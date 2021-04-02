Log in
First Brothers : Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiaries

04/02/2021 | 04:02am EDT
March 30, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.

President:

Tomoki Yoshihara

(TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454)

Inquiries:

Chief Financial Officer

Yoshinobu Hotta

(Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)

Notice Regarding Sale of Real Estate for Sale by Consolidated Subsidiaries

On March 30, 2021, First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd. and G.K. Wadakura Investment, both consolidated subsidiaries of First Brothers Co., Ltd., resolved to sell the following real estate for sale. We note that we the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also resolved to approve these transactions on the same day.

1. Properties to be Sold and Transaction Summary

First property

Second property

(1) Owner

First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd.

G.K. Wadakura Investment

(2) Location

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(3) Assets to be

Real estate for lease

Real estate for lease

transferred

(trust beneficiary rights)

(trust beneficiary rights)

(4) Buyer

Undisclosed

We have refrained from disclosing the identity of the buyer due to non-

disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer. Both

the first and second properties are sold to the same buyer. We note that

there exists no capital, personal, or trade relationship between the buyer

and First Brothers Co., Ltd.

(5) Selling price

Undisclosed

We have refrained from disclosing the selling prices of the properties due to

non-disclosure requirements included in our sales contract with the buyer.

The sum of the selling prices of the two properties is equivalent to at least

10% of our consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ended November 30,

2020.

(6) Delivery date

Planned for end of March 2021

2. Outlook

The impact of these transactions has been factored into our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, which was released on January 8, 2021. We will promptly make an announcement in the event future evaluation reveals matters that warrant disclosure.

