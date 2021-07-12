First Brothers : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) July 9, 2021 Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3454 URL https://www.firstbrothers.com/ Representative: President Tomoki Yoshihara Inquiries: Chief Financial Officer Yoshinobu Hotta TEL 03(5219)5370 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended May 31, 2021 14,176 609.6 2,867 - 2,615 - 1,748 - Six months ended May 31, 2020 1,997 (51.1) 192 (53.8) (159) - (92) - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended May 31, 2021 124.65 - Six months ended May 31, 2020 (6.63) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of May 31, 2021 76,623 19,758 25.7 1,401.70 As of November 30, 2020 73,762 18,330 24.7 1,299.88 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended November 30, 2020 - 0.00 - 24.00 24.00 Year ending November 30, 2021 - 0.00 Year ending November 30, 2021 - 27.00 27.00 (Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 30,100 92.4 4,730 86.1 4,010 120.8 2,550 10.2 181.84

