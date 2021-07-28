First Busey : Busey Among Best Companiesto Work For in Florida

For the fifth consecutive year, Busey is honored to be named among the Best Companies to Work For in Florida byFlorida Trend magazine and Best Companies Group!

Busey is recognized in the July 28 issue of Florida Trend magazine, among 29 employers in the large employer category of 250+ employees.

The survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Florida-benefitting the state's economy, workforce, and business.

service excellence, making the company an organization like no other. Thank you, Team Busey, for your ongoing commitment to fulfilling the Busey Promise by living our vision of making the company an organization like no other.

We are deeply humbled to be consistently recognized nationally and throughout our local organizational footprint as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer. Busey is honored to be named among the Best Banks to Work For in the U.S. by American Banker since 2016 and aBest Place to Work in Money Managementby Pensions and Investments since 2018.

In addition to being named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida, so far in 2021 Busey is also among the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group; the Best Places to Work in Illinois by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and Best Companies Group; and the Healthiest Employers by the St. Louis Business Journal.