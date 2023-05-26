First Busey : Management Change - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 24, 2023, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of First Busey Corporation ("Busey"), Busey's stockholders, upon the recommendation of Busey's Board of Directors, approved the First Busey Corporation Amended 2020 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Amended Plan"). The Amended Plan authorizes an increase of 1,350,000 shares of Busey's common stock, $0.001 par value, for equity awards, which may be granted in any one or a combination of the following forms: incentive stock options; nonqualified stock options; stock appreciation rights; restricted shares; restricted stock units, performance-based restricted stock units, deferred stock units, which may or may not include dividend equivalents; other equity-based or equity-related or cash-based awards, including without limitation, the grant or offer for sale of unrestricted shares, bonus share awards, phantom share awards, performance share awards and performance units settled in cash. Participants under the Amended Plan may include employees, directors, and consultants of Busey or its subsidiaries.

A summary of the principal features of the Amended Plan was included in Busey's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). The foregoing description of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the summary of the principal features of the Plan included in the Proxy Statement and the full text of the Amended Plan, a copy of which was filed as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement, and is incorporated by reference into, this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Stockholder representation at the Annual Meeting was summarized as follows:

Shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting 55,264,095 Shares represented at the Annual Meeting by Busey stockholders who were present or by proxy 43,227,931 Percentage of shares represented 78.2 %

At the Annual Meeting, Busey stockholders voted on four proposals, as described in the Proxy Statement. Final results of voting on each of the matters submitted to a vote of stockholders during the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of directors

Busey stockholders elected 10 individuals to serve as Busey's directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected and have qualified. There were 6,361,040 broker non-votes in connection with the election of directors.

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Samuel P. Banks 34,023,337 2,843,554 George Barr 35,453,606 1,413,285 Stanley J. Bradshaw 31,516,709 5,350,182 Michael D. Cassens 35,883,714 983,177 Van A. Dukeman 35,467,495 1,399,396 Karen M. Jensen 35,810,517 1,056,374 Frederic L. Kenney 33,921,147 2,945,744 Stephen V. King 34,865,309 2,001,582 Gregory B. Lykins 35,552,969 1,313,922 Cassandra R. Sanford 35,845,487 1,021,404

Proposal 2: Nonbinding, advisory vote to approve executive officer compensation

Busey stockholders approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of Busey's named executive officers.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 33,862,236 2,539,027 465,628 6,361,040

Proposal 3: Approval of First Busey Corporation Amended 2020 Equity Incentive Plan

Busey stockholders approved the Amended Plan.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 34,706,071 1,771,021 389,793 6,361,046

Proposal 4: Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Busey stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as Busey's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 42,287,782 748,844 191,305 -

Item 8.01. Other Events

On May 24, 2023, Busey's board of directors approved an amendment to Busey's previously adopted share repurchase program to increase the number of shares of Busey's common stock available for repurchase by 2,000,000 shares. As of the close of business on May 24, 2023, under the amended share repurchase program, Busey is now authorized to repurchase, from time to time as Busey deems appropriate, up to 2,122,210 remaining shares of Busey's common stock. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through block trades or otherwise, and in privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase program does not obligate Busey to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares. The repurchase program has no expiration date, and may be expanded, modified, suspended, or discontinued by Busey's board of directors at its discretion at any time.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit 10.1 First Busey Corporation Amended 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023, as Appendix A to the Definitive Proxy Statement and incorporated herein by reference 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101)

