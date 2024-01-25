Nasdaq Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:00 2024-01-25 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 38.87 USD +1.91% +4.21% -3.07% 10:34pm Earnings Flash (FBIZ) FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES Posts Q4 Revenue $36.6M MT 10:33pm Earnings Flash (FBIZ) FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES Posts Q4 EPS $1.15 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs First Business Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.6 Million January 25, 2024 at 04:32 pm EST Share -- Robust deposit and loan growth and positive operating leverage support continued tangible book value expansion -- -- Private Wealth assets under management cross $3 billion milestone -- First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $9.6 million, or earnings per share of $1.15 on a diluted basis. This compares to net income available to common shareholders of $9.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. “We had tremendous success attracting new client relationships in the fourth quarter, which again drove robust loan and deposit growth and resulted in record pre-tax, pre-provision income,” said Corey Chambas, Chief Executive Officer. “2023 marked the culmination of our five-year strategic plan in which First Business Bank committed to growing loans, deposits, and revenues at a 10% annual pace. We surpassed our own expectations by achieving a 17% increase in loans, a 29% increase in deposits, and a 13% increase in operating revenue. We outperformed our peers and delivered significant value to our shareholders by growing pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings by 17% over 2022, while tangible book value per share rose 13%. Additionally, we grew Private Wealth assets under management and administration to record levels, exceeding $3 billion for the first time. Our team executed our plan with consistency and efficiency, producing outstanding results even as industry net interest margins narrowed and industry asset quality began to normalize away from the historically pristine levels seen in recent years.” “We are pleased with our ability to manage net interest margin in the current interest rate environment,” Chambas added. “Much of our success stems from our relationship-based approach to deposit generation. This requires accepting incremental short-term costs due to marketplace pricing. The fourth quarter demonstrated the success of this long-held deposit-centric strategy, with deposit growth exceeding loan growth and new deposit account balances comprising nearly $70 million of the linked quarter increase.” “Comprehensive planning has been underway for the past year to develop our strategies and establish our goals for the next five-year period,” Chambas continued. “It is expected this updated strategic plan will be rolled out company-wide in 2024. We expect our team to prioritize quality balance sheet and revenue growth while optimizing technology for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders, evolving with our industry in a manner that stays true to First Business Bank’s deep-rooted culture.” Quarterly Highlights Robust Deposit Growth. Total deposits grew $139.8 million, increasing 21.0% annualized from the third quarter and $628.6 million, or 29.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. In-market deposits grew to a record $2.339 billion, up $149.8 million, or 27.4% annualized, from the third quarter and $373.1 million, or 19.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Successful execution of client deposit initiatives attracted new relationships, which drove in-market deposit growth. New relationships also contributed to increased gross Treasury Management service charges, which grew 16.8% to $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Strong Loan Growth. Loans increased $86.2 million, or 12.5% annualized, from the third quarter of 2023, and $407.2 million, or 16.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting ongoing expansion across the Company’s products and geographies in the fourth quarter. Net Interest Income Expansion. Net interest income grew 3.3% from the linked quarter and 7.6% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s continued success in driving double-digit loan and deposit growth supported this expansion, offsetting the ongoing impact of industry-wide net interest margin compression. Net interest margin of 3.69% declined seven basis points from the linked quarter. Recent deposit client acquisition and retention at higher deposit rates drove the decline during the quarter. Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (“PTPP”) Income. PTPP income grew to $15.3 million, up 8.4% from the linked quarter and 17.8% from the prior year quarter. This performance reflects solid growth across the Company’s balance sheet and efficient execution of the Company’s revenue growth strategies. PTPP adjusted return on average assets measured 1.77%, compared to 1.72% and 1.81% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Tangible Book Value Growth. The Company’s strong earnings generation produced a 13.9% annualized increase in tangible book value per common share compared to the linked quarter and 12.9% compared to the prior year quarter. Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 29,540 $ 28,596 $ 27,452 $ 112,588 $ 98,422 Adjusted non-interest income (1) 7,094 8,430 6,164 31,353 28,619 Operating revenue (1) 36,634 37,026 33,616 143,941 127,041 Operating expense (1) 21,374 22,943 20,658 87,788 79,155 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1) 15,260 14,083 12,958 56,153 47,886 Less: Provision for credit losses 2,573 1,817 702 8,182 (3,868 ) Net loss on repossessed assets 4 4 22 12 49 Contribution to First Business Charitable Foundation — — 809 — 809 SBA recourse provision 210 242 (322 ) 775 (188 ) Tax credit investment impairment recovery — — — — (351 ) Add: Bank-owned life insurance claim — — 809 — 809 Net loss on sale of securities — — — (45 ) — Income before income tax expense 12,473 12,020 12,556 47,139 52,244 Income tax expense 2,703 2,079 2,400 10,112 11,386 Net income $ 9,770 $ 9,941 $ 10,156 $ 37,027 $ 40,858 Preferred stock dividends 219 218 219 875 683 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,551 $ 9,723 $ 9,937 $ 36,152 $ 40,175 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.17 $ 1.18 $ 4.33 $ 4.75 Book value per share $ 33.39 $ 32.32 $ 29.74 $ 33.39 $ 29.74 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 31.94 $ 30.87 $ 28.28 $ 31.94 $ 28.28 Net interest margin (2) 3.69 % 3.76 % 4.15 % 3.78 % 3.82 % Adjusted net interest margin (1)(2) 3.50 % 3.66 % 3.94 % 3.63 % 3.63 % Fee income ratio (non-interest income / total revenue) 19.36 % 22.77 % 20.26 % 21.76 % 23.02 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.34 % 61.96 % 61.45 % 60.99 % 62.31 % Return on average assets (2) 1.11 % 1.19 % 1.39 % 1.13 % 1.46 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.81 % 1.75 % 1.74 % Return on average common equity (2) 13.99 % 14.62 % 16.26 % 13.79 % 16.79 % Period-end loans and leases receivable $ 2,850,261 $ 2,764,014 $ 2,443,066 $ 2,850,261 $ 2,443,066 Average loans and leases receivable $ 2,810,793 $ 2,711,851 $ 2,384,091 $ 2,647,851 $ 2,304,990 Period-end in-market deposits $ 2,339,071 $ 2,189,264 $ 1,965,970 $ 2,339,071 $ 1,965,970 Average in-market deposits $ 2,247,639 $ 2,105,716 $ 1,950,625 $ 2,098,153 $ 1,928,815 Allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves $ 32,997 $ 31,036 $ 24,230 $ 32,997 $ 24,230 Non-performing assets $ 20,844 $ 17,689 $ 3,754 $ 20,844 $ 3,754 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.16 % 1.12 % 0.99 % 1.16 % 0.99 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.13 % 0.59 % 0.13 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Calculation is annualized. Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Net interest income increased $944,000, or 3.3%, to $29.5 million. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average loans and leases receivable and fees in lieu of interest, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans and leases receivable increased $98.9 million, or 14.6% annualized, to $2.811 billion. Fees in lieu of interest, which vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $1.1 million, compared to $582,000 in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $450,000, or 1.6%. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 6.85% from 6.71%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield earned on average interest-earning assets increased 8 basis points to 6.71% from 6.63%. The daily average effective federal funds rate increased 7 basis points compared to the linked quarter, which equates to an average adjusted interest-earning asset beta of 118.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 104.8% in the linked quarter. The cumulative adjusted interest-earning asset beta since December 31, 2021 was 60.4%. The change in yield of the respective interest-earning asset or the rate paid on interest-bearing liability compared to the change in short-term market rates is commonly referred to as a beta. The rate paid for average interest-bearing, in-market deposits increased 25 basis points to 3.99% from 3.74% due to heightened competition for deposits. Similarly, the rate paid for average total bank funding increased 20 basis points to 3.27% from 3.07%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The cumulative bank funding beta since December 31, 2021 was 56.0%. Net interest margin was 3.69%, down 7 basis points compared to 3.76% in the linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin1 was 3.50%, down 16 basis points compared to 3.66% in the linked quarter. The decrease in adjusted net interest margin was due to an increase in the rate paid on total bank funding, partially offset by an increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. Management believes net interest margin is nearing a floor, and based on current trends we believe our net interest margin should stabilize above our existing strategic plan goal of 3.50%. The Bank reported a provision expense of $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter provision expense included increases of $2.0 million in net specific reserves, $629,000 due to strong loan growth, and net charge-offs of $610,000. This expense was partially offset by a $432,000 reduction due to qualitative factor changes and a $260,000 reduction in general reserve due to an improved economic outlook in our model forecast compared to the prior period. Similar to the third quarter, the increase in specific reserves and charge-offs was primarily related to defaults by transportation and logistics borrowers in our Equipment Finance loan portfolio, which management believes is consistent with the cyclical nature of this industry, and to a lesser extent, the SBA portfolio. The Company expects continued stress within this group of borrowers in 2024. Non-interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 15.8%, to $7.1 million. Private Wealth and Company Retirement Plan (“Private Wealth”) fee income decreased $12,000, or 0.4% to $2.9 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.122 billion on December 31, 2023, up $206.9 million from the prior quarter. Fee income is based on overall asset levels and market value performance and is recognized on a one-month lag. The decrease in fourth quarter fees reflects weaker market performance in September and October, partially offset by improved performance in November. Gains on sale of SBA loans decreased $567,000, or 66.6%, to $284,000 driven by the timing of loan sales. SBA gross loan production totaled $14.2 million for the first six months of 2023 and $26.6 million for the last six months of 2023. Commercial loan swap fee income of $438,000 decreased by $554,000, or 55.8%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment. Other fee income decreased $299,000 to $1.7 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company’s investments in mezzanine funds in the fourth quarter. Income from mezzanine funds was $860,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the linked quarter. Income from mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments. Frequency of the income recognized from mezzanine funds will occur quarterly, prospectively. 1 Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets. Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.9%, to $21.6 million, while operating expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.8%, to $21.4 million. Compensation expense was $14.5 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.1 million, or 7.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a $563,000 decrease in the annual cash incentive bonus and profit sharing accruals, a $240,000 decrease in incentive compensation mainly due to timing of payouts on loan and deposit production, and a $101,000 decrease in Social Security expenses as employees met annual maximums in the prior quarter. Average full-time equivalents (“FTEs”) for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 343, down from 349 in the linked quarter. The Company’s compensation philosophy is to provide base salaries competitive with the market. Given the competitive job market and the critical importance to the Company of retaining employees, annual base salaries were increased an additional $1.5 million, or approximately 4.1%, in the aggregate for 2024. As of December 31, 2023, we had 15 open positions, 11 of which were filled in January 2024. Professional fees were $1.3 million, decreasing $116,000, or 8.1%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in recruiting expenses. FDIC insurance expense was $585,000, decreasing $95,000, or 14.0%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate. Other non-interest expense decreased $231,000, or 14.6%, to $1.4 million from the linked quarter primarily due to a $570,000 decrease in liquidation expense related to an Asset-Based Lending (“ABL”) ABL loan relationship. In past loan resolutions, the Bank has been able to recover similar liquidation expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in charitable contributions and travel expense. Income tax expense increased $624,000, or 30.0%, to $2.7 million. The effective tax rate was 21.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 17.3% for the linked quarter. Management completed its analysis of the Wisconsin State Budget 2023, which included language that provides an exemption for state tax on certain loan income for loans to Wisconsin small businesses. Management estimates this law will eliminate the Bank’s Wisconsin state income tax in 2023 and the foreseeable future. This conclusion results in a 2023 benefit of $2.3 million more than offset by a one-time $2.8 million charge to state income tax expense to recognize a valuation allowance on deferred state income taxes. Based on expected earnings, reduction in state tax, and future tax credit investments, the Company expects to report an effective tax rate between 18% and 19% for 2024. Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $86.2 million, or 12.5% annualized, to $2.850 billion. Management expects loan growth to moderate to our long term target of 10% in future quarters. Management is evaluating loan sale and participation strategies as a means of adding to and further diversifying fee income while maintaining regulatory capital ratios at greater than well-capitalized levels. The average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.21%, up 15 basis points from 7.06% in the prior quarter. Additionally, $247.5 million of new and renewed loans were originated in the quarter at a weighted average yield of 7.86%. Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loans increased by $64.5 million, or 15.8% annualized, to $1.700 billion. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-owner occupied CRE and multi-family loans. Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) loans increased $22.1 million, or 8.0% annualized, to $1.106 billion. The increase was due to growth across the majority of the Bank’s C&I products and geographies. Total period-end in-market deposits increased $149.8 million, or 27.4% annualized, to $2.339 billion, compared to $2.189 billion. The average rate paid was 3.20%, up 23 basis points from 2.97% in the prior quarter. The increase was due to growth in all major in-market deposit categories. During the quarter, non-maturity deposit balance increases were split between $68.3 million in growth from new accounts at a weighted average rate of 3.54% and $76.0 million in growth from existing accounts at a weighted average rate of 2.83%, compared to 2.72% in the linked quarter. Certificate of deposit runoff of $163.4 million at a weighted average rate of 4.22% was replaced by new and renewed certificates of deposit of $170.8 million at a weighted average rate of 4.69%. Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances, brokered deposits, and deposits gathered through internet deposit listing services, decreased $43.0 million, or 22.0% annualized, to $739.2 million. Wholesale deposits decreased $10.0 million to $457.7 million, compared to $467.7 million, as in-market deposit growth exceeded earning asset growth . Consistent with the Bank’s long-held philosophy to manage interest rate risk, management will continue to utilize the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funds to match-fund fixed-rate loans as necessary. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits decreased 8 basis points to 4.15% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 4.4 years from 4.0 years. FHLB advances decreased $33.0 million to $281.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances decreased 3 basis points to 2.45% and the weighted average original maturity was 5.2 years for both periods. Non-performing assets increased $3.2 million to $20.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets, up from 0.52% in the prior quarter driven by Equipment Finance loans within the C&I portfolio. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to defaults by transportation and logistics borrowers in our Equipment Finance loan portfolio, which management believes is consistent with the cyclical nature of this industry. While we continue to expect full repayment of the one ABL loan that defaulted during the second quarter of 2023, the liquidation process has transitioned into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, likely delaying final resolution until the second half of 2024. Excluding the ABL loan, non-performing assets totaled $12.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets in the current quarter and $8.1 million, or 0.24% of total assets in the linked quarter. The allowance for credit losses, including the unfunded credit commitments reserve, increased $2.0 million, or 6.3%, as increases in specific reserves and the general reserve from loan growth were partially offset by a decrease in the general reserve due a decrease in qualitative factors and an improved economic outlook in our model forecast. The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded credit commitment reserves, as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16% compared to 1.12% in the prior quarter. Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.6%, to $29.5 million. The increase in net interest income primarily reflects an increase in average gross loans and leases, partially offset by lower fees in lieu of interest and net interest margin compression. Fees in lieu of interest decreased from $1.3 million to $1.1 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 8.9%. The yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.85% compared to 5.79%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.71%, compared to 5.59%. This increase in yield was primarily due to the increase in short-term market rates and the reinvestment of cash flows from the securities and fixed rate loan portfolios in a rising rate environment. The daily average effective federal funds rate increased 168 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, which equates to an average adjusted interest-earning asset beta of 67.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year period. The rate paid for average interest-bearing in-market deposits increased 198 basis points to 3.99% from 2.01%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 159 basis points to 3.27% from 1.67%. The total bank funding beta was 94.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 3.69% from 4.15%. Adjusted net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.50% from 3.94%. The Company reported a provision expense of $2.6 million, compared to $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is mainly due to an increase in specific reserves related to the Equipment Finance lending portfolio. Non-interest income of $7.1 million increased by $121,000, or 1.7%, from $7.0 million in the prior year period. Private Wealth fee income increased $363,000, or 14.1%, to $2.9 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.122 billion at December 31, 2023, up $461.5 million, or 17.3%. Commercial loan swap fee income of $438,000 decreased by $318,000, or 42.1%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment. Service charges on deposits increased $57,000, or 7.2%, to $848,000, driven by new in-market deposit relationships partially offset by an increase in the earnings credit rate commensurate with the rising rate environment. Other fee income decreased $18,000, or 1.0%, to $1.7 million, primarily due to the recognition of a $809,000 bank-owned life insurance death benefit in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher returns on the Company’s investments in mezzanine funds. Income from mezzanine funds was $860,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $92,000 in the prior year quarter. Income on mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the value of underlying investments. Non-interest expense increased $421,000, or 2.0%, to $21.6 million. Operating expense increased $0.7 million, or 3.5%, to $21.4 million. Compensation expense decreased $817,000, or 5.4%, to $14.5 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily due to a lower estimated annual incentive cash bonus program accrual partially offset by an increase in average FTEs and annual merit increases and promotions. Average FTEs increased 2% to 343 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 336 in the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of expanded hiring efforts that have successfully driven growth while maintaining positive operating leverage. FDIC insurance increased $382,000, or 188.2%, to $585,000, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate and the assessable base. Computer software expense increased $228,000, or 20.9%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to continued investment in technology to support the Company’s growth initiatives. Data processing expense increased $130,000, or 16.1%, to $936,000, primarily due to an increase in core processing costs commensurate with loan and deposit account growth, as well as various project implementations. Professional fees expense increased $103,000, or 8.5%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to an increase in recruiting expense and a general increase in other professional consulting services for various projects. Marketing expense increased $83,000, or 12.9%, to $724,000, primarily due to an increase in business development efforts and advertising projects commensurate with our expanded sales force. Other expenses increased $429,000, or 46.5%, to $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in SBA recourse provision, travel expenses, swap credit valuation, and liquidation expenses. This was partially offset by a decrease in donations and contributions due to a non-recurring contribution to First Business Charitable Foundation totaling $809,000 in the prior year quarter. Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $407.2 million, or 16.7%, to $2.850 billion. C&I loans increased $252.5 million, or 29.6%, to $1.106 billion, due to growth across all products and geographies. CRE loans increased $157.9 million, or 10.2%, to $1.700 billion, primarily due to increases in non-owner occupied CRE and multi-family loans. Total period-end in-market deposits grew $373.1 million, or 19.0%, to $2.339 billion, and the average rate paid increased 177 basis points to 3.20%. The increase in rate paid on in-market deposits was primarily due to a change in product mix. Period-end wholesale funding increased $120.6 million to $739.2 million. Wholesale deposits increased $255.5 million to $457.7 million, as the Bank utilized more wholesale deposits in lieu of FHLB advances to build excess liquidity and to match-fund fixed rate assets. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 49 basis points to 4.15% and the weighted average effective maturity increased to 4.4 years from 2.1 years. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy to use the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funding, the Company has entered into several derivative contracts hedging a portion of the wholesale deposits to reduce the fixed rate funding costs. FHLB advances decreased $134.9 million to $281.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 24 basis points to 2.45% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 5.2 years from 3.7 years. Non-performing assets increased to $20.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.13% of total assets, driven by the ABL, SBA, and Equipment Finance loan portfolios within the C&I portfolio. Excluding one ABL loan for which we expect full repayment, non-performing assets totaled $12.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves, increased $8.8 million to $33.0 million, compared to $24.2 million due to an increase in specific reserves, loan growth, and a change in accounting standard. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16%, compared to the allowance for loan losses of 0.99% under the incurred loss model. Share Repurchase Program Update As previously announced, effective January 27, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase by the Company of shares of its common stock with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $5.0 million, effective January 31, 2023 through January 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 65,112 shares for approximately $2.0 million at an average cost of $30.72 per share. At this time, the Company does not expect to renew the current plan or adopt a new plan upon its expiration due to strong balance sheet growth. Investor Presentation The Company has prepared investor presentation materials that management intends to use from time to time in discussions about the Company’s operations and performance. The presentation will be available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at firstbusiness.bank and will also be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 26, 2024. About First Business Bank First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank. This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect First Business Bank’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including among other things: Adverse changes in the economy or business conditions, either nationally or in our markets including, without limitation, inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, or any future public health epidemics. Competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions nationally and in the Company’s markets. Increases in defaults by borrowers and other delinquencies. Management’s ability to manage growth effectively, including the successful expansion of our client service, administrative infrastructure, and internal management systems. Fluctuations in interest rates and market prices. Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and its subsidiaries. Changes in tax requirements, including tax rate changes, new tax laws, and revised tax law interpretations. Fraud, including client and system failure or breaches of our network security, including the Company’s internet banking activities. Failure to comply with the applicable SBA regulations in order to maintain the eligibility of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans. Recent volatility in the banking sector may result in new legislation, regulations or policy changes that could subject the Company and the Bank to increased government regulation and supervision. The proportion of the Company’s deposit account balances that exceed FDIC insurance limits may expose the Bank to enhanced liquidity risk. The Company may be subject to increases in FDIC insurance assessments as a result of the recent bank failures. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,510 $ 132,915 $ 112,809 $ 185,973 $ 102,682 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 297,006 272,163 253,626 236,989 212,024 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,503 8,689 9,830 11,461 12,635 Loans held for sale 4,589 4,168 2,191 2,697 2,632 Loans and leases receivable 2,850,261 2,764,014 2,674,583 2,539,363 2,443,066 Allowance for credit losses (31,275 ) (29,331 ) (28,115 ) (26,140 ) (24,230 ) Loans and leases receivable, net 2,818,986 2,734,683 2,646,468 2,513,223 2,418,836 Premises and equipment, net 6,190 6,157 5,094 4,933 4,340 Repossessed assets 247 61 65 89 95 Right-of-use assets 6,559 6,800 7,049 7,355 7,690 Bank-owned life insurance 55,536 55,123 54,747 54,383 54,018 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,042 13,528 14,482 13,088 17,812 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,023 12,110 12,073 12,160 12,159 Derivatives 55,597 93,702 70,440 54,612 68,581 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 91,058 78,751 76,864 67,448 63,107 Total assets $ 3,507,846 $ 3,418,850 $ 3,265,738 $ 3,164,411 $ 2,976,611 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity In-market deposits $ 2,339,071 $ 2,189,264 $ 2,073,744 $ 2,054,752 $ 1,965,970 Wholesale deposits 457,708 467,743 455,108 422,088 202,236 Total deposits 2,796,779 2,657,007 2,528,852 2,476,840 2,168,206 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 330,916 363,891 370,113 341,859 456,808 Lease liabilities 8,954 9,236 9,499 9,822 10,175 Derivatives 51,949 78,696 61,147 49,012 61,419 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 29,660 29,262 23,495 20,297 19,363 Total liabilities 3,218,258 3,138,092 2,993,106 2,897,830 2,715,971 Total stockholders’ equity 289,588 280,758 272,632 266,581 260,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,507,846 $ 3,418,850 $ 3,265,738 $ 3,164,411 $ 2,976,611 STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total interest income $ 54,762 $ 50,941 $ 47,161 $ 42,064 $ 38,319 $ 194,928 $ 121,371 Total interest expense 25,222 22,345 19,414 15,359 10,867 82,340 22,949 Net interest income 29,540 28,596 27,747 26,705 27,452 112,588 98,422 Provision for credit losses 2,573 1,817 2,231 1,561 702 8,182 (3,868 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 26,967 26,779 25,516 25,144 26,750 104,406 102,290 Private wealth management service fees 2,933 2,945 2,893 2,654 2,570 11,425 10,881 Gain on sale of SBA loans 284 851 444 476 269 2,055 2,537 Service charges on deposits 848 835 766 682 791 3,131 3,849 Loan fees 869 786 905 803 847 3,363 3,010 Loss on sale of securities — — (45 ) — — (45 ) — Swap fees 438 992 977 557 756 2,964 1,793 Other non-interest income 1,722 2,021 1,434 3,238 1,740 8,415 7,358 Total non-interest income 7,094 8,430 7,374 8,410 6,973 31,308 29,428 Compensation 14,450 15,573 15,129 15,908 15,267 61,059 57,742 Occupancy 571 575 603 631 669 2,381 2,358 Professional fees 1,313 1,429 1,240 1,343 1,210 5,325 4,881 Data processing 936 953 1,061 875 806 3,826 3,197 Marketing 724 758 779 628 641 2,889 2,354 Equipment 340 349 355 295 359 1,340 1,091 Computer software 1,317 1,289 1,197 1,183 1,089 4,985 4,416 FDIC insurance 585 680 580 394 203 2,238 1,042 Other non-interest expense 1,352 1,583 1,087 510 923 4,532 2,393 Total non-interest expense 21,588 23,189 22,031 21,767 21,167 88,575 79,474 Income before income tax expense 12,473 12,020 10,859 11,787 12,556 47,139 52,244 Income tax expense 2,703 2,079 2,522 2,808 2,400 10,112 11,386 Net income $ 9,770 $ 9,941 $ 8,337 $ 8,979 $ 10,156 $ 37,027 $ 40,858 Preferred stock dividends 219 218 219 219 219 875 683 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,551 $ 9,723 $ 8,118 $ 8,760 $ 9,937 $ 36,152 $ 40,175 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 1.15 $ 1.17 $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 1.18 $ 4.33 $ 4.75 Diluted earnings 1.15 1.17 0.98 1.05 1.18 4.33 4.75 Dividends declared 0.2275 0.2275 0.2275 0.2275 0.1975 0.91 0.79 Book value 33.39 32.32 31.34 30.65 29.74 33.39 29.74 Tangible book value 31.94 30.87 29.89 29.19 28.28 31.94 28.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 8,110,462 8,107,641 8,061,841 8,148,525 8,180,531 8,131,251 8,226,943 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1) 8,110,462 8,107,641 8,061,841 8,148,525 8,180,531 8,131,251 8,226,943 (1) Excluding participating securities. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,675,926 $ 27,359 6.53 % $ 1,605,464 $ 25,623 6.38 % $ 1,515,975 $ 20,948 5.53 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 1,089,558 22,751 8.35 % 1,059,512 21,635 8.17 % 819,766 14,972 7.31 % Consumer and other loans(1) 45,309 577 5.09 % 46,875 610 5.21 % 48,350 514 4.25 % Total loans and leases receivable(1) 2,810,793 50,687 7.21 % 2,711,851 47,868 7.06 % 2,384,091 36,434 6.11 % Mortgage-related securities(2) 221,708 2,061 3.72 % 204,291 1,681 3.29 % 164,120 1,008 2.46 % Other investment securities(3) 67,444 541 3.21 % 67,546 517 3.06 % 49,850 261 2.09 % FHLB stock 12,960 279 8.61 % 14,770 323 8.75 % 16,281 301 7.40 % Short-term investments 86,580 1,193 5.51 % 40,318 552 5.48 % 34,807 315 3.62 % Total interest-earning assets 3,199,485 54,761 6.85 % 3,038,776 50,941 6.71 % 2,649,149 38,319 5.79 % Non-interest-earning assets 255,167 237,464 218,326 Total assets $ 3,454,652 $ 3,276,240 $ 2,867,475 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 785,480 7,657 3.90 % $ 731,529 6,774 3.70 % $ 492,586 2,360 1.92 % Money market 734,903 7,145 3.89 % 657,183 5,871 3.57 % 748,502 3,784 2.02 % Certificates of deposit 278,438 3,160 4.54 % 282,674 2,986 4.23 % 148,949 849 2.28 % Wholesale deposits 450,880 4,682 4.15 % 410,494 4,172 4.07 % 128,908 1,180 3.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,249,701 22,644 4.03 % 2,081,880 19,803 3.80 % 1,518,945 8,173 2.15 % FHLB advances 301,773 1,851 2.45 % 342,117 2,117 2.48 % 389,310 2,149 2.21 % Other borrowings 49,394 727 5.89 % 34,745 425 4.89 % 41,143 545 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,600,868 25,222 3.88 % 2,458,742 22,345 3.64 % 1,949,398 10,867 2.23 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 448,818 434,330 560,588 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 119,833 105,079 100,998 Total liabilities 3,169,519 2,998,151 2,610,984 Stockholders’ equity 285,133 278,089 256,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,454,652 $ 3,276,240 $ 2,867,475 Net interest income $ 29,539 $ 28,596 $ 27,452 Interest rate spread 2.97 % 3.07 % 3.56 % Net interest-earning assets $ 598,617 $ 580,034 $ 699,751 Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.76 % 4.15 % (1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,586,967 $ 98,370 6.20 % $ 1,484,239 $ 66,917 4.51 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 1,013,866 81,963 8.08 % 771,056 46,575 6.04 % Consumer and other loans(1) 47,018 2,316 4.93 % 49,695 1,876 3.78 % Total loans and leases receivable(1) 2,647,851 182,649 6.90 % 2,304,990 115,368 5.01 % Mortgage-related securities(2) 200,383 6,433 3.21 % 173,495 3,486 2.01 % Other investment securities(3) 62,921 1,770 2.81 % 51,700 986 1.91 % FHLB stock 15,162 1,231 8.12 % 16,462 989 6.01 % Short-term investments 54,311 2,845 5.24 % 30,845 542 1.76 % Total interest-earning assets 2,980,628 194,928 6.54 % 2,577,492 121,371 4.71 % Non-interest-earning assets 231,521 175,424 Total assets $ 3,212,149 $ 2,752,916 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 689,500 23,727 3.44 % $ 503,668 3,963 0.79 % Money market 681,336 22,129 3.25 % 761,469 6,241 0.82 % Certificates of deposit 273,387 11,209 4.10 % 97,448 1,358 1.39 % Wholesale deposits 346,285 14,353 4.14 % 48,825 1,616 3.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,990,508 71,418 3.59 % 1,411,410 13,178 0.93 % FHLB advances 351,990 8,881 2.52 % 414,191 7,024 1.70 % Other borrowings 38,891 2,041 5.25 % 43,818 2,243 5.12 % Junior subordinated notes(5) — — — % 2,429 504 20.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,381,389 82,340 3.46 % 1,871,848 22,949 1.23 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 453,930 566,230 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 102,668 65,611 Total liabilities 2,937,987 2,503,689 Stockholders’ equity 274,162 249,227 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,212,149 $ 2,752,916 Net interest income $ 112,588 $ 98,422 Interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.48 % Net interest-earning assets $ 599,239 $ 705,644 Net interest margin 3.78 % 3.82 % (1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates. (5) The calculation for the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $236,000 in accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs. ASSET AND LIABILITY BETA ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Average

Yield/Rate(3) Average

Yield/Rate(3) Increase

(Decrease) Average

Yield/Rate(3) Increase

(Decrease) Average

Yield/Rate Average

Yield/Rate Increase

(Decrease) Total loans and leases receivable (a) 7.21 % 7.06 % 0.15 % 6.11 % 1.10 % 6.90 % 5.01 % 1.89 % Total interest-earning assets(b) 6.85 % 6.71 % 0.14 % 5.79 % 1.06 % 6.54 % 4.71 % 1.83 % Adjusted total loans and leases receivable (1)(c) 7.06 % 6.97 % 0.09 % 5.89 % 1.17 % 6.78 % 4.78 % 2.00 % Adjusted total interest-earning assets (1)(d) 6.71 % 6.63 % 0.08 % 5.59 % 1.12 % 6.43 % 4.50 % 1.93 % Total in-market deposits(e) 3.20 % 2.97 % 0.23 % 1.43 % 1.77 % 2.72 % 0.60 % 2.12 % Total bank funding(f) 3.27 % 3.07 % 0.20 % 1.67 % 1.60 % 2.87 % 0.84 % 2.03 % Net interest margin(g) 3.69 % 3.76 % (0.07 )% 4.15 % (0.46 )% 3.78 % 3.82 % (0.04 )% Adjusted net interest margin(h) 3.50 % 3.66 % (0.16 )% 3.94 % (0.44 ) % 3.63 % 3.63 % — % Effective fed funds rate (2)(i) 5.33 % 5.26 % 0.07 % 3.65 % 1.68 % 5.02 % 1.69 % 3.33 % Beta Calculations: Total loans and leases receivable(a)/(i) 65.5 % 56.76 % Total interest-earning assets(b)/(i) 63.1 % 54.98 % Adjusted total loans and leases receivable (1)(c)/(i) 69.6 % 60.06 % Adjusted total interest-earning assets (1)(d)/(i) 67.0 % 57.87 % Total in-market deposits(e/i) 105.4 % 63.66 % Total bank funding(f)/(i) 94.6 % 60.96 % Net interest margin(g/i) (27.4 )% (1.20 )% Adjusted net interest margin(h/i) (26.2 )% — % (1) Excluding fees in lieu of interest. (2) Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Effective Federal Funds Rate [DFF]. Retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Represents average daily rate. (3) Represents annualized yields/rates. PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change due to qualitative factor changes $ (432 ) $ 506 $ (50 ) $ 9 $ 85 $ 33 $ (384 ) Change due to quantitative factor changes (260 ) (1,372 ) (295 ) 474 (930 ) (1,453 ) (2,012 ) Charge-offs 724 562 329 166 818 1,781 979 Recoveries (114 ) (84 ) (245 ) (107 ) (203 ) (548 ) (4,741 ) Change in reserves on individually evaluated loans, net 2,008 1,265 1,093 (36 ) (50 ) 4,330 146 Change due to loan growth, net 629 817 1,227 979 982 3,652 2,144 Change in unfunded commitment reserves 17 123 172 76 — 387 — Total provision for credit losses $ 2,572 $ 1,817 $ 2,231 $ 1,561 $ 702 $ 8,182 $ (3,868 ) PERFORMANCE RATIOS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11 % 1.19 % 1.04 % 1.17 % 1.39 % 1.13 % 1.46 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.99 % 14.62 % 12.58 % 13.96 % 16.26 % 13.79 % 16.79 % Efficiency ratio 58.34 % 61.96 % 61.68 % 62.02 % 61.45 % 60.99 % 62.31 % Interest rate spread 2.97 % 3.07 % 3.15 % 3.19 % 3.56 % 3.08 % 3.48 % Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.86 % 4.15 % 3.78 % 3.82 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.02 % 123.59 % 124.82 % 130.09 % 135.90 % 125.16 % 137.70 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Non-accrual loans and leases $ 20,597 $ 17,628 $ 15,721 $ 3,412 $ 3,659 Repossessed assets 247 61 65 89 95 Total non-performing assets $ 20,844 $ 17,689 $ 15,786 $ 3,501 $ 3,754 Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases 0.72 % 0.64 % 0.59 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus repossessed assets 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.59 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.48 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases 160.21 % 176.06 % 188.90 % 807.44 % 662.20 % NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Charge-offs $ 724 $ 562 $ 329 $ 166 $ 818 $ 1,781 $ 979 Recoveries (114 ) (84 ) (245 ) (107 ) (203 ) (548 ) (4,741 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 610 $ 478 $ 84 $ 59 $ 615 $ 1,233 $ (3,762 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.05 % (0.16 )% CAPITAL RATIOS As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.19 % 11.20 % 10.70 % 11.04 % 11.26 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 8.74 % 8.74 % 8.70 % 9.01 % 9.20 % Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 8.38 % 8.37 % 8.32 % 8.61 % 8.79 % Tier I capital to adjusted assets 8.43 % 8.65 % 8.80 % 9.00 % 9.17 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.60 % 7.53 % 7.64 % 7.69 % 7.98 % LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate - owner occupied (1) $ 256,479 $ 236,058 $ 244,039 $ 233,725 $ 268,354 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied (1) 773,494 753,517 715,309 675,087 687,091 Construction (1) 193,080 211,828 217,069 212,916 218,751 Multi-family (1) 450,529 409,714 392,297 384,043 350,026 1-4 family (1) 26,289 24,235 23,063 23,404 17,728 Total commercial real estate 1,699,871 1,635,352 1,591,777 1,529,175 1,541,950 Commercial and industrial (1) 1,105,835 1,083,698 1,036,921 963,328 853,327 Consumer and other (1) 44,312 44,808 45,743 46,773 47,938 Total gross loans and leases receivable 2,850,018 2,763,858 2,674,441 2,539,276 2,443,215 Less: Allowance for credit losses 31,275 29,331 28,115 26,140 24,230 Deferred loan fees (243 ) (156 ) (142 ) (87 ) 149 Loans and leases receivable, net $ 2,818,986 $ 2,734,683 $ 2,646,468 $ 2,513,223 $ 2,418,836 (1) On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted ASU 2016-03 Financial Instruments - Credit losses (“ASC 326”). The Bank adopted ASC 326 using the modified retrospective method which does not require restatement of prior periods. The balances as of March 31, 2023 reflect a reclassification of $43 million to commercial and industrial from commercial real estate, and $7 million from consumer and other to commercial real estate. DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 445,376 $ 430,011 $ 419,294 $ 471,904 $ 537,107 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 895,319 779,789 719,198 612,500 576,601 Money market accounts 711,245 694,199 641,969 662,157 698,505 Certificates of deposit 287,131 285,265 293,283 308,191 153,757 Wholesale deposits 457,708 467,743 455,108 422,088 202,236 Total deposits $ 2,796,779 $ 2,657,007 $ 2,528,852 $ 2,476,840 $ 2,168,206 Uninsured deposits $ 994,687 $ 916,083 $ 867,397 $ 974,242 $ 967,465 Less: uninsured deposits collateralized by pledged assets 17,051 28,873 37,670 32,468 14,326 Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits 977,636 887,210 829,727 941,774 953,139 % of total deposits 35.0 % 33.4 % 32.8 % 38.0 % 44.0 % SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Short-term investments $ 107,162 $ 109,612 $ 80,510 $ 159,859 $ 76,871 Collateral value of unencumbered pledged loans 367,471 315,067 265,884 296,393 184,415 Market value of unencumbered securities 259,791 236,618 217,074 200,332 188,353 Readily available liquidity 734,424 661,297 563,468 656,584 449,639 Fed fund lines 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 Excess brokered CD capacity(1) 1,231,791 1,090,864 1,017,590 1,027,869 1,162,241 Total liquidity $ 2,011,215 $ 1,797,161 $ 1,626,058 $ 1,729,453 $ 1,656,880 Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits 977,636 887,210 829,727 941,774 953,139 (1) Bank internal policy limits brokered CDs to 50% of total bank funding when combined with FHLB advances. PRIVATE WEALTH OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Trust assets under management $ 2,898,516 $ 2,715,801 $ 2,707,390 $ 2,615,670 $ 2,483,811 Trust assets under administration 223,013 198,864 199,729 188,458 176,225 Total trust assets $ 3,121,529 $ 2,914,665 $ 2,907,119 $ 2,804,128 $ 2,660,036 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) (“GAAP”). Although the Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE “Tangible book value per share” is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. “Tangible common equity” itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures. (Unaudited) As of