MADISON, WI - March 26, 2024 - First Business Bank is pleased to welcome Elizabeth "Beth" Kmiec, JD, as Senior Vice President - Director of Fiduciary Services. Her strategic hire underscores our commitment to expanding the depth of First Business Bank's Private Wealth team, which recently surpassed $3 billion in assets under management and administration.

"We are committed to investing in our staff and expanding our private wealth capabilities to better serve the needs of our high-net-worth clients," said Brendan Freeman, President - Private Wealth. "With Beth's addition, an established industry veteran, we reinforce our dedication to fiduciary services and ability to manage complex wealth plans."

Beth is a seasoned executive and a distinguished leader in the trust and estate planning industry. With close to 20 years of experience, she has demonstrated a consistent track record in driving business growth and excelling in client service. Her expertise encompasses trust administration, both personal and corporate, asset management, estate planning, and investments. At ClearPoint Federal Bank & Trust, she served as Chief Fiduciary Officer and Executive Vice President, contributing significantly to the company's success. Prior to that, Beth honed her skills at J.P. Morgan, where her roles included Senior Trust Officer and Vice President, showcasing her ability to manage complex client needs with finesse and professionalism.

Beth holds a law degree with a focus on Tax Law/Taxation & Estate Planning from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Notre Dame. Her commitment to community service is evident through her volunteer work, notably as a Board Member for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and the Funeral Service Foundation.

First Business Bank launched its Company Retirement Plans services in 2000 and Private Wealth services in 2001 to help business leaders, investors, and families protect the legacy of their hard-earned wealth. Over the past two decades, the teams have expanded to include highly trained, experienced professionals holding designations such as Attorney (JD), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and Masters of Business Administration (MBA).

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank. Member FDIC