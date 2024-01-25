First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $9.6 million, or earnings per share of $1.15 on a diluted basis. This compares to net income available to common shareholders of $9.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“We had tremendous success attracting new client relationships in the fourth quarter, which again drove robust loan and deposit growth and resulted in record pre-tax, pre-provision income,” said Corey Chambas, Chief Executive Officer. “2023 marked the culmination of our five-year strategic plan in which First Business Bank committed to growing loans, deposits, and revenues at a 10% annual pace. We surpassed our own expectations by achieving a 17% increase in loans, a 29% increase in deposits, and a 13% increase in operating revenue. We outperformed our peers and delivered significant value to our shareholders by growing pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings by 17% over 2022, while tangible book value per share rose 13%. Additionally, we grew Private Wealth assets under management and administration to record levels, exceeding $3 billion for the first time. Our team executed our plan with consistency and efficiency, producing outstanding results even as industry net interest margins narrowed and industry asset quality began to normalize away from the historically pristine levels seen in recent years.”
“We are pleased with our ability to manage net interest margin in the current interest rate environment,” Chambas added. “Much of our success stems from our relationship-based approach to deposit generation. This requires accepting incremental short-term costs due to marketplace pricing. The fourth quarter demonstrated the success of this long-held deposit-centric strategy, with deposit growth exceeding loan growth and new deposit account balances comprising nearly $70 million of the linked quarter increase.”
“Comprehensive planning has been underway for the past year to develop our strategies and establish our goals for the next five-year period,” Chambas continued. “It is expected this updated strategic plan will be rolled out company-wide in 2024. We expect our team to prioritize quality balance sheet and revenue growth while optimizing technology for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders, evolving with our industry in a manner that stays true to First Business Bank’s deep-rooted culture.”
Quarterly Highlights
- Robust Deposit Growth. Total deposits grew $139.8 million, increasing 21.0% annualized from the third quarter and $628.6 million, or 29.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. In-market deposits grew to a record $2.339 billion, up $149.8 million, or 27.4% annualized, from the third quarter and $373.1 million, or 19.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Successful execution of client deposit initiatives attracted new relationships, which drove in-market deposit growth. New relationships also contributed to increased gross Treasury Management service charges, which grew 16.8% to $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Strong Loan Growth. Loans increased $86.2 million, or 12.5% annualized, from the third quarter of 2023, and $407.2 million, or 16.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting ongoing expansion across the Company’s products and geographies in the fourth quarter.
- Net Interest Income Expansion. Net interest income grew 3.3% from the linked quarter and 7.6% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s continued success in driving double-digit loan and deposit growth supported this expansion, offsetting the ongoing impact of industry-wide net interest margin compression. Net interest margin of 3.69% declined seven basis points from the linked quarter. Recent deposit client acquisition and retention at higher deposit rates drove the decline during the quarter.
- Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (“PTPP”) Income. PTPP income grew to $15.3 million, up 8.4% from the linked quarter and 17.8% from the prior year quarter. This performance reflects solid growth across the Company’s balance sheet and efficient execution of the Company’s revenue growth strategies. PTPP adjusted return on average assets measured 1.77%, compared to 1.72% and 1.81% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.
- Tangible Book Value Growth. The Company’s strong earnings generation produced a 13.9% annualized increase in tangible book value per common share compared to the linked quarter and 12.9% compared to the prior year quarter.
Quarterly Financial Results
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net interest income
$
29,540
$
28,596
$
27,452
$
112,588
$
98,422
Adjusted non-interest income (1)
7,094
8,430
6,164
31,353
28,619
Operating revenue (1)
36,634
37,026
33,616
143,941
127,041
Operating expense (1)
21,374
22,943
20,658
87,788
79,155
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1)
15,260
14,083
12,958
56,153
47,886
Less:
Provision for credit losses
2,573
1,817
702
8,182
(3,868
)
Net loss on repossessed assets
4
4
22
12
49
Contribution to First Business Charitable Foundation
—
—
809
—
809
SBA recourse provision
210
242
(322
)
775
(188
)
Tax credit investment impairment recovery
—
—
—
—
(351
)
Add:
Bank-owned life insurance claim
—
—
809
—
809
Net loss on sale of securities
—
—
—
(45
)
—
Income before income tax expense
12,473
12,020
12,556
47,139
52,244
Income tax expense
2,703
2,079
2,400
10,112
11,386
Net income
$
9,770
$
9,941
$
10,156
$
37,027
$
40,858
Preferred stock dividends
219
218
219
875
683
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,551
$
9,723
$
9,937
$
36,152
$
40,175
Earnings per share, diluted
$
1.15
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
4.33
$
4.75
Book value per share
$
33.39
$
32.32
$
29.74
$
33.39
$
29.74
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
31.94
$
30.87
$
28.28
$
31.94
$
28.28
Net interest margin (2)
3.69
%
3.76
%
4.15
%
3.78
%
3.82
%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)(2)
3.50
%
3.66
%
3.94
%
3.63
%
3.63
%
Fee income ratio (non-interest income / total revenue)
19.36
%
22.77
%
20.26
%
21.76
%
23.02
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
58.34
%
61.96
%
61.45
%
60.99
%
62.31
%
Return on average assets (2)
1.11
%
1.19
%
1.39
%
1.13
%
1.46
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
1.77
%
1.72
%
1.81
%
1.75
%
1.74
%
Return on average common equity (2)
13.99
%
14.62
%
16.26
%
13.79
%
16.79
%
Period-end loans and leases receivable
$
2,850,261
$
2,764,014
$
2,443,066
$
2,850,261
$
2,443,066
Average loans and leases receivable
$
2,810,793
$
2,711,851
$
2,384,091
$
2,647,851
$
2,304,990
Period-end in-market deposits
$
2,339,071
$
2,189,264
$
1,965,970
$
2,339,071
$
1,965,970
Average in-market deposits
$
2,247,639
$
2,105,716
$
1,950,625
$
2,098,153
$
1,928,815
Allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves
$
32,997
$
31,036
$
24,230
$
32,997
$
24,230
Non-performing assets
$
20,844
$
17,689
$
3,754
$
20,844
$
3,754
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases
1.16
%
1.12
%
0.99
%
1.16
%
0.99
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.59
%
0.52
%
0.13
%
0.59
%
0.13
%
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Calculation is annualized.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2023
Net interest income increased $944,000, or 3.3%, to $29.5 million.
- The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average loans and leases receivable and fees in lieu of interest, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans and leases receivable increased $98.9 million, or 14.6% annualized, to $2.811 billion. Fees in lieu of interest, which vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $1.1 million, compared to $582,000 in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $450,000, or 1.6%.
- The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 6.85% from 6.71%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield earned on average interest-earning assets increased 8 basis points to 6.71% from 6.63%. The daily average effective federal funds rate increased 7 basis points compared to the linked quarter, which equates to an average adjusted interest-earning asset beta of 118.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 104.8% in the linked quarter. The cumulative adjusted interest-earning asset beta since December 31, 2021 was 60.4%. The change in yield of the respective interest-earning asset or the rate paid on interest-bearing liability compared to the change in short-term market rates is commonly referred to as a beta.
- The rate paid for average interest-bearing, in-market deposits increased 25 basis points to 3.99% from 3.74% due to heightened competition for deposits. Similarly, the rate paid for average total bank funding increased 20 basis points to 3.27% from 3.07%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The cumulative bank funding beta since December 31, 2021 was 56.0%.
- Net interest margin was 3.69%, down 7 basis points compared to 3.76% in the linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin1 was 3.50%, down 16 basis points compared to 3.66% in the linked quarter. The decrease in adjusted net interest margin was due to an increase in the rate paid on total bank funding, partially offset by an increase in the yield on average interest earning assets.
- Management believes net interest margin is nearing a floor, and based on current trends we believe our net interest margin should stabilize above our existing strategic plan goal of 3.50%.
The Bank reported a provision expense of $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter provision expense included increases of $2.0 million in net specific reserves, $629,000 due to strong loan growth, and net charge-offs of $610,000. This expense was partially offset by a $432,000 reduction due to qualitative factor changes and a $260,000 reduction in general reserve due to an improved economic outlook in our model forecast compared to the prior period. Similar to the third quarter, the increase in specific reserves and charge-offs was primarily related to defaults by transportation and logistics borrowers in our Equipment Finance loan portfolio, which management believes is consistent with the cyclical nature of this industry, and to a lesser extent, the SBA portfolio. The Company expects continued stress within this group of borrowers in 2024.
Non-interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 15.8%, to $7.1 million.
- Private Wealth and Company Retirement Plan (“Private Wealth”) fee income decreased $12,000, or 0.4% to $2.9 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.122 billion on December 31, 2023, up $206.9 million from the prior quarter. Fee income is based on overall asset levels and market value performance and is recognized on a one-month lag. The decrease in fourth quarter fees reflects weaker market performance in September and October, partially offset by improved performance in November.
- Gains on sale of SBA loans decreased $567,000, or 66.6%, to $284,000 driven by the timing of loan sales. SBA gross loan production totaled $14.2 million for the first six months of 2023 and $26.6 million for the last six months of 2023.
- Commercial loan swap fee income of $438,000 decreased by $554,000, or 55.8%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.
- Other fee income decreased $299,000 to $1.7 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company’s investments in mezzanine funds in the fourth quarter. Income from mezzanine funds was $860,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the linked quarter. Income from mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments. Frequency of the income recognized from mezzanine funds will occur quarterly, prospectively.
1 Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets.
Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.9%, to $21.6 million, while operating expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.8%, to $21.4 million.
- Compensation expense was $14.5 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.1 million, or 7.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a $563,000 decrease in the annual cash incentive bonus and profit sharing accruals, a $240,000 decrease in incentive compensation mainly due to timing of payouts on loan and deposit production, and a $101,000 decrease in Social Security expenses as employees met annual maximums in the prior quarter. Average full-time equivalents (“FTEs”) for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 343, down from 349 in the linked quarter. The Company’s compensation philosophy is to provide base salaries competitive with the market. Given the competitive job market and the critical importance to the Company of retaining employees, annual base salaries were increased an additional $1.5 million, or approximately 4.1%, in the aggregate for 2024. As of December 31, 2023, we had 15 open positions, 11 of which were filled in January 2024.
- Professional fees were $1.3 million, decreasing $116,000, or 8.1%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in recruiting expenses.
- FDIC insurance expense was $585,000, decreasing $95,000, or 14.0%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate.
- Other non-interest expense decreased $231,000, or 14.6%, to $1.4 million from the linked quarter primarily due to a $570,000 decrease in liquidation expense related to an Asset-Based Lending (“ABL”) ABL loan relationship. In past loan resolutions, the Bank has been able to recover similar liquidation expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in charitable contributions and travel expense.
Income tax expense increased $624,000, or 30.0%, to $2.7 million. The effective tax rate was 21.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 17.3% for the linked quarter. Management completed its analysis of the Wisconsin State Budget 2023, which included language that provides an exemption for state tax on certain loan income for loans to Wisconsin small businesses. Management estimates this law will eliminate the Bank’s Wisconsin state income tax in 2023 and the foreseeable future. This conclusion results in a 2023 benefit of $2.3 million more than offset by a one-time $2.8 million charge to state income tax expense to recognize a valuation allowance on deferred state income taxes. Based on expected earnings, reduction in state tax, and future tax credit investments, the Company expects to report an effective tax rate between 18% and 19% for 2024.
Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $86.2 million, or 12.5% annualized, to $2.850 billion. Management expects loan growth to moderate to our long term target of 10% in future quarters. Management is evaluating loan sale and participation strategies as a means of adding to and further diversifying fee income while maintaining regulatory capital ratios at greater than well-capitalized levels. The average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.21%, up 15 basis points from 7.06% in the prior quarter. Additionally, $247.5 million of new and renewed loans were originated in the quarter at a weighted average yield of 7.86%.
- Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loans increased by $64.5 million, or 15.8% annualized, to $1.700 billion. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-owner occupied CRE and multi-family loans.
- Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) loans increased $22.1 million, or 8.0% annualized, to $1.106 billion. The increase was due to growth across the majority of the Bank’s C&I products and geographies.
Total period-end in-market deposits increased $149.8 million, or 27.4% annualized, to $2.339 billion, compared to $2.189 billion. The average rate paid was 3.20%, up 23 basis points from 2.97% in the prior quarter.
- The increase was due to growth in all major in-market deposit categories. During the quarter, non-maturity deposit balance increases were split between $68.3 million in growth from new accounts at a weighted average rate of 3.54% and $76.0 million in growth from existing accounts at a weighted average rate of 2.83%, compared to 2.72% in the linked quarter. Certificate of deposit runoff of $163.4 million at a weighted average rate of 4.22% was replaced by new and renewed certificates of deposit of $170.8 million at a weighted average rate of 4.69%.
Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances, brokered deposits, and deposits gathered through internet deposit listing services, decreased $43.0 million, or 22.0% annualized, to $739.2 million.
- Wholesale deposits decreased $10.0 million to $457.7 million, compared to $467.7 million, as in-market deposit growth exceeded earning asset growth . Consistent with the Bank’s long-held philosophy to manage interest rate risk, management will continue to utilize the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funds to match-fund fixed-rate loans as necessary. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits decreased 8 basis points to 4.15% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 4.4 years from 4.0 years.
- FHLB advances decreased $33.0 million to $281.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances decreased 3 basis points to 2.45% and the weighted average original maturity was 5.2 years for both periods.
Non-performing assets increased $3.2 million to $20.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets, up from 0.52% in the prior quarter driven by Equipment Finance loans within the C&I portfolio. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to defaults by transportation and logistics borrowers in our Equipment Finance loan portfolio, which management believes is consistent with the cyclical nature of this industry. While we continue to expect full repayment of the one ABL loan that defaulted during the second quarter of 2023, the liquidation process has transitioned into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, likely delaying final resolution until the second half of 2024. Excluding the ABL loan, non-performing assets totaled $12.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets in the current quarter and $8.1 million, or 0.24% of total assets in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses, including the unfunded credit commitments reserve, increased $2.0 million, or 6.3%, as increases in specific reserves and the general reserve from loan growth were partially offset by a decrease in the general reserve due a decrease in qualitative factors and an improved economic outlook in our model forecast. The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded credit commitment reserves, as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16% compared to 1.12% in the prior quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022
Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.6%, to $29.5 million.
- The increase in net interest income primarily reflects an increase in average gross loans and leases, partially offset by lower fees in lieu of interest and net interest margin compression. Fees in lieu of interest decreased from $1.3 million to $1.1 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 8.9%.
- The yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.85% compared to 5.79%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.71%, compared to 5.59%. This increase in yield was primarily due to the increase in short-term market rates and the reinvestment of cash flows from the securities and fixed rate loan portfolios in a rising rate environment. The daily average effective federal funds rate increased 168 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, which equates to an average adjusted interest-earning asset beta of 67.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year period.
- The rate paid for average interest-bearing in-market deposits increased 198 basis points to 3.99% from 2.01%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 159 basis points to 3.27% from 1.67%. The total bank funding beta was 94.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year period.
- Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 3.69% from 4.15%. Adjusted net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.50% from 3.94%.
The Company reported a provision expense of $2.6 million, compared to $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is mainly due to an increase in specific reserves related to the Equipment Finance lending portfolio.
Non-interest income of $7.1 million increased by $121,000, or 1.7%, from $7.0 million in the prior year period.
- Private Wealth fee income increased $363,000, or 14.1%, to $2.9 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.122 billion at December 31, 2023, up $461.5 million, or 17.3%.
- Commercial loan swap fee income of $438,000 decreased by $318,000, or 42.1%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.
- Service charges on deposits increased $57,000, or 7.2%, to $848,000, driven by new in-market deposit relationships partially offset by an increase in the earnings credit rate commensurate with the rising rate environment.
- Other fee income decreased $18,000, or 1.0%, to $1.7 million, primarily due to the recognition of a $809,000 bank-owned life insurance death benefit in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher returns on the Company’s investments in mezzanine funds. Income from mezzanine funds was $860,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $92,000 in the prior year quarter. Income on mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the value of underlying investments.
Non-interest expense increased $421,000, or 2.0%, to $21.6 million. Operating expense increased $0.7 million, or 3.5%, to $21.4 million.
- Compensation expense decreased $817,000, or 5.4%, to $14.5 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily due to a lower estimated annual incentive cash bonus program accrual partially offset by an increase in average FTEs and annual merit increases and promotions. Average FTEs increased 2% to 343 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 336 in the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of expanded hiring efforts that have successfully driven growth while maintaining positive operating leverage.
- FDIC insurance increased $382,000, or 188.2%, to $585,000, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate and the assessable base.
- Computer software expense increased $228,000, or 20.9%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to continued investment in technology to support the Company’s growth initiatives.
- Data processing expense increased $130,000, or 16.1%, to $936,000, primarily due to an increase in core processing costs commensurate with loan and deposit account growth, as well as various project implementations.
- Professional fees expense increased $103,000, or 8.5%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to an increase in recruiting expense and a general increase in other professional consulting services for various projects.
- Marketing expense increased $83,000, or 12.9%, to $724,000, primarily due to an increase in business development efforts and advertising projects commensurate with our expanded sales force.
- Other expenses increased $429,000, or 46.5%, to $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in SBA recourse provision, travel expenses, swap credit valuation, and liquidation expenses. This was partially offset by a decrease in donations and contributions due to a non-recurring contribution to First Business Charitable Foundation totaling $809,000 in the prior year quarter.
Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $407.2 million, or 16.7%, to $2.850 billion.
- C&I loans increased $252.5 million, or 29.6%, to $1.106 billion, due to growth across all products and geographies.
- CRE loans increased $157.9 million, or 10.2%, to $1.700 billion, primarily due to increases in non-owner occupied CRE and multi-family loans.
Total period-end in-market deposits grew $373.1 million, or 19.0%, to $2.339 billion, and the average rate paid increased 177 basis points to 3.20%. The increase in rate paid on in-market deposits was primarily due to a change in product mix.
Period-end wholesale funding increased $120.6 million to $739.2 million.
- Wholesale deposits increased $255.5 million to $457.7 million, as the Bank utilized more wholesale deposits in lieu of FHLB advances to build excess liquidity and to match-fund fixed rate assets. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 49 basis points to 4.15% and the weighted average effective maturity increased to 4.4 years from 2.1 years. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy to use the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funding, the Company has entered into several derivative contracts hedging a portion of the wholesale deposits to reduce the fixed rate funding costs.
- FHLB advances decreased $134.9 million to $281.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 24 basis points to 2.45% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 5.2 years from 3.7 years.
Non-performing assets increased to $20.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.13% of total assets, driven by the ABL, SBA, and Equipment Finance loan portfolios within the C&I portfolio. Excluding one ABL loan for which we expect full repayment, non-performing assets totaled $12.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets.
The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves, increased $8.8 million to $33.0 million, compared to $24.2 million due to an increase in specific reserves, loan growth, and a change in accounting standard. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16%, compared to the allowance for loan losses of 0.99% under the incurred loss model.
Share Repurchase Program Update
As previously announced, effective January 27, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase by the Company of shares of its common stock with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $5.0 million, effective January 31, 2023 through January 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 65,112 shares for approximately $2.0 million at an average cost of $30.72 per share. At this time, the Company does not expect to renew the current plan or adopt a new plan upon its expiration due to strong balance sheet growth.
Investor Presentation
The Company has prepared investor presentation materials that management intends to use from time to time in discussions about the Company’s operations and performance. The presentation will be available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at firstbusiness.bank and will also be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 26, 2024.
About First Business Bank
First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.
This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect First Business Bank’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including among other things:
- Adverse changes in the economy or business conditions, either nationally or in our markets including, without limitation, inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, or any future public health epidemics.
- Competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions nationally and in the Company’s markets.
- Increases in defaults by borrowers and other delinquencies.
- Management’s ability to manage growth effectively, including the successful expansion of our client service, administrative infrastructure, and internal management systems.
- Fluctuations in interest rates and market prices.
- Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and its subsidiaries.
- Changes in tax requirements, including tax rate changes, new tax laws, and revised tax law interpretations.
- Fraud, including client and system failure or breaches of our network security, including the Company’s internet banking activities.
- Failure to comply with the applicable SBA regulations in order to maintain the eligibility of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.
- Recent volatility in the banking sector may result in new legislation, regulations or policy changes that could subject the Company and the Bank to increased government regulation and supervision.
- The proportion of the Company’s deposit account balances that exceed FDIC insurance limits may expose the Bank to enhanced liquidity risk.
- The Company may be subject to increases in FDIC insurance assessments as a result of the recent bank failures.
For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,510
$
132,915
$
112,809
$
185,973
$
102,682
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
297,006
272,163
253,626
236,989
212,024
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,503
8,689
9,830
11,461
12,635
Loans held for sale
4,589
4,168
2,191
2,697
2,632
Loans and leases receivable
2,850,261
2,764,014
2,674,583
2,539,363
2,443,066
Allowance for credit losses
(31,275
)
(29,331
)
(28,115
)
(26,140
)
(24,230
)
Loans and leases receivable, net
2,818,986
2,734,683
2,646,468
2,513,223
2,418,836
Premises and equipment, net
6,190
6,157
5,094
4,933
4,340
Repossessed assets
247
61
65
89
95
Right-of-use assets
6,559
6,800
7,049
7,355
7,690
Bank-owned life insurance
55,536
55,123
54,747
54,383
54,018
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
12,042
13,528
14,482
13,088
17,812
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,023
12,110
12,073
12,160
12,159
Derivatives
55,597
93,702
70,440
54,612
68,581
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
91,058
78,751
76,864
67,448
63,107
Total assets
$
3,507,846
$
3,418,850
$
3,265,738
$
3,164,411
$
2,976,611
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
In-market deposits
$
2,339,071
$
2,189,264
$
2,073,744
$
2,054,752
$
1,965,970
Wholesale deposits
457,708
467,743
455,108
422,088
202,236
Total deposits
2,796,779
2,657,007
2,528,852
2,476,840
2,168,206
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
330,916
363,891
370,113
341,859
456,808
Lease liabilities
8,954
9,236
9,499
9,822
10,175
Derivatives
51,949
78,696
61,147
49,012
61,419
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
29,660
29,262
23,495
20,297
19,363
Total liabilities
3,218,258
3,138,092
2,993,106
2,897,830
2,715,971
Total stockholders’ equity
289,588
280,758
272,632
266,581
260,640
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,507,846
$
3,418,850
$
3,265,738
$
3,164,411
$
2,976,611
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Total interest income
$
54,762
$
50,941
$
47,161
$
42,064
$
38,319
$
194,928
$
121,371
Total interest expense
25,222
22,345
19,414
15,359
10,867
82,340
22,949
Net interest income
29,540
28,596
27,747
26,705
27,452
112,588
98,422
Provision for credit losses
2,573
1,817
2,231
1,561
702
8,182
(3,868
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
26,967
26,779
25,516
25,144
26,750
104,406
102,290
Private wealth management service fees
2,933
2,945
2,893
2,654
2,570
11,425
10,881
Gain on sale of SBA loans
284
851
444
476
269
2,055
2,537
Service charges on deposits
848
835
766
682
791
3,131
3,849
Loan fees
869
786
905
803
847
3,363
3,010
Loss on sale of securities
—
—
(45
)
—
—
(45
)
—
Swap fees
438
992
977
557
756
2,964
1,793
Other non-interest income
1,722
2,021
1,434
3,238
1,740
8,415
7,358
Total non-interest income
7,094
8,430
7,374
8,410
6,973
31,308
29,428
Compensation
14,450
15,573
15,129
15,908
15,267
61,059
57,742
Occupancy
571
575
603
631
669
2,381
2,358
Professional fees
1,313
1,429
1,240
1,343
1,210
5,325
4,881
Data processing
936
953
1,061
875
806
3,826
3,197
Marketing
724
758
779
628
641
2,889
2,354
Equipment
340
349
355
295
359
1,340
1,091
Computer software
1,317
1,289
1,197
1,183
1,089
4,985
4,416
FDIC insurance
585
680
580
394
203
2,238
1,042
Other non-interest expense
1,352
1,583
1,087
510
923
4,532
2,393
Total non-interest expense
21,588
23,189
22,031
21,767
21,167
88,575
79,474
Income before income tax expense
12,473
12,020
10,859
11,787
12,556
47,139
52,244
Income tax expense
2,703
2,079
2,522
2,808
2,400
10,112
11,386
Net income
$
9,770
$
9,941
$
8,337
$
8,979
$
10,156
$
37,027
$
40,858
Preferred stock dividends
219
218
219
219
219
875
683
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,551
$
9,723
$
8,118
$
8,760
$
9,937
$
36,152
$
40,175
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.15
$
1.17
$
0.98
$
1.05
$
1.18
$
4.33
$
4.75
Diluted earnings
1.15
1.17
0.98
1.05
1.18
4.33
4.75
Dividends declared
0.2275
0.2275
0.2275
0.2275
0.1975
0.91
0.79
Book value
33.39
32.32
31.34
30.65
29.74
33.39
29.74
Tangible book value
31.94
30.87
29.89
29.19
28.28
31.94
28.28
Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1)
8,110,462
8,107,641
8,061,841
8,148,525
8,180,531
8,131,251
8,226,943
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1)
8,110,462
8,107,641
8,061,841
8,148,525
8,180,531
8,131,251
8,226,943
(1)
Excluding participating securities.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1)
$
1,675,926
$
27,359
6.53
%
$
1,605,464
$
25,623
6.38
%
$
1,515,975
$
20,948
5.53
%
Commercial and industrial loans(1)
1,089,558
22,751
8.35
%
1,059,512
21,635
8.17
%
819,766
14,972
7.31
%
Consumer and other loans(1)
45,309
577
5.09
%
46,875
610
5.21
%
48,350
514
4.25
%
Total loans and leases receivable(1)
2,810,793
50,687
7.21
%
2,711,851
47,868
7.06
%
2,384,091
36,434
6.11
%
Mortgage-related securities(2)
221,708
2,061
3.72
%
204,291
1,681
3.29
%
164,120
1,008
2.46
%
Other investment securities(3)
67,444
541
3.21
%
67,546
517
3.06
%
49,850
261
2.09
%
FHLB stock
12,960
279
8.61
%
14,770
323
8.75
%
16,281
301
7.40
%
Short-term investments
86,580
1,193
5.51
%
40,318
552
5.48
%
34,807
315
3.62
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,199,485
54,761
6.85
%
3,038,776
50,941
6.71
%
2,649,149
38,319
5.79
%
Non-interest-earning assets
255,167
237,464
218,326
Total assets
$
3,454,652
$
3,276,240
$
2,867,475
Interest-bearing liabilities
Transaction accounts
$
785,480
7,657
3.90
%
$
731,529
6,774
3.70
%
$
492,586
2,360
1.92
%
Money market
734,903
7,145
3.89
%
657,183
5,871
3.57
%
748,502
3,784
2.02
%
Certificates of deposit
278,438
3,160
4.54
%
282,674
2,986
4.23
%
148,949
849
2.28
%
Wholesale deposits
450,880
4,682
4.15
%
410,494
4,172
4.07
%
128,908
1,180
3.66
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,249,701
22,644
4.03
%
2,081,880
19,803
3.80
%
1,518,945
8,173
2.15
%
FHLB advances
301,773
1,851
2.45
%
342,117
2,117
2.48
%
389,310
2,149
2.21
%
Other borrowings
49,394
727
5.89
%
34,745
425
4.89
%
41,143
545
5.30
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,600,868
25,222
3.88
%
2,458,742
22,345
3.64
%
1,949,398
10,867
2.23
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
448,818
434,330
560,588
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
119,833
105,079
100,998
Total liabilities
3,169,519
2,998,151
2,610,984
Stockholders’ equity
285,133
278,089
256,491
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,454,652
$
3,276,240
$
2,867,475
Net interest income
$
29,539
$
28,596
$
27,452
Interest rate spread
2.97
%
3.07
%
3.56
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
598,617
$
580,034
$
699,751
Net interest margin
3.69
%
3.76
%
4.15
%
(1)
The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest.
(2)
Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table.
(4)
Represents annualized yields/rates.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1)
$
1,586,967
$
98,370
6.20
%
$
1,484,239
$
66,917
4.51
%
Commercial and industrial loans(1)
1,013,866
81,963
8.08
%
771,056
46,575
6.04
%
Consumer and other loans(1)
47,018
2,316
4.93
%
49,695
1,876
3.78
%
Total loans and leases receivable(1)
2,647,851
182,649
6.90
%
2,304,990
115,368
5.01
%
Mortgage-related securities(2)
200,383
6,433
3.21
%
173,495
3,486
2.01
%
Other investment securities(3)
62,921
1,770
2.81
%
51,700
986
1.91
%
FHLB stock
15,162
1,231
8.12
%
16,462
989
6.01
%
Short-term investments
54,311
2,845
5.24
%
30,845
542
1.76
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,980,628
194,928
6.54
%
2,577,492
121,371
4.71
%
Non-interest-earning assets
231,521
175,424
Total assets
$
3,212,149
$
2,752,916
Interest-bearing liabilities
Transaction accounts
$
689,500
23,727
3.44
%
$
503,668
3,963
0.79
%
Money market
681,336
22,129
3.25
%
761,469
6,241
0.82
%
Certificates of deposit
273,387
11,209
4.10
%
97,448
1,358
1.39
%
Wholesale deposits
346,285
14,353
4.14
%
48,825
1,616
3.31
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,990,508
71,418
3.59
%
1,411,410
13,178
0.93
%
FHLB advances
351,990
8,881
2.52
%
414,191
7,024
1.70
%
Other borrowings
38,891
2,041
5.25
%
43,818
2,243
5.12
%
Junior subordinated notes(5)
—
—
—
%
2,429
504
20.75
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,381,389
82,340
3.46
%
1,871,848
22,949
1.23
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
453,930
566,230
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
102,668
65,611
Total liabilities
2,937,987
2,503,689
Stockholders’ equity
274,162
249,227
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,212,149
$
2,752,916
Net interest income
$
112,588
$
98,422
Interest rate spread
3.08
%
3.48
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
599,239
$
705,644
Net interest margin
3.78
%
3.82
%
(1)
The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest.
(2)
Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table.
(4)
Represents annualized yields/rates.
(5)
The calculation for the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $236,000 in accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs.
ASSET AND LIABILITY BETA ANALYSIS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(Unaudited)
December
September
December
December
December
Average
Average
Increase
Average
Increase
Average
Average
Increase
Total loans and leases receivable (a)
7.21
%
7.06
%
0.15
%
6.11
%
1.10
%
6.90
%
5.01
%
1.89
%
Total interest-earning assets(b)
6.85
%
6.71
%
0.14
%
5.79
%
1.06
%
6.54
%
4.71
%
1.83
%
Adjusted total loans and leases receivable (1)(c)
7.06
%
6.97
%
0.09
%
5.89
%
1.17
%
6.78
%
4.78
%
2.00
%
Adjusted total interest-earning assets (1)(d)
6.71
%
6.63
%
0.08
%
5.59
%
1.12
%
6.43
%
4.50
%
1.93
%
Total in-market deposits(e)
3.20
%
2.97
%
0.23
%
1.43
%
1.77
%
2.72
%
0.60
%
2.12
%
Total bank funding(f)
3.27
%
3.07
%
0.20
%
1.67
%
1.60
%
2.87
%
0.84
%
2.03
%
Net interest margin(g)
3.69
%
3.76
%
(0.07
)%
4.15
%
(0.46
)%
3.78
%
3.82
%
(0.04
)%
Adjusted net interest margin(h)
3.50
%
3.66
%
(0.16
)%
3.94
%
(0.44
) %
3.63
%
3.63
%
—
%
Effective fed funds rate (2)(i)
5.33
%
5.26
%
0.07
%
3.65
%
1.68
%
5.02
%
1.69
%
3.33
%
Beta Calculations:
Total loans and leases receivable(a)/(i)
65.5
%
56.76
%
Total interest-earning assets(b)/(i)
63.1
%
54.98
%
Adjusted total loans and leases receivable (1)(c)/(i)
69.6
%
60.06
%
Adjusted total interest-earning assets (1)(d)/(i)
67.0
%
57.87
%
Total in-market deposits(e/i)
105.4
%
63.66
%
Total bank funding(f)/(i)
94.6
%
60.96
%
Net interest margin(g/i)
(27.4
)%
(1.20
)%
Adjusted net interest margin(h/i)
(26.2
)%
—
%
(1)
Excluding fees in lieu of interest.
(2)
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Effective Federal Funds Rate [DFF]. Retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Represents average daily rate.
(3)
Represents annualized yields/rates.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSS COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change due to qualitative factor changes
$
(432
)
$
506
$
(50
)
$
9
$
85
$
33
$
(384
)
Change due to quantitative factor changes
(260
)
(1,372
)
(295
)
474
(930
)
(1,453
)
(2,012
)
Charge-offs
724
562
329
166
818
1,781
979
Recoveries
(114
)
(84
)
(245
)
(107
)
(203
)
(548
)
(4,741
)
Change in reserves on individually evaluated loans, net
2,008
1,265
1,093
(36
)
(50
)
4,330
146
Change due to loan growth, net
629
817
1,227
979
982
3,652
2,144
Change in unfunded commitment reserves
17
123
172
76
—
387
—
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,572
$
1,817
$
2,231
$
1,561
$
702
$
8,182
$
(3,868
)
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.11
%
1.19
%
1.04
%
1.17
%
1.39
%
1.13
%
1.46
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
13.99
%
14.62
%
12.58
%
13.96
%
16.26
%
13.79
%
16.79
%
Efficiency ratio
58.34
%
61.96
%
61.68
%
62.02
%
61.45
%
60.99
%
62.31
%
Interest rate spread
2.97
%
3.07
%
3.15
%
3.19
%
3.56
%
3.08
%
3.48
%
Net interest margin
3.69
%
3.76
%
3.81
%
3.86
%
4.15
%
3.78
%
3.82
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
123.02
%
123.59
%
124.82
%
130.09
%
135.90
%
125.16
%
137.70
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
(Unaudited)
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Non-accrual loans and leases
$
20,597
$
17,628
$
15,721
$
3,412
$
3,659
Repossessed assets
247
61
65
89
95
Total non-performing assets
$
20,844
$
17,689
$
15,786
$
3,501
$
3,754
Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases
0.72
%
0.64
%
0.59
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus repossessed assets
0.73
%
0.64
%
0.59
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.59
%
0.52
%
0.48
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases
1.16
%
1.12
%
1.11
%
1.08
%
0.99
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases
160.21
%
176.06
%
188.90
%
807.44
%
662.20
%
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Charge-offs
$
724
$
562
$
329
$
166
$
818
$
1,781
$
979
Recoveries
(114
)
(84
)
(245
)
(107
)
(203
)
(548
)
(4,741
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
610
$
478
$
84
$
59
$
615
$
1,233
$
(3,762
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized)
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.10
%
0.05
%
(0.16
)%
CAPITAL RATIOS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.19
%
11.20
%
10.70
%
11.04
%
11.26
%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
8.74
%
8.74
%
8.70
%
9.01
%
9.20
%
Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
8.38
%
8.37
%
8.32
%
8.61
%
8.79
%
Tier I capital to adjusted assets
8.43
%
8.65
%
8.80
%
9.00
%
9.17
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.60
%
7.53
%
7.64
%
7.69
%
7.98
%
LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Commercial real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied (1)
$
256,479
$
236,058
$
244,039
$
233,725
$
268,354
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied (1)
773,494
753,517
715,309
675,087
687,091
Construction (1)
193,080
211,828
217,069
212,916
218,751
Multi-family (1)
450,529
409,714
392,297
384,043
350,026
1-4 family (1)
26,289
24,235
23,063
23,404
17,728
Total commercial real estate
1,699,871
1,635,352
1,591,777
1,529,175
1,541,950
Commercial and industrial (1)
1,105,835
1,083,698
1,036,921
963,328
853,327
Consumer and other (1)
44,312
44,808
45,743
46,773
47,938
Total gross loans and leases receivable
2,850,018
2,763,858
2,674,441
2,539,276
2,443,215
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
31,275
29,331
28,115
26,140
24,230
Deferred loan fees
(243
)
(156
)
(142
)
(87
)
149
Loans and leases receivable, net
$
2,818,986
$
2,734,683
$
2,646,468
$
2,513,223
$
2,418,836
(1)
On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted ASU 2016-03 Financial Instruments - Credit losses (“ASC 326”). The Bank adopted ASC 326 using the modified retrospective method which does not require restatement of prior periods. The balances as of March 31, 2023 reflect a reclassification of $43 million to commercial and industrial from commercial real estate, and $7 million from consumer and other to commercial real estate.
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
445,376
$
430,011
$
419,294
$
471,904
$
537,107
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
895,319
779,789
719,198
612,500
576,601
Money market accounts
711,245
694,199
641,969
662,157
698,505
Certificates of deposit
287,131
285,265
293,283
308,191
153,757
Wholesale deposits
457,708
467,743
455,108
422,088
202,236
Total deposits
$
2,796,779
$
2,657,007
$
2,528,852
$
2,476,840
$
2,168,206
Uninsured deposits
$
994,687
$
916,083
$
867,397
$
974,242
$
967,465
Less: uninsured deposits collateralized by pledged assets
17,051
28,873
37,670
32,468
14,326
Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits
977,636
887,210
829,727
941,774
953,139
% of total deposits
35.0
%
33.4
%
32.8
%
38.0
%
44.0
%
SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Short-term investments
$
107,162
$
109,612
$
80,510
$
159,859
$
76,871
Collateral value of unencumbered pledged loans
367,471
315,067
265,884
296,393
184,415
Market value of unencumbered securities
259,791
236,618
217,074
200,332
188,353
Readily available liquidity
734,424
661,297
563,468
656,584
449,639
Fed fund lines
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
Excess brokered CD capacity(1)
1,231,791
1,090,864
1,017,590
1,027,869
1,162,241
Total liquidity
$
2,011,215
$
1,797,161
$
1,626,058
$
1,729,453
$
1,656,880
Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits
977,636
887,210
829,727
941,774
953,139
(1)
Bank internal policy limits brokered CDs to 50% of total bank funding when combined with FHLB advances.
PRIVATE WEALTH OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Trust assets under management
$
2,898,516
$
2,715,801
$
2,707,390
$
2,615,670
$
2,483,811
Trust assets under administration
223,013
198,864
199,729
188,458
176,225
Total trust assets
$
3,121,529
$
2,914,665
$
2,907,119
$
2,804,128
$
2,660,036
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) (“GAAP”). Although the Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies.
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
“Tangible book value per share” is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. “Tangible common equity” itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures.
(Unaudited)
As of