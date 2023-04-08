First Bankers Trustshares : Oschwald Joins First Bankers Trust as Springfield Market President

First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. (First Bankers), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., announced that Joel Oschwald has joined First Bankers as Market President in Springfield, Illinois.

In this role, Oschwald responsible for all staff, operations, growth and profitability of First Bankers in the Springfield, Illinois and surrounding area. He will office at the Springfield, Illinois branch located at2201 Wabash Ave.

"The addition of Joel to our team is extremely exciting for our business. He will help us not only maintain stability for our customers, but also lead the growth of our presence in Springfield," said Dave Rakers, West Region President. "As a member of the Springfield community, he brings a level of knowledge and professionalism that are key to our continued growth in the area."

Says Oschwald, "I couldn't be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead the growth of First Bankers in Springfield. We expect exceptional service, trustworthiness and stability for our customers and I look forward to helping deliver that experience for our customers and community."

Oschwald joins First Bankers with over 20 years of experience in the banking industry. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About First Bankers Trust Company, N.A.:

Headquartered in Quincy, Ill., First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., is a community-oriented commercial bank offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves, including personal banking, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, business loans and agricultural loans. The bank also operates Buck Land Funding, a division focused on the financing of recreational hunting land, and MHC Funding, a division specializing in the financing of mobile home communities. The bank has branch locations in Quincy, Macomb, Mendon, Carthage, Rushville, and Springfield, Illinois as well as Loan Production offices in O'Fallon, Illinois and St. Charles, Missouri. It is the largest bank in Adams County, Illinois. For more information, visit https://www.firstbankers.com.

About First Bankers Trustshares, Inc.

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. is a bank holding company owning First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. The Company was incorporated on August 25, 1988, and is headquartered in Quincy, Ill. First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. is a publicly held company whose common stock is traded over-the-counter under the symbol FBTT. For more information, visit

http://fbti.firstbankers.com

.

