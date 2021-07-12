Log in
    3454   JP3802290001

FIRST BROTHERS CO.,LTD.

(3454)
  Report
First Brothers : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

07/12/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 9, 2021

Company name:

First Brothers Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3454

URL https://www.firstbrothers.com/

Representative:

President

Tomoki Yoshihara

Inquiries:

Chief Financial Officer

Yoshinobu Hotta

TEL 03(5219)5370

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended May 31, 2021

14,176

609.6

2,867

-

2,615

-

1,748

-

Six months ended May 31, 2020

1,997

(51.1)

192

(53.8)

(159)

-

(92)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended May 31, 2021

124.65

-

Six months ended May 31, 2020

(6.63)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2021

76,623

19,758

25.7

1,401.70

As of November 30, 2020

73,762

18,330

24.7

1,299.88

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended November 30, 2020

-

0.00

-

24.00

24.00

Year ending November 30, 2021

-

0.00

Year ending November 30, 2021

-

27.00

27.00

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

30,100

92.4

4,730

86.1

4,010

120.8

2,550

10.2

181.84

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended May 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2021

14,445,000

shares

As of November 30, 2020

14,445,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2021

421,710

shares

As of November 30, 2020

421,710

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended May 31, 2021

14,023,290

shares

Six months ended May 31, 2020

14,022,387

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2020

As of May 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,207,421

9,632,253

Deposits in trust

563,711

818,275

Accounts receivable - trade

329,306

180,452

Real estate for sale

56,205,055

57,976,806

Real estate for sale in process

6,449,266

3,969,321

Operational investment securities

348,034

350,424

Other

1,772,122

1,755,072

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

Total current assets

71,874,918

74,682,606

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

565,289

554,950

Intangible assets

12,948

9,555

Investments and other assets

1,308,970

1,376,877

Total non-current assets

1,887,208

1,941,383

Total assets

73,762,127

76,623,989

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

2,000,000

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,741,206

1,799,393

Current portion of long-termnon-recourse loans payable

15,488

234,000

Income taxes payable

427,724

1,140,541

Provision for bonuses

25,100

151,997

Other

1,800,328

1,474,313

Total current liabilities

6,009,848

4,800,246

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

43,318,091

43,349,641

Long-termnon-recourse loans payable

582,667

3,420,000

Retirement benefit liability

10,613

11,795

Other

5,510,677

5,283,733

Total non-current liabilities

49,422,048

52,065,170

Total liabilities

55,431,897

56,865,416

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,589,830

1,589,830

Capital surplus

1,917,257

1,917,257

Retained earnings

14,982,928

16,394,261

Treasury shares

(278,086)

(278,086)

Total shareholders' equity

18,211,930

19,623,263

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

21,182

36,337

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(4,501)

(3,094)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

16,681

33,243

Non-controlling interests

101,618

102,066

Total net assets

18,330,230

19,758,573

Total liabilities and net assets

73,762,127

76,623,989

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

May 31, 2020

May 31, 2021

Net sales

1,997,770

14,176,519

Cost of sales

991,898

10,404,511

Gross profit

1,005,871

3,772,008

Selling, general and administrative expenses

813,389

904,585

Operating profit

192,482

2,867,422

Non-operating income

Interest income

70

32

Dividend income

49

51

Interest on tax refund

2,700

1,356

Gain on valuation of derivatives

-

30,004

Gain on sales of investment securities

1

-

Other

91

3,936

Total non-operating income

2,911

35,381

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

197,674

204,563

Commission expenses

123,906

77,447

Loss on valuation of derivatives

29,372

-

Other

4,325

5,457

Total non-operating expenses

355,279

287,469

Ordinary profit (loss)

(159,884)

2,615,334

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

629

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

1,000

-

Total extraordinary losses

1,000

629

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(160,884)

2,614,704

Income taxes - current

32,515

1,119,865

Income taxes - deferred

(99,316)

(251,470)

Total income taxes

(66,801)

868,394

Profit (loss)

(94,083)

1,746,310

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,097)

(1,731)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(92,986)

1,748,041

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

May 31, 2020

May 31, 2021

Profit (loss)

(94,083)

1,746,310

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

15,855

15,154

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(2,230)

1,413

Total other comprehensive income

13,624

16,567

Comprehensive income

(80,458)

1,762,877

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

(79,351)

1,764,603

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(1,107)

(1,725)

interests

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Brothers Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
