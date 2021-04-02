First Brothers : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiaries

March 30, 2021
For Immediate Release
Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.
President:
Tomoki Yoshihara
(TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454)
Inquiries:
Chief Financial Officer
Yoshinobu Hotta
(Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)
Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiaries
On March 30, 2021, First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd. and G.K. Wadakura Investment, both consolidated subsidiaries of First Brothers Co., Ltd., resolved to sell the following real estate for sale. We note that we the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also resolved to approve these transactions on the same day.
1. Properties to be Sold and Transaction Summary
First property
Second property
(1) Owner
First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd.
G.K. Wadakura Investment
(2) Location
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
(3) Assets to be
Real estate for lease
Real estate for lease
transferred
(trust beneficiary rights)
(trust beneficiary rights)
(4) Buyer
Undisclosed
We have refrained from disclosing the identity of the buyer due to non-
|
disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer. Both
|
the first and second properties are sold to the same buyer. We note that
|
there exists no capital, personal, or trade relationship between the buyer
|
and First Brothers Co., Ltd.
(5) Selling price
Undisclosed
We have refrained from disclosing the selling prices of the properties due to
|
non-disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer.
|
The sum of the selling prices of the two properties is equivalent to at least
|
10% of our consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ended November 30,
|
2020.
(6) Delivery date
Planned for end of March 2021
2. Outlook
The impact of these transactions has been factored into our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, which was released on January 8, 2021. We will promptly make an announcement in the event future evaluation reveals matters that warrant disclosure.
Disclaimer
