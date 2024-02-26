MUMBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. yields as the market fully priced in the shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook to a gradual easing path.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in the 7.05%-7.10% range, following its previous close of 7.0764%.

"U.S. bond yields have eased from multi-month highs so that should support market sentiment. Any sharp movement in U.S. yields will further provide directional cues for local bonds," a foreign bank dealer said.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday and extended a decline in Asian hours on Monday as investors consolidated positions after a week-long run-up.

Comments from Fed officials all week suggested the U.S. central bank will take its time cutting interest rates to make sure that inflation falls to its 2% target on a sustainable basis.

As a result, the rate futures market has also reduced expectations of the number of rate cuts to three this year, with the start of the easing cycle possibly commencing in June or later, according to LSEG's rate probability app.

In the minutes of the January policy meeting released last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the current monetary policy was appropriate with growth holding firm and inflation trending down to the target.

"RBI rate cut cycle is expected to start from June/August onwards, with inflation expected to average at 4.5% in FY25, assuming normal monsoon," IDFC First Bank economist Gaura Sengupta said.

"In the near-term, liquidity management will be the main policy tool." KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.4% lower at $81.24 per barrel, after falling 2.5% in the previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2323%, two-year yield at 4.6767% ** RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate repo for 1.5 trillion rupees ($18.10 billion) ($1 = 82.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)