First Brothers : Q2 FY11/22 Financial Earnings Summary
07/13/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Q2 FY11/22
Financial Earnings Summary
F i r s t B r o t h e r s C o . , L t d . ( 3 4 5 4 )
July 8, 2022
Topics for Q2 FY11/22 (1)
Portfolio of properties for lease / Overview
The First Brothers Group is expanding its portfolio by acquiring properties for lease that are projected to return a stable income over the medium to long term.
In cumulative Q2 FY11/22, the balance of property holdings temporarily declined in comparison to end of FY11/21 due to preceding property sales.
The following table contains the balance, book value, market value, unrealized gain and NOI yield of our portfolio of properties for lease.
FY11/20
FY11/21
FY11/22
Change
Change
from end of
from end of
(end of fiscal year)
(end of fiscal year)
(end of Q2)
(million yen)
FY11/21
FY11/21 (%)
Balance*1
55,618
61,421
59,009
-2,411
-3.9%
(number of properties)
(55 properties)
(95 properties)
(90 properties)
Increase*1
20,323
18,174
1,367
-
-
Decrease*1
8,082
12,372
3,778
-
-
Book value*2
56,179
61,953
59,404
-2,549
-4.1%
Market value*3
64,456
73,143
69,880
-3,262
-4.5%
Unrealized gain*3
8,276
11,189
10,475
-713
-6.4%
NOI yield*4
6.6%
7.2%
7.2%
-
-
Breakdown of Our Portfolio of Properties
Classification of
Current and Non-current Assets
for Lease by Location and Use
(in terms of balance)
By location
Other major
Tokyo
cities
Metropolitan
52.2%
area
47.8%
By use*5
Residential Offices
15.4% 24.4%
Hotels and
other lodging
facilities Commercial
30.3% 29.9%
on Our Balance Sheet
In principle, we record properties for lease as current assets on our balance sheet to ensure that these properties can be promptly sold when we conduct portfolio rotation. However, we record properties with relatively high yields as non-current assets with the intention of generating long-term leasing income.
(million yen)
Current assets
Non-currentassets
Balance*1
41,699
17,309
(number of
(59 properties)
(31 properties)
properties)
Book value*2
42,476
16,927
Market value*3
50,579
19,300
Unrealized gain*3
8,103
2,372
NOI yield*4
6.8%
8.3%
*1 Balance and increase/decrease values are based on acquisition price (before tax). Increase values include increases from M&A and from completion of development projects.
*2 Book value is adjusted by adding transaction costs at the time of acquisition to the acquisition price, and reflecting capital expenditures and depreciation for the investment period.
*3 Market value is the most recent appraised value or assessment value based on the appraised value, and unrealized gain is the difference between this value and book value.
*4 Assumed APR for stable operation (cash-based net income from rents minus administrative expenses, etc., divided by acquisition price).
*5 Mixed-use properties are calculated based on primary usage.
Our policy is to expand our portfolio of properties for lease in order to increase stable gross profit from leasing*. However, property sales conducted in connection with portfolio rotation and vacancy losses incidental to value enhancement activities may lead to a temporary decline in gross profit from leasing.
In cumulative Q2 FY11/22, gross profit from leasing temporarily fell due to property sales preceding acquisitions in portfolio rotation.
Q2 FY11/19
Q2 FY11/20
Q2 FY11/21
Q2 FY11/22
(six months)
(six months)
(six months)
(six months)
Gross profit from
664
953
1,186
1,179*2
leasing*1
(million yen)
*1 Net income gained from properties for lease (NOI [excluding one-time factors] － depreciation expenses)
*2 Correlation between NOI yield during stable operation (see p. 1) and gross profit from leasing (cumulative Q2 FY11/22)
・NOI during stable operation in cumulative Q2 FY11/222,167 million yen
(60,215 million yen [average balance of property holdings at beginning of year/end of Q2] x 7.2% [average NOI yield at beginning of year/end of Q2] x 6/12 months)
・Depreciation expenses in cumulative Q2-385 million yen
・Vacancy losses incidental to work to add value to properties and rent for properties acquired during cumulative Q2, etc. -603 million yen
・Gross profit from leasing in cumulative Q2 FY11/22
1,179 million yen
Portfolio of properties for lease / Sales income (portfolio rotation)
We manage the properties for lease that we acquire, adding value to them through enhancements, and also sell some on the market as appropriate to achieve property rotation and generate capital gains.
We sold several properties in cumulative Q2 FY11/22, generating corresponding gains. A summary of these transactions is shown below.
(million yen)
Q2 FY11/19
Q2 FY11/20
Q2 FY11/21
Q2 FY11/22
(six months)
(six months)
(six months)
(six months)
Sales value*1
2,800
4
11,300
5,344
Gross profit from
606
0
2,562
1,136
sale*1
*1 Includes sales of real estate for sale in process (including land for development of properties for lease).
■ Fluctuations in sales value and gross profit from sale
For the purpose of portfolio rotation, we sell some of our properties to which we have successfully added significant value, or in cases where we find a buyer presenting favorable conditions. We select these properties by assessing our progress in value enhancement. Because the value of each property is relatively large and each sales transaction can be affected by a range of factors, total sales value on a quarterly or annual basis can fluctuate significantly depending on the number of executed transactions. Gross profit from sale also fluctuates, since the profit margin varies from property to property.
Portfolio of properties for lease / Financing status
Our loan balance tends to increase as investment progresses, because we take out loans when acquiring properties. As a rule, we take out long-term loans and use interest rate swaps*1 to maintain a fixed interest rate for a certain portion of our loan balance.
*1 *While the market price of an interest rate swap contract fluctuates according to interest rate and market trends, we utilize such contracts to fix interest payments over the long term and avoid the risk of interest rates going up; the swap contracts contribute to stabilizing our cash flow.
FY11/19
FY11/20
FY11/21
Q2 FY11/22
(end of fiscal year)
(end of fiscal year)
(end of fiscal year)
(end of Q2)
Loan balance
37,646
45,976
50,917
47,929
(million yen)*2
(Of which, non-
613
598
3,420
3,420
recourse loans)
Leverage*3
84.9%
81.8%
82.2%
80.7%
Weighted average
13.9 years
12.1 years
10.2 years
9.5 years
residual period
Weighted average
0.84%
0.75%
0.99%
1.00%
interest rate*4
% of loans with fixed
55.1%
44.3%
29.5%
28.4%
interest rates
*2 Loans to fund acquisitions of properties for lease
*3 Loan balance / Book value of properties for lease
*4 Before fixing interest rates
Real estate asset management
In cumulative Q2 FY11/22, competition to buy relatively large-scaleproperties-our funds' target assets-was fierce compared with the market for small to mid-size properties that we invest in on our own account. As such, the Group refrained from new property acquisitions at the funds for which we manage investment independently. We are continuing our efforts to seek out new properties for acquisition at our funds for which we manage investment independently.
(million yen)
FY11/19
FY11/20
FY11/21
Q2 FY11/22
(end of fiscal year)
(end of fiscal year)
(end of fiscal year)
(end of Q2)
AUM
13,583
11,820
22,958
22,958
Increase*1
4,850
21,570
11,138
0
Decrease*1
0
23,333
0
0
*1 Increase/decrease include conclusion and expiration of asset management agreements.
Facility Operation business
With the aim of expanding the scope of the Group's business, we have launched the Facility Operation business, whereby we operate our own properties (hotels and other lodging facilities).
In cumulative Q2 FY11/22, the business posted an operating loss of 265 million yen due to advisory fees arising from share acquisitions in a hotel management company and sluggish accommodation demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Group's policy is to increase lease income by enhancing our portfolio of properties for lease. Quarterly performance tends to fluctuate depending on the volume of properties sold for the purpose of portfolio rotation.
We plan to sell less number of properties in FY11/22 than we did in FY11/21, and in cumulative Q2 FY11/22, the number of properties sold was less than that a year ago. As a result, sales and profits declined.
(million yen)
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
YoY
Progress rate in
cumulative Q2
FY11/20
FY11/21
FY11/22
change
FY11/22
Net sales
1,997
14,176
8,600
-39.3%
34.5%
Gross profit
1,005
3,772
2,323
-38.4%
43.8%
Selling, general and
813
904
1,129
+24.9%
-
administrative expenses
Operating profit
192
2,867
1,193
-58.4%
41.5%
Ordinary profit
(159)
2,615
1,007
-61.5%
50.1%
Profit attributable to owners
(92)
1,748
593
-66.1%
45.7%
of parent
Gross profit breakdown
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
YoY change
(million yen)
FY11/20
FY11/21
FY11/22
Investment Management
97
151
72
-52.1%
business
Investment Banking
908
3,602
2,270
-37.0%
business
Gross profit from sale
0
2,562
1,136
-55.7%
Gross profit from leasing
878
1,010
1,096
+8.5%
Other
29
28
37
+31.3%
Facility Operation
-
-
(62)
N/A
business
Other business
-
17
42
+144.5%
Total gross profit
1,005
3,772
2,323
-38.4%
Selling, general and administrative expenses breakdown
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
Cumulative Q2
YoY change
(million yen)
FY11/20
FY11/21
FY11/22
Personnel expenses
490
551
609
+57
Rent
86
95
97
+1
Commission expenses /
95
99
198*
+99
remuneration
Taxes and dues
37
75
43
-31
Amortization of goodwill
-
-
50
+50
Other
103
83
130
+47
Total selling, general and
813
904
1,129
+225
administrative expenses
*Includes advisory fees (62 million yen) associated with the acquisition of shares in subsidiaries.
First Brothers Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.