January 03, 2024
APPLETON, WI - January 3, 2024 - First Business Bank is pleased to announce Lindsay Meyer's promotion to Assistant Vice President II - Treasury Management.
Lindsay Meyer, CTP, works with clients in our Northeast Wisconsin market. As a Certified Treasury Professional with more than 15 years of banking experience, she focuses on proactively working with businesses and nonprofit organizations to improve cash flow, mitigate fraud, improve payment efficiencies, and maximize earnings.
Lindsay is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Leadership Portage County. She is actively involved in her community and currently serves on the Stevens Point YMCA Board and is the Secretary for the Women's Fund of Portage County.
