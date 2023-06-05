INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to trade largely unchanged on Tuesday ahead of
fresh supply through the sale of debt from states, while major
focus remains on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming
monetary policy decision.
The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield
is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.03% range, after closing at
6.9958% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank
said.
"State debt sales are quantum-heavy over the last couple of
weeks, and hence we may see some impact on central government
securities, with yield remaining around the 7% mark," the trader
added.
Indian states aim to raise 173 billion rupees ($2.10
billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the
quantum is higher than the 117.50 billion rupees scheduled.
The quantum is above estimates for the second straight week,
after states raised 441 billion rupees in the previous two
auctions, against 557 billion rupees raised in the first seven
debt sales of this financial year.
This would be followed by another heavy supply, as New Delhi
is likely to borrow 390 billion rupees through the sale of bonds
on Friday, and the auction includes a new 40-year paper.
The RBI's policy decision is due on Thursday, and according
to a Reuters poll of 64 economists, the central bank will leave
the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for June and for the
rest of 2023.
The Indian central bank had surprised markets with a status
quo on rates in its April policy, after hiking by 250 bps in the
previous financial year.
The stance remains a close call with policy rates in neutral
territory as real rates have turned positive, IDFC First Bank
said in a note. "From a liquidity standpoint, the current stance
of withdrawal of accommodation remains appropriate."
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remain largely unchanged,
with the 10-year yield trading around 3.70%, with odds of a
pause in rates by the Federal Reserve next week further rising
to 77%.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures down 0.3% at $76.50 per barrel,
after rising 0.85% previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.6985%, two-year
note yield at 4.4867%
** Twelve states to raise 173 billion rupees via bond sale
($1 = 82.5120 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia
Editing by Eileen Soreng)