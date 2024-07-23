MADISON, WI - July 23, 2024 - First Business Bank's Accounts Receivable Financing group announces the funding of a $3 million factoring facility for an eco-friendly bottled water company. The packaging and bottling are designed to minimize detrimental effects to the environment.

"Our new client has a sound, socially responsible value proposition," noted Bill Elliott, President - Accounts Receivable Financing at First Business Specialty Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of First Business Bank. "We are happy to have the opportunity to fund a young, entrepreneurial company that is selling an environmentally friendly product."

The Accounts Receivable Financing team finances a broad range of businesses, from start-ups to companies with revenues of over $100 million.

About First Business Bank

