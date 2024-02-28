MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be little changed in early trading on Wednesday, as traders await fresh cues including the latest print on India's economic growth due this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in a 7.05%-7.09% range, following its previous close of 7.0707%, a trader with a private bank said.

"We are in that typical time of the year, when traders are looking for any fresh triggers to take positions in either side, and growth data could provide some insight at central bank's comfort in terms of interest rate trajectory," the trader said.

India's economic growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter as government spending slowed and growth in the agriculture sector remained muted, a Reuters poll showed.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 7.8% and 7.6% in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, with strong capital expenditure by government ahead of a national election due in May a primary driver.

The data is due after market hours on Thursday.

IDFC First Bank said it expects growth at 6.5% and sees upside risk to its growth estimate of 6.7% for the financial year, with growth momentum holding-up in January-March.

India's economy is expected to grow 7.3% in this year, giving comfort to the Reserve Bank of India to hold steady on interest rates, as it focuses on last mile of disinflation.

Earlier this month, the RBI maintained status quo on rates for a sixth straight meeting, and reiterated its commitment to sustainably meet its 4% inflation target. Investors have pushed back rate cut expectations to third quarter of next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated as hopes of early Federal Reserve rate cuts ebbed, with the odds of a cut in May easing to 19% from around 35% last week and 90% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.4% lower at $83.30 per barrel, after rising 1.4% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2914%, two-year yield at 4.6829%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 340 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) ($1 = 82.8890 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)