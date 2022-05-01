First Bankers Trustshares : 1Q2022 FRY9C 05/01/2022 | 08:27am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Current and Prior Years: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Total Pages:Page 1 of 76 FR Y-9C OMB Number: 7100-0128 Approval expires December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies-FR Y-9C Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act (12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act (HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)). This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holdingcompanies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR Y-9C) regardless of size. See page 1 of the general instructions for fur-ther information. However, when such holding companies own or control, or are owned or controlled by, other holding companies, only the top-tier holding company must file this report for the con-solidated holding company organization. The Federal Reserve may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it dis-plays a currently valid OMB control number. NOTE: Each holding company's board of directors and senior man- agement are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies is to be prepared in accordance with instructions provided by the Federal Reserve System. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies must be signed and attested by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual performing this equivalent function). I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding company, attest that the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instruc-tions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. Seth Runkle Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK C490) Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK H321) 04/29/2022 Date of Signature (MM/DD/CCYY) (BHTX J196) Date of Report:FIRST BANKERS TRUSTSHARES, INC. Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017) 1201 BROADWAY (Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street/P.O. Box (RSSD 9110) March 31, 2022 Month / Date / Year (BHCK 9999) QUINCY IL 62301 City (RSSD 9130) State (RSSD 9200) Zip Code (RSSD 9220) Person to whom questions about this report should be directed: Is confidential treatment requested for anyportion of this report submission? ..................... Bernie Venvertloh BHCKIn accordance with the General Instructions for this report (check only one), 1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along with the report (BHCK KY38) ....................................................... NR

2. a letter justifying this request has been provided separately (BHCK KY38) ............................................................... NR Name / Title (BHTX 8901) (217) 221-8687 Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902) (217) 228-8091 Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116) bernie.venvertloh@firstbankers.com E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086) For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only RSSD ID C.I. S.F. Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted. Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companines with $5 billion or more and an average of 40.48 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 47.59 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503. Chief Executive Officer Contact Information This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for th institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Ch for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public. Chief Executive Officer Allen W. Shafer Name (BHCK FT42) (217) 214-8111 Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43) allen.shafer@firstabnkers.com E-mail Address (BHCK FT44) This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is Report of Income for Holding Companies Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis. Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK 1. Interest income: a. Interest and fee income on loans: (1) In domestic offices: (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties .............................................................................................. 1.a.(1)(a) 4435 595 (b) All other loans secured by real estate .................................................................................................................. 1.a.(1)(b) 4436 2,556 (c) All other loans ...................................................................................................................................................... 1.a.(1)(c) F821 1,600 (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs .................................................................................. 1.a.(2) 4059 0 b. Income from lease financing receivables ........................................................................................................................ 1.b. 4065 0 c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (1) .................................................................................. 1.c. 4115 10

d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities) .................................................................................................................... 1.d.(1) B488 1,252 (3) All other securities ..................................................................................................................................................... 1.d.(3) e. Interest income from trading assets (2) .......................................................................................................................... 1.e. (2) Mortgage-backed securities ...................................................................................................................................... 1.d.(2) B489 611 4060 402 4069 e. Other interest expense .................................................................................................................................................... 2.e. b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase ........................................... 2.b. 4180 89

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money (2) (excluding subordinated notes and debentures) .............................................................................................................. 2.c. 4185

d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible securities (2) ...................................... 2.d. 4397 4398 105 f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e) ..................................................................................................... 2.f. 4073 498 3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.f) ............................................................................................................................. 3. 4074 6,540 4. Provision for loan and lease losses (3) ................................................................................................................................. 4. JJ33 0

5. Noninterest income: a. Income from fiduciary activities ...................................................................................................................................... 5.a. 4070 0 b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices ................................................................................................ 5.b. 4483 269

c. Trading revenue (2,4) ....................................................................................................................................................... 5.c. A220 (1) Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.

(2) To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets (Asset-size test is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories 1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets.

(3) Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4 the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balance sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.

(4) For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, Memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of Memoranda items 9.a through 9.e. Schedule HI-Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and 5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank. 5.d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities: (1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage ...................................................................................................... 5.d.(1) C886

(2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions ................................................................... 5.d.(2) C888

(3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales ................................................................................................................. 5.d.(3) C887

(4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities ............................................................................... 5.d.(4) C386

(5) Income from other insurance activities ...................................................................................................................... 5.d.(5) C387

(6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions ........................................................................................................................... 5.d.(6) KX46 602 (7) Income from insurance activities (5) .......................................................................................................................... 5.d.(7) e. Venture capital revenue (6) ............................................................................................................................................ 5.e. KX47 0 B491 f. Net servicing fees ............................................................................................................................................................ 5.f. B492 160

g. Net securitization income (6) .......................................................................................................................................... 5.g. B493

h. Not applicablei. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and leases ................................................................................................................ 5.i. j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned .................................................................................................... 5.j. k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets (7) ................................................................................................................ 5.k. l. Other noninterest income (8) .......................................................................................................................................... 5.l. m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l) .............................................................................................. 5.m. 6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities ................................................................................................... 6.a. b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities ........................................................................................... 6.b. 7. Noninterest expense: 8560 100 8561 0 B496 0 B497 805 4079 1,936 3521 0 3196 (64) a. Salaries and employee benefits ...................................................................................................................................... 7.a. 4135 3,593

b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income) (excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest) ............................................................................... 7.b. 4217 420 c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses ...................................................................................................................................... 7.c.(1) C216 0 (2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets ................................................................ 7.c.(2) C232 2 d. Other noninterest expense (9) ....................................................................................................................................... 7.d. 4092 1,702 e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d) ............................................................................................. 7.e. 8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations 4093 5,717 (sum of items 3, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e) ................................................................................................. 8.a. HT69 2,695 b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading (10) .................................... 8.b. HT70 0

c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b) ............................................................................................................................................ 8.c. 4301 2,695 9. Applicable income taxes (foreign and domestic) ............................................................................................................... 9. 4302 547 10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9) ............................................................................ 10. 4300 2,148 11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes (11) .......................................................................................... 11. FT28 0

12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling (minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11) ................................................................................................................... 12. G104 2,148 13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests 14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13) ................................................................... 14. (if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value) ............................................................. 13. G103 4340 (5) Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.

(6) To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets (Asset-size test is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories.

(7) Exclude net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt securities. (8) See Schedule HI, Memoranda item 6.

(9) See Schedule HI, Memoranda item 7.

(10) Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

(11) Describe on Schedule HI, Memoranda item 8. FR Y-9C Page 5 of 76 Schedule HI-Continued Memoranda-Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount Memoranda items 1 and 2 are to be completed by holdi ng companies with $5 billion or more in total assets.¹ 1. Net Interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis .............................................................................. 4519 M.1. 2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and disc ontinued operations (item 8.c. above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis ....................................................................................................................................... 4592 M.2. 3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above) ............................................................................................................ 4313 58 M.3. 4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above) .................................................................................................................... 4507 402 M.4. 5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period BHCK Number (round to nearest whole number) ........................................................................................................................................ 4150 168 M.5. Memoranda items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.¹ 6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5. ome (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater xceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l): than $100,000 that e BHCK Amount a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks .................................................................................................... C013 M.6.a. b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance ......................................................................... C014 M.6.b. c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs) .............................................................................................. C016 M.6.c. d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned .................................................................................................... 4042 M.6.d. e. Safe deposit box rent ....................................................................................................................................................... C015 M.6.e. f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees ...................................................................................................................... F555 M.6.f. g. Income and fees from wire transfers ............................................................................................................................... T047 M.6.g. TEXT h. 8562 8562 M.6.h. TEXT i. 8563 8563 M.6.i. TEXT j. 8564 8564 M.6.j. Memoranda items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.¹ .d, above) (only report amounts greater chedule HI, item 7.d): 7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7 than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of S a. Data processing expenses ................................................................................................................................................ C017 M.7.a. b. Advertising and marketing expenses ................................................................................................................................ 0497 M.7.b. c. Directors' fees ................................................................................................................................................................... 4136 M.7.c. d. Printing, stationery, and supplies ..................................................................................................................................... C018 M.7.d. e. Postage ............................................................................................................................................................................. 8403 M.7.e. f. Legal fees and expenses ................................................................................................................................................... 4141 M.7.f. g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments (2) ........................................................................................................................... 4146 M.7.g. h. Accounting and auditing expenses ................................................................................................................................... F556 M.7.h. i. Consulting and advisory expenses .................................................................................................................................... F557 M.7.i. j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses .......................................................................................... F558 M.7.j. k. Telecommunications expenses ......................................................................................................................................... F559 M.7.k. l. Other real estate owned expenses .................................................................................................................................... Y923 M.7.l. (1) Asset-size test is based on the total assets reported as of June 30, 2021.

