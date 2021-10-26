Log in
PU
AQ
PU
September 2021 Investor Presentation

10/26/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
3Q21 QUARTERLY EARNINGS SUPPLEMENT

October 26, 2021

Special Note ConcerningForward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this document, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial

condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"

"plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward- looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economy (including the impact of the current presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (iv) changes in accounting policies and practice; (v)

changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of The London Inter-bank Offered

Rate phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) the loss of key executives or associates; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition and the possibility that transaction costs may begreater than anticipated; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xii) the economic impactof exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect its financialresults, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains financial information determined other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and

market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition, and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These

disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided beginning on

page 37 of this document. For more details on the Company's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

3

Table of Contents

Overview of First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

5

Diversified Business Model

6

Attractive Geographic Footprint

7

Experienced Management Team

8

Investment Highlights

9

Fortress Balance Sheet

10

Robust Capital Foundation

11

High Quality Loan Portfolio

12

Participating in the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program

15

Navigating Credit Cycle from Position of Strength

16

Reserve Supports Credit & Growth Profile

17

Ample Sources of Liquidity

18

Quarterly Earnings Review

19

Core Earnings Performance

20

Net Interest Margin

21

Diversified and Significant Sources of Fee Income

22

Resilient Wealth Management Platform

23

FirsTech Growth and Expansion of Services

24

Continued Investment in Technology

26

Focused Control on Expenses

27

Personal Banking Transformation Plan

28

Appendix: Additional Loan Portfolio Detail & Update on COVID

30

Appendix: Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

37

4

Overview of First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

Company Overview

Branch Map

  • 150+ year old bank headquartered in Champaign, IL
  • Full service community bank serving Illinois, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Southwest Florida markets
  • Diversified lending portfolio across real estate, commercial, and retail products
  • Named among the 2020 Best Banks to Work For by
    American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments
  • First Busey maintains an unwavering focus on its 4 Pillars
    - associates, customers, communities and shareholders
  • Successfully merged Glenview State Bank into Busey Bank on August 14, 2021

Primary Business Segments

Financial Highlights

Commercial

Wealth

Pay m ent Technology

$ in millions

2019

2020

2021 YTD

Banking

Management

Solutions

Total Assets

$9,696

$10,544

$12,899

Total Loans (Exc. HFS)

6,687

6,814

7,151

P rovides c omprehensive

Total Deposits

7,902

8,678

10,818

I llinois state chartered

P rovides premier

Total Equity

1,220

1,270

1,333

and innovative payment

bank, organized in

wealth and asset

tec hnology solutions

NPA/Assets

0.34%

0.27%

0.23%

1 8 68

management services

Solutions tailored for

Bank offers full suite of

for individuals and

NIM

3.38%

3.03%

2.54%

online, mobile, walk-in,

diversified financial

bus inesses

products and s ervices

$ 1 2.4bn Assets Under

C SR, direct debit,

Core PPNR ROAA

(1 )

1.76%

1.75%

1.38%

loc kbox, auto phone

for c onsumers and

C are (AUC) at

bus inesses

September 30, 2 021

pay, V erID

Core ROAA

(1 )

1.25%

1.06%

1.19%

3 0 million transactions

7 5 branch locations,

s erving four state

& $ 9 billion payments

Core ROATCE

(1 )

14.54%

12.47%

14.43%

proc essed per year

footprint(2)

(1) Non-GAAP calculation, see Appendix (2) Does not reflect branch consolidation actions expected to occur in 4Q21

5

