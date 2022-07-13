First Brothers : Q2 FY11/22 Financial Earnings Summary

Topics for Q2 FY11/22 (2)

Portfolio of properties for lease / Lease income

Our policy is to expand our portfolio of properties for lease in order to increase stable gross profit from leasing*. However, property sales conducted in connection with portfolio rotation and vacancy losses incidental to value enhancement activities may lead to a temporary decline in gross profit from leasing.

In cumulative Q2 FY11/22, gross profit from leasing temporarily fell due to property sales preceding acquisitions in portfolio rotation.

Q2 FY11/19 Q2 FY11/20 Q2 FY11/21 Q2 FY11/22 (six months) (six months) (six months) (six months) Gross profit from 664 953 1,186 1,179*2 leasing*1 (million yen)

*1 Net income gained from properties for lease (NOI [excluding one-time factors] － depreciation expenses)

*2 Correlation between NOI yield during stable operation (see p. 1) and gross profit from leasing (cumulative Q2 FY11/22)

・NOI during stable operation in cumulative Q2 FY11/222,167 million yen

(60,215 million yen [average balance of property holdings at beginning of year/end of Q2] x 7.2% [average NOI yield at beginning of year/end of Q2] x 6/12 months)

・Depreciation expenses in cumulative Q2-385 million yen

・Vacancy losses incidental to work to add value to properties and rent for properties acquired during cumulative Q2, etc. -603 million yen

・Gross profit from leasing in cumulative Q2 FY11/22 1,179 million yen

Portfolio of properties for lease / Sales income (portfolio rotation)

We manage the properties for lease that we acquire, adding value to them through enhancements, and also sell some on the market as appropriate to achieve property rotation and generate capital gains.

We sold several properties in cumulative Q2 FY11/22, generating corresponding gains. A summary of these transactions is shown below.

(million yen) Q2 FY11/19 Q2 FY11/20 Q2 FY11/21 Q2 FY11/22 (six months) (six months) (six months) (six months) Sales value*1 2,800 4 11,300 5,344 Gross profit from 606 0 2,562 1,136 sale*1 *1 Includes sales of real estate for sale in process (including land for development of properties for lease).

■ Fluctuations in sales value and gross profit from sale

For the purpose of portfolio rotation, we sell some of our properties to which we have successfully added significant value, or in cases where we find a buyer presenting favorable conditions. We select these properties by assessing our progress in value enhancement. Because the value of each property is relatively large and each sales transaction can be affected by a range of factors, total sales value on a quarterly or annual basis can fluctuate significantly depending on the number of executed transactions. Gross profit from sale also fluctuates, since the profit margin varies from property to property.