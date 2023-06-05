Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBA   US31931U1025

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
10.15 USD   -5.14%
06/05INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale
RE
05/22JPMorgan's Dimon says has same intensity for job, confident in management
RE
05/21INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen lower after RBI's currency move to aid liquidity, debt buy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

06/05/2023 | 10:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on Tuesday ahead of fresh supply through the sale of debt from states, while major focus remains on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.03% range, after closing at 6.9958% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"State debt sales are quantum-heavy over the last couple of weeks, and hence we may see some impact on central government securities, with yield remaining around the 7% mark," the trader added.

Indian states aim to raise 173 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is higher than the 117.50 billion rupees scheduled.

The quantum is above estimates for the second straight week, after states raised 441 billion rupees in the previous two auctions, against 557 billion rupees raised in the first seven debt sales of this financial year.

This would be followed by another heavy supply, as New Delhi is likely to borrow 390 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday, and the auction includes a new 40-year paper.

The RBI's policy decision is due on Thursday, and according to a Reuters poll of 64 economists, the central bank will leave the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for June and for the rest of 2023.

The Indian central bank had surprised markets with a status quo on rates in its April policy, after hiking by 250 bps in the previous financial year.

The stance remains a close call with policy rates in neutral territory as real rates have turned positive, IDFC First Bank said in a note. "From a liquidity standpoint, the current stance of withdrawal of accommodation remains appropriate."

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remain largely unchanged, with the 10-year yield trading around 3.70%, with odds of a pause in rates by the Federal Reserve next week further rising to 77%. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures down 0.3% at $76.50 per barrel, after rising 0.85% previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.6985%, two-year note yield at 4.4867% ** Twelve states to raise 173 billion rupees via bond sale ($1 = 82.5120 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.07% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
BRENT OIL -0.05% 76.48 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
FIRST BANK -5.14% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED 1.08% 73.69 End-of-day quote.25.32%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.34% 650.639 Real-time Quote.-11.38%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2226.38 Delayed Quote.15.38%
WTI -0.12% 71.962 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
All news about FIRST BANK
06/05INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale
RE
05/22JPMorgan's Dimon says has same intensity for job, confident in management
RE
05/21INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen lower after RBI's currency move to aid liquidity, d..
RE
05/16First Bank : Form 12b-25~Notice of Late Filing
PU
05/15India's retail inflation may ease to cenbank's 4% target in May -economists
RE
05/09India's forex reserves at comfortable level due to RBI, dollar - economists
RE
05/07WEEKAHEAD-India rupee to take cues from U.S. data, bond yields seen consolidating
RE
05/01IDFC First Bank Records Sharp Growth in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
04/28First Bank : 2023 Annual Meeting Presentation
PU
04/27Indian shares set to open higher; earnings lift mood
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 123 M - -
Net income 2023 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,99x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Hibshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick M. Ryan Director
Gabriel K. Dragos Chief Technology Officer & First Senior VP
Gregory Weckel SVP & Director-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BANK-22.24%207
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.53%79 025
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.25%59 270
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES11.86%27 703
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.50%17 701
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.2.61%15 601
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer