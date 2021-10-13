Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. First Brothers Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3454   JP3802290001

FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.

(3454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Brothers : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 8, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.

President:

Tomoki Yoshihara

(TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454)

Inquiries:

Chief Financial Officer

Yoshinobu Hotta

(Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)

Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary

On October 8, 2021, Shimizumon Management Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of First Brothers Co., Ltd., determined to sell the following real estate for sale. We note that we the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also resolved to approve this transaction on the same day.

1. Property to be Sold and Transaction Summary

(1) Location

Kunitachi, Tokyo

(2) Asset to be

Real estate for lease

transferred

(3) Buyer

Undisclosed

We have refrained from disclosing the identity of the buyer due to non-

disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer.

(4) Selling price

Undisclosed

We have refrained from disclosing the selling price of the property due to

non-disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer.

The selling price of the property is equivalent to at least 10% of our

consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020.

(5) Delivery date

Late October 2021 (planned)

2. Outlook

The impact of this transaction has been factored into our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, which was released on January 8, 2021. We will promptly make an announcement in the event future evaluation reveals matters that warrant disclosure.

Disclaimer

First Brothers Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.
10/08First Brothers Co.,Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended..
CI
10/08First Brothers Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending November 30, 202..
CI
10/08First Brothers Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending November 30, 202..
CI
09/30FIRST BROTHERS : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/16FIRST BROTHERS : Notice on the Appointment of a Candidate for Outside Director as an Advis..
PU
08/16FIRST BROTHERS : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
08/04FIRST BROTHERS : Notice on Borrowing of Funds by a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
07/15FIRST BROTHERS : Q2 FY11/21 Financial Earnings Summary
PU
07/15First Brothers Co.,Ltd. Plans to Pay Year End Dividend for the Fiscal 2021
CI
07/12FIRST BROTHERS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 642 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 2 313 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2020 41 448 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 14 234 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Brothers Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomoki Yoshihara President & Representative Director
Tatsuo Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Kazutaka Tsujino Director & Manager-General Affairs
Yoshinobu Hotta Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Kohtaro Tamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.12.90%125
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.19.17%24 258
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.67%21 698
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.04%10 152
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.46.48%6 702
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)27.77%5 294