First Brothers : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary

October 8, 2021

Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.

President: Tomoki Yoshihara (TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454) Inquiries: Chief Financial Officer Yoshinobu Hotta (Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)

Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary

On October 8, 2021, Shimizumon Management Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of First Brothers Co., Ltd., determined to sell the following real estate for sale. We note that we the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also resolved to approve this transaction on the same day.

1. Property to be Sold and Transaction Summary

(1) Location Kunitachi, Tokyo (2) Asset to be Real estate for lease transferred (3) Buyer Undisclosed We have refrained from disclosing the identity of the buyer due to non- disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer. (4) Selling price Undisclosed We have refrained from disclosing the selling price of the property due to non-disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer. The selling price of the property is equivalent to at least 10% of our consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. (5) Delivery date Late October 2021 (planned)

2. Outlook

The impact of this transaction has been factored into our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, which was released on January 8, 2021. We will promptly make an announcement in the event future evaluation reveals matters that warrant disclosure.