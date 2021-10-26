September 2021 Investor Presentation

Statements made in this document, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial
condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"
"plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward- looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economy (including the impact of the current presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (iv) changes in accounting policies and practice; (v)
changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of The London Inter-bank Offered
Rate phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) the loss of key executives or associates; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition and the possibility that transaction costs may begreater than anticipated; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xii) the economic impactof exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect its financialresults, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains financial information determined other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and
market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition, and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These
disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided beginning on
page 37 of this document. For more details on the Company's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
3
Table of Contents
Overview of First Busey Corporation (BUSE)
5
Diversified Business Model
6
Attractive Geographic Footprint
7
Experienced Management Team
8
Investment Highlights
9
Fortress Balance Sheet
10
Robust Capital Foundation
11
High Quality Loan Portfolio
12
Participating in the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program
15
Navigating Credit Cycle from Position of Strength
16
Reserve Supports Credit & Growth Profile
17
Ample Sources of Liquidity
18
Quarterly Earnings Review
19
Core Earnings Performance
20
Net Interest Margin
21
Diversified and Significant Sources of Fee Income
22
Resilient Wealth Management Platform
23
FirsTech Growth and Expansion of Services
24
Continued Investment in Technology
26
Focused Control on Expenses
27
Personal Banking Transformation Plan
28
Appendix: Additional Loan Portfolio Detail & Update on COVID
30
Appendix: Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
37
4
Overview of First Busey Corporation (BUSE)
Company Overview
Branch Map
150+ year old bank headquartered in Champaign, IL
Full service community bank serving Illinois, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Southwest Florida markets
Diversified lending portfolio across real estate, commercial, and retail products
Named among the 2020 Best Banks to Work For by
American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments
First Busey maintains an unwavering focus on its 4 Pillars
- associates, customers, communities and shareholders
Successfully merged Glenview State Bank into Busey Bank on August 14, 2021
Primary Business Segments
Financial Highlights
Commercial
Wealth
Pay m ent Technology
$ in millions
2019
2020
2021 YTD
Banking
Management
Solutions
Total Assets
$9,696
$10,544
$12,899
Total Loans (Exc. HFS)
6,687
6,814
7,151
P rovides c omprehensive
Total Deposits
7,902
8,678
10,818
•
I llinois state chartered
•
P rovides premier
•
Total Equity
1,220
1,270
1,333
and innovative payment
bank, organized in
wealth and asset
tec hnology solutions
NPA/Assets
0.34%
0.27%
0.23%
1 8 68
management services
•
Solutions tailored for
• Bank offers full suite of
for individuals and
NIM
3.38%
3.03%
2.54%
online, mobile, walk-in,
diversified financial
bus inesses
products and s ervices
•
$ 1 2.4bn Assets Under
C SR, direct debit,
Core PPNR ROAA
(1 )
1.76%
1.75%
1.38%
loc kbox, auto phone
for c onsumers and
C are (AUC) at
bus inesses
September 30, 2 021
pay, V erID
Core ROAA
(1 )
1.25%
1.06%
1.19%
•
3 0 million transactions
•
7 5 branch locations,
s erving four state
& $ 9 billion payments
Core ROATCE
(1 )
14.54%
12.47%
14.43%
proc essed per year
footprint(2)
(1) Non-GAAP calculation, see Appendix (2) Does not reflect branch consolidation actions expected to occur in 4Q21
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First Busey Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:47:04 UTC.