,915
9,309
Income tax expense
2,156
2,023
1,347
1,005
2,789
Net income
6,195
5,903
4,117
3,233
5,246
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (1)
1.06
%
1.03
%
0.74
%
0.63
%
1.02
%
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)
1.06
%
1.03
%
0.74
%
0.63
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity (1)
10.44
%
10.20
%
7.33
%
5.69
%
9.24
%
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)
10.44
%
10.20
%
7.33
%
5.69
%
10.53
%
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
11.30
%
11.08
%
7.97
%
6.19
%
10.06
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.25
%
1.25
%
1.20
%
1.11
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
234.26
%
179.66
%
152.26
%
140.99
%
75.81
%
OTHER DATA
Total assets
$
2,346,270
$
2,309,897
$
2,300,594
$
2,092,444
$
2,011,587
Total loans
2,047,572
2,004,650
1,955,007
1,758,364
1,723,574
Total deposits
1,903,617
1,835,427
1,923,266
1,725,547
1,640,867
Total stockholders' equity
238,108
232,300
226,450
226,259
226,393
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)
204
204
209
208
216
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Includes 4 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2020.
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
LOAN COMPOSITION
Commercial and industrial
$
388,886
$
430,722
$
428,494
$
247,654
$
239,090
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
407,089
402,147
392,096
387,217
395,995
Investor
778,958
721,029
689,891
678,568
673,300
Construction and development
149,284
146,057
131,791
124,496
105,709
Multi-family
144,527
133,778
132,942
131,566
119,005
Total commercial real estate
1,479,858
1,403,011
1,346,720
1,321,847
1,294,009
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
120,018
117,530
117,796
118,020
123,917
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
33,575
27,600
29,371
33,764
32,555
Total residential real estate
153,593
145,130
147,167
151,784
156,472
Consumer and other
30,368
32,531
40,230
38,902
35,810
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
2,052,705
2,011,394
1,962,611
1,760,187
1,725,381
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(5,133
)
(6,744
)
(7,604
)
(1,823
)
(1,807
)
Total loans
$
2,047,572
$
2,004,650
$
1,955,007
$
1,758,364
$
1,723,574
LOAN MIX
Commercial and industrial
19.0
%
21.5
%
21.9
%
14.1
%
13.9
%
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
19.9
%
20.1
%
20.1
%
22.0
%
23.0
%
Investor
38.0
%
36.0
%
35.3
%
38.6
%
39.1
%
Construction and development
7.3
%
7.3
%
6.7
%
7.1
%
6.1
%
Multi-family
7.0
%
6.6
%
6.8
%
7.5
%
6.9
%
Total commercial real estate
72.2
%
70.0
%
68.9
%
75.2
%
75.1
%
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
5.9
%
5.8
%
6.0
%
6.7
%
7.2
%
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
1.6
%
1.4
%
1.5
%
1.9
%
1.9
%
Total residential real estate
7.5
%
7.2
%
7.5
%
8.6
%
9.1
%
Consumer and other
1.6
%
1.6
%
2.1
%
2.2
%
2.0
%
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(0.3
%)
(0.3
%)
(0.4
%)
(0.1
%)
(0.1
%)
Total loans
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
424,119
$
445,514
$
459,123
$
291,949
$
275,778
Interest bearing demand deposits
201,881
156,059
165,081
161,726
170,951
Money market and savings deposits
753,640
695,224
703,365
611,098
521,263
Time deposits
523,977
538,630
595,697
660,774
672,875
Total Deposits
$
1,903,617
$
1,835,427
$
1,923,266
$
1,725,547
$
1,640,867
DEPOSIT MIX
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
22.3
%
24.3
%
23.9
%
16.9
%
16.8
%
Interest bearing demand deposits
10.6
%
8.5
%
8.6
%
9.4
%
10.4
%
Money market and savings deposits
39.6
%
37.9
%
36.5
%
35.4
%
31.8
%
Time deposits
27.5
%
29.3
%
31.0
%
38.3
%
41.0
%
Total Deposits
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net income (numerator)
$
6,195
$
5,903
$
4,117
$
3,233
$
5,246
Average stockholders' equity
$
236,099
$
230,122
$
225,905
$
228,471
$
225,200
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
18,062
18,156
18,236
18,309
18,377
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
$
218,037
$
211,966
$
207,669
$
210,162
$
206,823
Return on Average Tangible equity
11.30
%
11.08
%
7.97
%
6.19
%
10.06
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Stockholders' equity
$
238,108
$
232,300
$
226,450
$
226,259
$
226,393
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
17,998
18,108
18,192
18,245
18,336
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
220,110
$
214,192
$
208,258
$
208,014
$
208,057
Common shares outstanding (denominator)
19,707,474
19,694,892
19,629,892
20,141,204
20,458,665
Tangible book value per share
$
11.17
$
10.88
$
10.61
$
10.33
$
10.17
Tangible Equity / Assets
Stockholders' equity
$
238,108
$
232,300
$
226,450
$
226,259
$
226,393
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
17,998
18,108
18,192
18,245
18,336
Tangible equity (numerator)
$
220,110
$
214,192
$
208,258
$
208,014
$
208,057
Total assets
$
2,346,270
$
2,309,897
$
2,300,594
$
2,092,444
$
2,011,587
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
17,998
18,108
18,192
18,245
18,336
Adjusted total assets (denominator)
$
2,328,272
$
2,291,789
$
2,282,402
$
2,074,199
$
1,993,251
Tangible equity / assets
9.45
%
9.35
%
9.12
%
10.03
%
10.44
%
Efficiency Ratio (1)
Non-interest expense
$
11,052
$
9,653
$
9,767
$
9,915
$
9,309
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
$
11,052
$
9,653
$
9,767
$
9,915
$
9,309
Net interest income
$
19,724
$
17,630
$
16,328
$
15,871
$
16,191
Non-interest income
1,312
1,946
1,880
1,214
1,493
Total revenue
21,036
19,576
18,208
17,085
17,684
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
$
21,036
$
19,576
$
18,208
$
17,085
$
17,684
Efficiency ratio
52.54
%
49.31
%
53.64
%
58.03
%
52.64
%
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)
Net interest income
$
19,724
$
17,630
$
16,328
$
15,871
$
16,191
Non-interest income
1,312
1,946
1,880
1,214
1,493
Less: Non-interest expense
11,052
9,653
9,767
9,915
9,309
Pre-provision net revenue
$
9,984
$
9,923
$
8,441
$
7,170
$
8,375
(1) During the quarter ended 6/30/2020 the efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue calculations were changed from the way these amounts were calculated in previous period reports. The prior quarter numbers above have been adjusted accordingly. Gains on recovery of acquired loans are no longer removed from the revenue numbers as management has determined that these amounts have become part of our core operations and should not be removed in our adjusted totals.
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
Adjusted return on average assets, and
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
Net income
$
6,195
$
5,903
$
4,117
$
3,233
$
5,246
Add: Deferred Tax Asset revaluation
-
-
-
-
730
Adjusted net income
$
6,195
$
5,903
$
4,117
$
3,233
$
5,976
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
19,827,708
19,603,919
19,744,575
20,565,867
20,666,729
Average assets
$
2,316,049
$
2,289,303
$
2,251,396
$
2,049,229
$
2,037,127
Average equity
$
236,099
$
230,122
$
225,905
$
228,471
$
225,200
Average Tangible Equity
$
218,037
$
211,966
$
207,669
$
210,162
$
206,823
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.29
Adjusted return on average assets (2)
1.06
%
1.03
%
0.74
%
0.63
%
1.16
%
Adjusted return on average equity (2)
10.44
%
10.20
%
7.33
%
5.69
%
10.53
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)
11.30
%
11.08
%
7.97
%
6.19
%
11.46
%
(1) During the quarter ended 6/30/2020 the adjusted net income calculation was changed from the way it was calculated in previous period reports. The prior quarter amounts above have been adjusted accordingly. Gains on recovery of acquired loans are no longer removed from adjusted net income as management has determined that these amounts have become part of our core operations and should not be removed in our adjusted totals.
(2) Annualized.
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
Adjusted return on average assets, and
Adjusted return on average equity
Net income
$
19,448
$
13,445
Add: Merger-related expenses (1)
-
2,880
Add: Impact of tax rate change
-
730
Adjusted net income
$
19,448
$
17,055
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
20,005,432
19,392,429
Average assets
$
2,226,910
$
1,858,291
Average equity
$
230,165
$
207,338
Average Tangible Equity
$
211,975
$
189,670
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.97
$
0.88
Adjusted return on average assets
0.87
%
0.92
%
Adjusted return on average equity
8.45
%
8.23
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
9.17
%
8.99
%
(1) Tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%