First Brothers : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 9, 2021
Company name:
First Brothers Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3454
URL
https://www.firstbrothers.com/
Representative:
President
Tomoki Yoshihara
Inquiries:
Chief Financial Officer
Yoshinobu Hotta
TEL 03(5219)5370
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended May 31, 2021
14,176
609.6
2,867
-
2,615
-
1,748
-
Six months ended May 31, 2020
1,997
(51.1)
192
(53.8)
(159)
-
(92)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended May 31, 2021
124.65
-
Six months ended May 31, 2020
(6.63)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2021
76,623
19,758
25.7
1,401.70
As of November 30, 2020
73,762
18,330
24.7
1,299.88
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended November 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
24.00
24.00
Year ending November 30, 2021
-
0.00
Year ending November 30, 2021
-
27.00
27.00
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
30,100
92.4
4,730
86.1
4,010
120.8
2,550
10.2
181.84
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended May 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2021
14,445,000
shares
As of November 30, 2020
14,445,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2021
421,710
shares
As of November 30, 2020
421,710
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended May 31, 2021
14,023,290
shares
Six months ended May 31, 2020
14,022,387
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2020
As of May 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,207,421
9,632,253
Deposits in trust
563,711
818,275
Accounts receivable - trade
329,306
180,452
Real estate for sale
56,205,055
57,976,806
Real estate for sale in process
6,449,266
3,969,321
Operational investment securities
348,034
350,424
Other
1,772,122
1,755,072
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
Total current assets
71,874,918
74,682,606
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
565,289
554,950
Intangible assets
12,948
9,555
Investments and other assets
1,308,970
1,376,877
Total non-current assets
1,887,208
1,941,383
Total assets
73,762,127
76,623,989
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
2,000,000
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,741,206
1,799,393
Current portion of long-termnon-recourse loans payable
15,488
234,000
Income taxes payable
427,724
1,140,541
Provision for bonuses
25,100
151,997
Other
1,800,328
1,474,313
Total current liabilities
6,009,848
4,800,246
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
43,318,091
43,349,641
Long-termnon-recourse loans payable
582,667
3,420,000
Retirement benefit liability
10,613
11,795
Other
5,510,677
5,283,733
Total non-current liabilities
49,422,048
52,065,170
Total liabilities
55,431,897
56,865,416
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,589,830
1,589,830
Capital surplus
1,917,257
1,917,257
Retained earnings
14,982,928
16,394,261
Treasury shares
(278,086)
(278,086)
Total shareholders' equity
18,211,930
19,623,263
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
21,182
36,337
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(4,501)
(3,094)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
16,681
33,243
Non-controlling interests
101,618
102,066
Total net assets
18,330,230
19,758,573
Total liabilities and net assets
73,762,127
76,623,989
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2021
Net sales
1,997,770
14,176,519
Cost of sales
991,898
10,404,511
Gross profit
1,005,871
3,772,008
Selling, general and administrative expenses
813,389
904,585
Operating profit
192,482
2,867,422
Non-operating income
Interest income
70
32
Dividend income
49
51
Interest on tax refund
2,700
1,356
Gain on valuation of derivatives
-
30,004
Gain on sales of investment securities
1
-
Other
91
3,936
Total non-operating income
2,911
35,381
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
197,674
204,563
Commission expenses
123,906
77,447
Loss on valuation of derivatives
29,372
-
Other
4,325
5,457
Total non-operating expenses
355,279
287,469
Ordinary profit (loss)
(159,884)
2,615,334
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
-
629
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
1,000
-
Total extraordinary losses
1,000
629
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(160,884)
2,614,704
Income taxes - current
32,515
1,119,865
Income taxes - deferred
(99,316)
(251,470)
Total income taxes
(66,801)
868,394
Profit (loss)
(94,083)
1,746,310
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,097)
(1,731)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(92,986)
1,748,041
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2021
Profit (loss)
(94,083)
1,746,310
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
15,855
15,154
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(2,230)
1,413
Total other comprehensive income
13,624
16,567
Comprehensive income
(80,458)
1,762,877
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
(79,351)
1,764,603
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(1,107)
(1,725)
interests
5
