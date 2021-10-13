First Brothers : Q3 FY11/21 Financial Earnings Summary

Topics for Q3 FY11/21 (1)

Portfolio of properties for lease (principal investment)

The First Brothers Group is expanding its portfolio by acquiring properties for lease that are projected to return a stable income over the medium to long term.

In cumulative Q3 FY11/21, we acquired new quality properties for lease to expand our portfolio, and sold some properties to achieve portfolio rotation.

The balance of our portfolio and corresponding book value, market value, and unrealized gain are shown below.

FY11/19 FY11/20 FY11/21 Change Change from end from end of (end of fiscal year) (end of fiscal year) (end of Q3) (Unit: million yen) of FY11/20 FY11/20 (%) Balance*1 43,377 55,618 66,784 +11,166 +20.1% (number of (49 properties) (55 properties) (90 properties) properties) Increase*1 22,171 20,323 16,569 - - Decrease*1 11,807 8,082 5,403 - - Book value*2 44,340 56,179 67,669 +11,490 +20.5% Market value*3 49,990 64,456 79,959 +15,503 +24.1% Unrealized gain*3 5,650 8,276 12,289 +4,013 +48.5% NOI yield*4 6.9% 6.6% 6.4% - -

*1 Balance and increase/decrease values are based on acquisition price (before tax). Increase values include increases from M&A and from completion of development projects.

*2 Book value is adjusted by adding transaction costs at the time of acquisition to the acquisition price, and reflecting capital expenditures and depreciation for the investment period.

*3 Market value is the most recent appraised value or assessment value based on the appraised value, and unrealized gain is the difference between this value and book value.

*4 Assumed APR for stable operation (cash-based net income from rents minus administrative expenses, etc., divided by acquisition price).

The graphs below break down the balance (acquisition price-based, as of end Q3 FY11/21) of our portfolio of properties for lease by location and use.

By location By use*5 Residential 13.2% Offices Tokyo 30.6% Other major Hotels 商業 Metropolitan 52.5％ cities 首都圏 area 26.2% 45.0% 88.1% 55.0%

Commercial

29.9%

*5 Mixed-use properties calculated based on primary usage.