  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  First Busey Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BUSE   US3193832041

FIRST BUSEY CORPORATION

(BUSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Busey : Busey Among Best Companiesto Work For in Florida

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
For the fifth consecutive year, Busey is honored to be named among the Best Companies to Work For in Florida byFlorida Trend magazine and Best Companies Group!

Busey is recognized in the July 28 issue of Florida Trend magazine, among 29 employers in the large employer category of 250+ employees.

The survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Florida-benefitting the state's economy, workforce, and business.

Thank you, Team Busey, for your ongoing commitment to fulfilling the Busey Promise by living our vision of service excellence, making the company an organization like no other.

We are deeply humbled to be consistently recognized nationally and throughout our local organizational footprint as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer. Busey is honored to be named among the Best Banks to Work For in the U.S. by American Banker since 2016 and aBest Place to Work in Money Managementby Pensions and Investments since 2018.

In addition to being named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida, so far in 2021 Busey is also among the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group; the Best Places to Work in Illinois by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and Best Companies Group; and the Healthiest Employers by the St. Louis Business Journal.

From health and wellness initiatives to learning and development opportunities and beyond, Busey is honored to invest in and help empower associates. Explore Busey's additional Awards & Recognition today.

Disclaimer

First Busey Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 404 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 1 248 M 1 248 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 332
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart FIRST BUSEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Busey Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,99 $
Average target price 29,20 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Van A. Dukeman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas G. Sloan Independent Director
Steve V. King Independent Director
Stanley J. Bradshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST BUSEY CORPORATION6.68%1 248
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.34%452 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.31%322 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%240 922
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.57%185 435
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%180 662